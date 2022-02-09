Do you keep waking in the night to find your once taught bed sheet tangled around your legs in a crumpled mess? Then you’re going to want to keep reading because we’ve got the answer.

A fitted sheet is the obvious solution as, unlike flat versions, they come with elastic sewn in on the sides, which allows them to wrap around the mattress. But, not all bedding is made equal and while your average fitted sheet is two a penny, it’s much harder to find one that actually stays in place.

Enter Rise & Fall. Founded by two New Zealand-born, UK-based entrepreneurs, the bedding brand is on a mission to help you get the best snooze possible with bedsheets that are high quality and affordable while keeping sustainability at the forefront of everything it does. And, we can’t get enough of its hotel-standard fitted sheet which has been a gamechanger when it comes to playing tug of war with the covers.

How we tested

We’re not going to lie – this wasn’t the toughest of assignments as it involved a lot of sleeping, but we did make up for the extra slumber by partaking in some serious bed-making sessions.

With two finishes to choose from – one softer and the other crisper – we put both to the test via the brand’s bedding bundles and took into consideration quality, how the bedding impacted our sleep and how easy the sets were to put on. Spoiler alert – we’re huge fans.

Rise & Fall classic duvet set bundle: From £67, Riseandfall.co

What’s included?

The first thing we liked about Rise & Fall is that it’s removed the endless and confusing choice offered by other brands by selling just two types of sheets – soft and smooth or crisp and cool.

The former has a 600 thread count with a silky-smooth finish that we think makes it ideal for sleepers who love the feeling of buttery soft and exceptionally cosy sheets against their skin. Meanwhile we think the latter, which has a 400 thread count, is best suited to those who tend to overheat at night, as it has a light and super-breathable texture that feels cooling against your skin.

We also loved that the bundles come in a reusable drawstring bag, which is great for keeping your sets organised. Each one contains everything you need to create a cosy retreat including a duvet cover, two standard size pillowcases and, the star of the show, a fitted sheet.

Price

Despite being considerably cheaper, we think Rise & Fall’s bedding sets are on par with high end bedding brands that we’ve previously tried. The brand believes that creating high quality, sustainably produced products doesn’t need to cost you a fortune and meets its promise by ensuring its prices are typically 60 to 80 per cent less than luxury brands for the same or better quality products.

Its range even comes with a guarantee that it will meet or exceed the quality standards of leading luxury labels. This means that if you’re not completely satisfied, Rise & Fall will give you a full refund but, after testing out the sets ourselves, we’re certain you’ll be thrilled.

Quality

In terms of quality, Rise & Fall’s sheets are unmatched and a total dream to sleep in. But, because they come at such a decent price, we were surprised to learn that its range is made by the same manufacturers that make for luxury brands including Tom Ford, Four Seasons, Chanel, Paul Smith and Everlane.

The sheets are made from a type of long staple cotton called gossypium barbadense, which has unusually long and silky fibres and is considered the best for weaving quality bed linen. We found both finishes of the brand’s bedding felt deliciously soft against our skin, with the smooth version providing a matte finish that was comforting and warm, while the crisp sheets had a subtle sleekness that kept us cool and would be ideal for those with sensitive skin. Plus, we found that the sheets felt just as luxurious after every wash.

What’s more, you can sleep easy knowing that Rise & Fall follow sustainability practices. It’s sheets are manufactured using wind power and low impact chemicals, while a portion of sales are donated to Centrepoint – a youth homeless charity – and its largely female workforce have access to free education.

Rise & Fall luxury fitted sheet: £32, Riseandfall.co

While we fell head over heels, and straight into bed, for Rise & Fall’s bundle, we were delighted to see that you can buy our favourite piece, the luxury fitted sheet, on its own.

Sheets have the power to improve or ruin your quality of sleep and if you’re fed up of yours slipping off the corners of the mattress, we can’t urge you enough to consider snapping one of these up.

Why? To put it simply, it just doesn’t budge. No coincidence, Rise & Fall have put in the work to make sure the sheet stays in place with a grippy elastic band that runs around the parameter for extra holding power, which, if you’re a bra wearer, we can only liken to the non-slip band you find on strapless styles.

Because the trim goes around the entire sheet we were a little confused about how to know where the corners are but quickly discovered that they are highlighted by a seam, while a handy label indicates the short side of the bed.

We also liked that the fitted sheet is extra deep, meaning it can fit mattresses up to 40cm high and, while ours isn’t quite that big, we found the surplus fabric came in handy as it provided even less opportunity for our wriggly sleeping companion to shift it overnight.

The verdict: Rise & Fall bedding

After testing both finishes for a number of weeks it’s safe to say we’re converted. Not only are the brand’s sheets among some of the softest and best quality we’ve tried but the fitted sheet has proved a total gamechanger to our bedtime routine. Not once did we wake to find the sheet had creeped off the mattress or bunched around our ankles, making for more pleasant dreams and quicker bed making come the morning.

