11 best maternity gym-wear pieces that support your bump

When you’re pregnant, the idea of getting off the sofa and going to the gym is an utterly unappealing one. However, keeping fit during the nine months it takes to grow a human is essential, and the NHS advises that some gentle exercise throughout pregnancy is good (and safe!) for your body and baby, and will help prepare you for labour and birth.

That doesn’t mean mums-to-be should start a completely new exercise regime; rather that they continue any current exercise routine, or amend the exercises to lighter workouts like yoga, walking and swimming.

But how to look good and support your baby while doing so? Deborah Hazeldean from FittaMamma says that choosing workout gear that offers good support is crucial.

“Supporting your bump makes a huge difference to your comfort when you exercise,” she says. “If your bump feels secure you’ll be able to exercise more comfortably and will feel better about maintaining your exercise routine throughout your pregnancy.

“Leggings that support your lower back will also make a difference, improving your posture and easing lower back ache – they need to be cut high all round your body, rather than simply accommodating the bump. Avoid leggings that fall down or tops that ride up. Do the downward dog test when you try on maternity leggings.”

Style is important too, and there are plenty of good options to make you feel and look good – whatever the type of exercise you’re doing. We tested the products for exercise including yoga and walking over a fortnight.

Seraphine navy blue bamboo maternity leggings The "bamboo" cotton of these maternity leggings offers terrific comfort and support for pregnant gym-goers. Available in navy, grey and black, these super-soft over-the-bump leggings are perfect for lightweight activities like walking and yoga, but also have a simple, classic look that means they can be worn day-to-day too. Bumps are supported by discreet ruching and they come up high up the back, which means they easily pass the downward dog test.

JoJo Maman Bebe black active support maternity leggings ​These classic black leggings are practical and stylish. Seamless ribbing around the midsection is both comfortable and supportive for a growing bump – although we found it hit around mid-bump, rather than fitting all the way up to the ribs, as some styles do. A side pocket plus a zipped one at the back will keep any valuables safe. The material is quick-dry, antibacterial and moisture-wicking; and they can happily be worn after birth thanks to the flexible fit. However, we found our usual medium fit quite tight, and would recommend sizing up.

JoJo Maman Bebe burgundy maternity and nursing active feeding top Suitable for wear pre- and post-birth thanks to its handy nursing straps, this burgundy strappy gym top is perfect for active parents (and parents-to-be). There's plenty of ruching to support a growing bump, and the breathable material is both antibacterial and moisture-wicking. However, the style is very tight – if you want some more room to move in, size up. It's available in S-L

Asos 4505 maternity icon legging with bum sculpt seam detail The snug, stretchy and breathable material means these leggings hug your legs and bum tightly – as well as offering plenty of support to your bump and back. They're styled as over-the-bump leggings, and there's a double layer of ruched fabric to keep your baby nice and secure while you exercise. A built-in side pocket is the perfect size for holding a phone, particularly if you're out for a run. However, they come up very small, so order a size up.

Asos 4505 maternity icon train T-shirt If you're looking for a good value all-round exercise top, this top from Asos' activewear brand 4504 is a good option. It's made of light and breathable material, with small capped sleeves. There's ruching at the side to fit over a pregnancy bump, although thanks to its swingy fit we found it rode up a lot during a walk, but most likely wouldn't be the case for those earlier on in their pregnancies. It comes in a range of preppy colours, including black, pink and turquoise.

Isabella Oliver maternity yoga top Softer-than-a-baby's-bottom cotton makes this yoga top a joy to wear through all stages of pregnancy. Its loose, swingy fit means it's ideal for nursing post-baby, or layering over a tighter sports vest during a pregnancy yoga class. The top can either be left draped over leggings or tied at the side(s) for a snugger fit, while a smart keyhole detail at the back elevates it from the usual yoga tops. Available in ash grey and soft pink.

Isabella Oliver maternity lounge hoodie A comfy hoodie is an absolute must when you're pregnant, whether you're in the gym, the yoga studio or just lounging around at home, and this Isabelle Oliver version fits the brief well. Made of soft cotton with a snug fleece lining, the hoodie has zipped sides and a loose fit to accommodate a growing bump – and is ideal for those early weeks with a newborn too. We tested it over a weekend at both a yoga class and walking around town, and found it a cosy addition to a pregnancy wardrobe.

Next black maternity sports leggings These simple sports leggings, which hit mid-calf, stand out thanks to the sporty stripe in neon orange down the side. They're styled as over the bump leggings, with a thin breathable panel that pulls up right over your stomach, and the material is snug and supportive without being too tight. The material is not as comfortable as some cotton versions we tried – but for a simple pair of leggings at a good price, they're a good option.

Fitta Mamma ultimate maternity sportswear top High-energy pregnant women should check out specialist maternity activewear brand Fitta Mamma. The sports top, in neon pink and black, is designed to support high-octane activities such as running and cycling. The top is expensive, but for the price we were absolutely reassured during a gym class that our bump was totally supported thanks to the top's wide sticky band and the cross-back design.

Gap maternity pure body crewneck T-shirt This no-nonsense soft cotton t-shirt from Gap is ideal for all types of maternity workout. The ruching across the bump is generous, and it fits down to the hips, meaning it doesn't ride up whatever the activity – it didn't roll up once during a pregnancy yoga class. There are plenty of colours to choose from, from steel grey to soft pink, and the price is excellent. It washes well too.

Bravado body silk seamless rhythm nursing bra A supportive sports bra is essential if you're doing any exercise while pregnant. This Bravado sports bra – which comes in four elegant colourways – has thick straps and a racer-body back, with a hook and eye clasp for added flexibility. Breasts are perfectly supported with "knit-in zones" around the cups, which also come with padding to support sore nipples. It's also ideal for nursing with easy-access clips.

The verdict: Maternity gym-wear pieces You can’t beat the super-soft, classic bamboo maternity leggings from Seraphine, primarily because they are so versatile and can be worn during exercise and when lounging around the house. Likewise, Gap’s maternity pure body crewneck T-shirt is soft, comfortable and excellent value for a lighter exercise regime.

