There’s no doubt that more relaxed bralettes are super comfy, but there’s no harm in enjoying a little bit of confidence-boosting cleavage every once in a while.

For this, a good push-up bra is a wardrobe essential – it can be nothing short of a miracle worker for those who desire some extra lift to make the most of what they have (or even boost to a bigger cup size or two). Whether you love a push-up for its support or how it makes you feel, it’s undeniably great for creating that enhanced shape.

It’s important to remember when searching for the perfect push-up bra, though, that it’s not one size or style, fits all. The effects can range from subtle to extreme and, depending on your preferences, you’ll want to consider whether you want light padding or wireless options for increased comfort, or more significant stuffing and support for some serious lift. There’s the option of choosing smooth and seamless for sitting under T-shirts, or pretty lace detailing for that extra feel-good factor.

How we tested

Finding a perfectly fitting bra of any sort requires a lot of trial and error – and although every body is different, here we’ve done a lot of the trialling for you. Plus, our tester is on the smaller-chested side, so can seriously attest to the effectiveness of our top picks.

Of course, we tried the classics that have a reputation for a reason, like Wonderbra and M&S. But we also found some interesting lesser-known options along the way, making sure we catered for all budgets and bra sizes. So whatever you’re looking for in your push-up bra, keep scrolling to find your new, most supportive, best friend in our picks below.

The best push-up bras for 2022 are: