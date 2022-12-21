This Works great in bed Christmas gift set
- Products included: Deep sleep pillow spray, deep sleep shower gel, deep sleep body cocoon
We’re dubbing this as the perfect present for those who are tricky to buy for, as who wouldn’t love the gift of a good night’s sleep? But, thanks to its subtly sexy name, you could also gift this to a very special someone to bring a bit of humour to the festive season.
Design
The best bit about this product is the fact it is already gift-wrapped, meaning minimal effort needs to be done on your part to make it look perfect.
The gift box is rather gorgeous in a sea of blue hues with gold accents that add a layer of luxury. Although we’ve already said it, we’re going to say it again, the name of this gift set is really what caught our eye. Funny and festive is a great mix for a gift.
Products
Inside the gift box are three full-sized products that are perfect for sending you to sleep.
First is the deep sleep pillow spray (£21, Thisworks.com) – a fan favourite here at IndyBest. In our review of the best sleep sprays, our tester said: “Its blend of lavender, camomile and vetiver oil encourages calm and settling emotions – perfect for lulling busy minds to sleep,” and giving it another go, we wholeheartedly agree.
Also included is a 100ml deep sleep shower gel (£10, Waitrose.com) and a 100ml deep sleep body cocoon (£25, Thisworks.com), both of which offered the same scent, with sleep-boosting powers.
It’s now easy to see just how much of a saving this set is, compared with buying all three items separately at around £50.
Result
This simple sleep set brought a big smile to our tester’s face. Not only are the products perfect for soothing you soundly into a deep sleep, but the gorgeous gift box adds that level of luxury we all want at Christmas, without an astronomical price.