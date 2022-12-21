Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re in the final stretch of present shopping, but it truly is now a race against time. So, finding a gorgeous gift is at the top of our to-do lists today and tomorrow before we turn up to Christmas dinner empty-handed.

To save you from some of the stress, we’ve rounded up some of the best last-minute beauty gifts you can get your hands on now from Boots, lookfantastic, Amazon and more. And we’ve also got gift guides on tech, stocking fillers, food hampers and toys, if you fancy trying to secure next-day delivery.

But this one present in particular has really caught our eye, and we think it will work wonders for those who are notoriously tricky to buy for.

From sleep-aid brand This Works, the gorgeous gift set has quickly become one of our favourite festive finds, and Next has come to the rescue with its speedy delivery service.

Thursday 22 December is the cut-off for next-day delivery, but delivery to store can be done as late as Friday 23 December, for pick up the next day, and you can even get some gifts in less than an hour when using the store stock checker service. So, it’s safe to say Next has truly delivered with its disaster-averting delivery dates.

Sound good? We thought so. Keep reading below for our full This Works review and to see why this sleep-aid kit has a subtly sexy message.

How we tested

Testing the This Works sleep set was quite the cosy job, relaxing with the trio of products that are perfect for helping you to drift off soundly. Taking the deep sleep pillow spray – already an IndyBest favourite find – shower gel and moisturiser, we tried out all three products but also took into consideration the gorgeous gift box they came in.