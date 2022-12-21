Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

This Works’s Christmas gift set may make for the perfect present, and it will arrive before the big day

This subtly sexy gift adds a funny twist to the festive season

Lauren Cunningham
Wednesday 21 December 2022 18:13
<p>Give the gift of good sleep this Christmas </p>

Give the gift of good sleep this Christmas

(iStock/The Independent)

We’re in the final stretch of present shopping, but it truly is now a race against time. So, finding a gorgeous gift is at the top of our to-do lists today and tomorrow before we turn up to Christmas dinner empty-handed.

To save you from some of the stress, we’ve rounded up some of the best last-minute beauty gifts you can get your hands on now from Boots, lookfantastic, Amazon and more. And we’ve also got gift guides on tech, stocking fillers, food hampers and toys, if you fancy trying to secure next-day delivery.

But this one present in particular has really caught our eye, and we think it will work wonders for those who are notoriously tricky to buy for.

From sleep-aid brand This Works, the gorgeous gift set has quickly become one of our favourite festive finds, and Next has come to the rescue with its speedy delivery service.

Thursday 22 December is the cut-off for next-day delivery, but delivery to store can be done as late as Friday 23 December, for pick up the next day, and you can even get some gifts in less than an hour when using the store stock checker service. So, it’s safe to say Next has truly delivered with its disaster-averting delivery dates.

Sound good? We thought so. Keep reading below for our full This Works review and to see why this sleep-aid kit has a subtly sexy message.

How we tested

Testing the This Works sleep set was quite the cosy job, relaxing with the trio of products that are perfect for helping you to drift off soundly. Taking the deep sleep pillow spray – already an IndyBest favourite find – shower gel and moisturiser, we tried out all three products but also took into consideration the gorgeous gift box they came in.

This Works great in bed Christmas gift set

  • Products included: Deep sleep pillow spray, deep sleep shower gel, deep sleep body cocoon

We’re dubbing this as the perfect present for those who are tricky to buy for, as who wouldn’t love the gift of a good night’s sleep? But, thanks to its subtly sexy name, you could also gift this to a very special someone to bring a bit of humour to the festive season.

Design

The best bit about this product is the fact it is already gift-wrapped, meaning minimal effort needs to be done on your part to make it look perfect.

Read more: Best body oils that will leave you with soft, supple skin

The gift box is rather gorgeous in a sea of blue hues with gold accents that add a layer of luxury. Although we’ve already said it, we’re going to say it again, the name of this gift set is really what caught our eye. Funny and festive is a great mix for a gift.

Products

Inside the gift box are three full-sized products that are perfect for sending you to sleep.

First is the deep sleep pillow spray (£21, Thisworks.com) – a fan favourite here at IndyBest. In our review of the best sleep sprays, our tester said: “Its blend of lavender, camomile and vetiver oil encourages calm and settling emotions – perfect for lulling busy minds to sleep,” and giving it another go, we wholeheartedly agree.

Read more: The best last-minute beauty gifts to buy now

Also included is a 100ml deep sleep shower gel (£10, Waitrose.com) and a 100ml deep sleep body cocoon (£25, Thisworks.com), both of which offered the same scent, with sleep-boosting powers.

It’s now easy to see just how much of a saving this set is, compared with buying all three items separately at around £50.

Result

This simple sleep set brought a big smile to our tester’s face. Not only are the products perfect for soothing you soundly into a deep sleep, but the gorgeous gift box adds that level of luxury we all want at Christmas, without an astronomical price.

Continue reading...

The verdict: This Works great in bed Christmas gift set

This Works has a whole host of great gift sets on offer, and we don’t think anyone would be disappointed to receive one. Housing three of the brand’s bestselling products (for less than £30) and with a funny name to boot, this one shot to the top of our wish list. So, if it has piqued your interest and you have the perfect recipient in mind, be sure to shop for it soon before you miss the Christmas delivery cut-off of 22 December.

Looking for a last-minute gift? These are our favourite festive finds from Amazon

