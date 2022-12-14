Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lookfantastic is home to some of the best beauty brands around, stocking everything from Dior and YSL to Mac and Nars. In fact, with a whopping 650 brands on its books totalling over 22,000 products, it’s a one-stop shop for beauty buffs, gift givers and those looking to fill up their bathroom cabinets without any fuss.

Skincare, hair care and make-up are in no short supply, but you may be surprised to learn that there are some serious savings to be had, and they’re not solely reserved for this season either. With regular deals and discount codes, if you play your cards right, you could really cut down the costs with this online giant, and we’re here to help.

In the run-up to Christmas, Lookfantastic is offering a 12 days of Christmas campaign, dropping daily discounts on brands each day until the 24 December. While we can’t spill the secret on exactly what discounts will be coming when, we can share that we’re pretty impressed with the sales that will be coming through on some of our favourite brands.

And, if that wasn’t exciting enough, there is up to 40 per cent off on the site across a whole host of products from Moroccanoil, Espa, Kerastase, Molton Brown and many more.

To give you an idea of what products to shop for, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite beauty bargains on the site to buy right now to get you on the right track. So, whether you’re shopping for Christmas gifts or just topping up on your everyday essentials, it’s never a bad idea to bag a bargain. But, best be warned, you have to order by 20th December to receive any gifts in time for Christmas with standard delivery.

Read more:

Nūface trinity facial toning device: Was £329, now £230.30, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

The Nūface face devices are a beauty fan favourite, working with microcurrents to tone and firm the facial muscles. Today, as part of the 12 days of Christmas initiative, all of the brand’s devices are 30 per cent off. They don’t come cheap, so a saving of close to £100 is quite impressive, and it’s sure to be loved by any a beauty buff for an incredibly long time.

Buy now

Nūface mini supercharged skincare routine: Was £205, now £143.50, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

For anyone after a big Christmas gift set, this Nūface option may be the perfect pick. Housed inside a pink velvet pouch are a Nūface mini facial toning device, a super peptide booster serum, a silk crème activator and a clean sweep brush, creating a standout skincare set. Again, the 30 per cent discount is today’s deal of the 12 days of Christmas offering, so be sure not to sleep on this one if it has piqued your fancy.

Buy now

Morrocanoil exclusive treatment set: Was £34.85, now £29.62, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

If you’re looking for a Christmas gift set, we’d encourage you to mark this one for any hair lovers. The brand works with Morrocan oil – hence the name – which is known to hydrate strands, nourish curls and fight frizz, so best for those with a mane that needs extra taming. Inside you’ll find a 100ml treatment, 75ml curl defining cream and hair perfume which have a combined worth of £44.30. So, considering you’ll be spending under £30 for the lot, we think it’s a real winner.

Buy now

Espa fitness collection: Was £55, now £33, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

Espa is one of our favourite beauty brands here at IndyBest, adding a little bit of luxury to the everyday. Worth £62, this gift set was already comparitably more affordable than buying each of the included products separately, but now with an impressive 40 per cent discount added on top it’s an absolute steal. Housing a 100ml fitness shower gel, 75ml rescue balm to soothe tired legs and a bath and body oil for added relaxation, it’s the perfect set for gym-goers and spa-lovers alike.

Buy now

Mac loves edit kit: Was £101, now £70.70, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

Make-up lovers rejoice as Mac is also included in the Lookfantastic sale and this is one super Christmas gift. The saving on the website is just over £30, but if you order on the app, you’ll actually receive even more of a saving as it has been taken down by a whopping 60 per cent. Inside the red clutch bag is a velvet teddy matte lipstick, Macstack mascara, extra dimension skinfinish and fix magic make-up setting spray.

Buy now

Liz Earle cleanse and polish, 100ml: Was £18.50, now £14.80, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

Liz Earle’s cleanse and polish needs little introduction. It’s a fan favourite product, with countless people using it as their everyday cleanser thanks to its gentle botanical extracts and cocoa butter that melts away make-up. While the saving may only be 20 per cent, every little helps when shopping for this everyday essential.

Buy now

Marc Jacobs perfect eau de parfum 50ml and pen spray gift set: Was £83, now £62.25, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

For perfume lovers, this Marc Jacobs set is sure to go down a treat. In a gorgeous gift box, it doesn’t need to be wrapped and inside is a 50ml perfect eau de parfum and a travel pen-sized spray. Now at 25 per cent off, it’s had a price drop of £20, making it smell even sweeter.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream: Was £46, now £36.80, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

The bum bum cream is a fan favourite amongst beauty lovers. While it may have a funny-sounding name, the potent product has been heralded as a go-to for soft, supple skin. Now with 20 per cent off, it’s been thrown into the bargain bucket, coming in nicely at under £40.

Buy now

Eyeko mini mascara and eyeliner: Was £20, now £10, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

Now at only £10, this gift seems like a no-brainer, and will happily slot into many a secret Santa budget or little present price range. Inside the gorgeous gift box is a mini trio of the brand’s bestsellers, including a lash alert mascara, black magic eyeliner and tinted brow gel.

Buy now

Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder glow: Was £33.50, now £20.10, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

The Laura Mercier translucent powder is one of the most popular products on the Lookfantstic site, and it’s sure to be even more popular now with a saving of 40 per cent. It works to add a more matte complexion to the face, lengthen the number of hours you can wear make-up and blur the skin without any cakey finish.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and skincare, try the links below:

Want more beauty inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best red lipsticks for a standout pout