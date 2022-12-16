Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We don’t wish to alarm anyone, but Christmas is fast approaching. From the constant crooning of Michael Bublé belting out bangers everywhere you go to the gingerbread-flavoured lattes and Greggs festive bakes you’ve been gorging on non-stop, Christmas is in the air. It’s so close now, we can practically see Santa Claus readying his sleighs, and you don’t have long left to scramble together gifts for all the family.

If you’re rushing around, trying to find the perfect Christmas gift, here at IndyBest, we’ve been rounding up the best Christmas gifts for literally everyone and anyone. We’ve got ideas for him, her, mum, grandma, dad, that newly-wed couple and even your friend’s newborn baby. Even if you just need a last-minute Secret Santa idea or stocking filler, we’ve got you covered here too.

Whether it’s gifts for gamers, beauty and cosmetic lovers or, yes, that person who is obsessed with everything cats – the animal, not the 2019 flop that no one is obsessed with – you’ll find our pick of the best prezzies right here on this page.

Everything in our extensive gift guide has been thoroughly reviewed by our experts. We’ve considered all budgets, so even if you’re on the hunt for a gift that costs £10 or less, you’ll find it all here. So sit back, browse, and enjoy the “thank yous” come Christmas morning.

Best Secret Santa gifts for £10 or less for 2022

The White Company pomegranate shower gel bauble: £10, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

This festive-themed shower gel gift is shaped like a Christmas bauble. “With plentiful scent notes including pomegranate, mandarin and amber, the shower gel bauble will bring a bit of luxury to a bathroom,” our writer said in their review. “The fruity, warming scent has universal appeal and The White Company is known for classic treats, so this is a fail-safe fragranced purchase.”

Rhythm 108 hazelnut praline multipack: £4, Rhythm108.com

(Rhythm 108)

Does your giftee love chocolate? This decadent multi-pack of three hazelnut praline chocolate bars from Swiss chocolatiers Rhythm 108 could be the perfect present. “Vegan-friendly and gluten-free, this brand delivers some of the yummiest chocolate I’ve ever tasted,” our writer said in their review. “Impressively creamy, given its vegan-friendly ingredients, they’ll tuck into a gluten-free oat and hazelnut filling mixed with nutty bits, all wrapped in deliciously sweet dark chocolate.”

Best kids Christmas stocking fillers for 2022

Ideal Rummikub mini pouch: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ideal)

Christmas is the perfect time for the young and old to learn a new game. “If you’re yet to add Rummikub to your repertoire then this ‘pocket pouch’ addition is a no brainer,” our writer said in our round-up. “That’s not to say brains aren’t required, quite the opposite, as this number-crunching game is all about tile manipulation, which our 12-year-old tester soon excelled at.” It’s a game for up to four players, with each game taking around 20 minutes to complete.

Small Stuff dinosaur orange boys patch gloves: £10, Smallstuffaccessories.com

(Small Stuff )

A roarsome stocking filler, these detailed dinosaur gloves are fun yet functional. “Made using recycled materials – 50 per cent recycled polyester and 50 per cent recycled acrylic – young dino devotees will show no complaints when layering up with these jolly gloves,” our writer said in their review. “Available in two sizes, our four-year-old tester couldn’t wait to wear these on the school run, and the bright orange colour works well for visibility.”

Best Christmas gifts for dad for 2022

Comatoes Malmoes slippers: £44.99, Iamcomatoes.co.uk

(Comatoes)

Now that Stormzy has made slippers cool again by turning up to be interviewed on TV in a pair, there should be no shame in your dad’s slipper game. “Easy to get on and off, plush to wear and made from 100 per cent ripstop nylon, you’ll struggle to separate them from him on a cold winter’s morning,” our writer said. “And, if the fluro colourways are a bit too much, there are also more-muted colours to choose from, including classic plaid.”

100 Things to do with Dad wallchart: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

A fun, little stocking filler for the big guy, combining every one’s love of scratching things off, with an extensive and varied list of fun activities to complete. “From great opportunities to make him feel like a kid again, such as playing a round of mini golf or riding a zip line, to something a bit more grown up, like working out together or going on a road trip,” our writer said in their review. “He can mount it in his workshop, garage, office or even in one of the kids’ bedrooms and never be short of ideas to fill the hours when he’s not consumed by dadmin.”

Best Christmas gifts for mum for 2022

Charlotte Tilbury pillowtalk lipstick: £26, Charlottetilbury.com

(Charlotte Tilbury)

Queen of make-up Charlotte Tilbury is one of our absolute favourite go-to brands when it comes to everything from mascara to bronzers, “but it’s her cult lipstick we think every mum needs in her beauty arsenal,” said our writer in their review. “Pillow talk is the ultimate nude lipstick and, thanks to its rose-gold coloured casing, it makes for a really lovely gift too. We recommend using the matching liner for longer-lasting colour.”

Bamford geranium duo gift set, 250ml each: £48, Bamford.com

(Bamford)

Bamford is the beauty arm from the same team behind the Daylesford brand. In our guide to the best gifts for mum, we said, “The geranium range is one of our all-time favourite scents, so this duo gift set, made up of hand and body lotion and hand and body wash, will make an excellent gift for mums who love a little bit of luxurious beauty. The scent is a little earthy, while still floral, and the moisturiser is delicate and instantly melts into hands.”

Best last-minute Christmas gifts for men for 2022

(Coachbuilt)

Formula One driver Jenson Button launched Coachbuilt alongside whisky expert George Koutsakis earlier this year and it’ll make a fab gift this Christmas. It’s a premium Scotch blended whisky, featuring a blend from all five whisky-producing regions in Scotland.

“Coachbuilt intentionally showcases the different flavour attributes from each region, with each of the liquids aged in sherry casks for an unspecified ‘marrying period’,” our writer said in our guide to the best celebrity alcohol brands. “Once aged, the resulting whisky is complex, rich and full-bodied. Summer fruits and spice are joined by chocolate and a suggestion of orange rind, while some gentle smoke lingers on the long, soft finish with sweet toffee notes.”

(Sonos)

Sonos produces some of the best-sounding speakers around, and this portable Bluetooth beauty will make an excellent present. “It’s light, and as small as a water bottle. Despite that diminutive size, it still packs in all the smarts of other Sonos speakers, but can also be taken out and about thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity,” our writer said in their round-up of the best Sonos speakers. “Either way, the roam sounds great and the battery life is impressive, meaning that it’s the perfect speaker for taking on the go.”

Best beauty Christmas gifts for 2022

Edy London brush set: £60, Edy.london

(Edy London)

While this brush set isn’t cheap, it offers up incredible value for the price. For £60 you’ll receive eight brushes, which works out to less than £8 a brush. We said in our review, “The kit, as the name would suggest, includes all the essentials you need for cream, powder, liquid, eye, lip and complexion products. All are high-quality, wash well without moutling and rival much pricier brushes we’ve tried.”

Sanctuary spa special occasion hamper: £18.75, Boots.com

(Sanctuary)

If you’re looking for a beauty gift set under £25, this Sanctuary spa special occasion hamper ticks every box for the beauty buff in your life. “It doesn’t scrimp on size, there’s a generous six products and it still has a luxury feel without the price tag,” said our writer. “We loved the range of body products on offer too, there’s a shower oil, body wash, body butter, salt scrub, heel balm and body lotion – everything you need for a spa night in.”

Best Christmas hampers for 2022

Fortnum and Mason the yuletide hamper, vegan: £160, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum and Mason)

Fortnum and Mason knows how to make a luxury bundle, so surprise the vegan in your life with this extravagant selection. “With a variety of sweet and savoury treats, the large wicker hamper is a feast for the eyes first. As for the food, we really can’t knock it,” our writer said in their review. “Sweet treats include a nut, gluten and booze-free St James Christmas pudding, so no one needs to miss out once the big day arrives, and a packet of squidgy and delicious sugar-coated reindeer carrot sweets. Meanwhile, the icy fondant mints covered in bitter dark chocolate pack an addictive, pepperminty punch – perfect for after Christmas lunch.

Hotel Chocolat festive for everyone chocolate collection: £49, Hotelchocolat.com

(Hotel Chocolat)

Hotel Chocolat is known for its decadent, high-quality chocolates and this festive hamper is packed with a wide variety of the shop’s treats. The classic Christmas Hotel Chocolat box features classic chocs and some special Christmassy ones, but our writers favourite was the treacle tart flavour. In their review they said, “There are a lot of crowd pleasers in this box, so it would make a great gift. Kids will love the chocolate penguins and adults can indulge in the velvetised chocolate cream liqueur – a decadent and festive tipple.”

Best tech Christmas gifts for 2022

Apple AirPods pro 2: £249, Johnlewis.com

(Apple)

If someone’s looking for some new earbuds this Christmas, the AirPods pro make an excellent gift. In our guide, the writer said, “They build on the brilliant audio quality of the first wireless in-ear headphones by taking already excellent noise-cancelling and significantly improving it.” They also praised the battery life which is much improved and the case, which includes a loop for a lanyard for the first time, can also make a sound to help you find it when it goes missing.

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: £104.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

“This is the Goldilocks of ereaders: the right balance of advanced features and good value.” Or at least, that’s what our writer thinks when they included it in their round-up of the best tech gifts. They added that, “The display is bigger than many readers at 6.8 inches and the high-resolution screen means the text is sharp and easy to read.” It also has a front light (unlike a tablet, there’s no backlight shining at your eyes, making it more restful) and you can even adjust how warm or cold the light is. Undoubtedly the perfect gift for the bookworm in your life who likes reading on the go.

Best gaming Christmas gifts for 2022

Meta Quest 2: £349.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos )

Someone looking to jump into the metaverse this Christmas? As far as standalone virtual reality headsets go, the Meta Quest 2 is the most user-friendly. “While other, more powerful VR setups require a decently specced PC to run the most demanding VR games, the Quest 2 works as a standalone headset, so you can play games practically anywhere,” said our writer in their review. This bundle includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR and costs just £349.99, saving you £50 and giving you two games for free.

‘God of War Ragnarok’, PS5: £61.99, Currys.co.uk

(PlayStation)

With five wins in total, this game picked up the most gongs at The Game Awards 2022. God of War Ragnarok is the follow up to 2018’s God of War and the final chapter in Kratos and Atreus’s Norse saga. So what’s all the fuss about? In our five star review of the game, we described Ragnarok as “nothing short of a masterpiece” which is high praise indeed.

Best Christmas gifts for couples for 2022

Buyagift time together experience box: £79.99, Buyagift.co.uk

(Buyagift)

This boxed gift voucher is the answer to your present-buying prayers. “Whether you’re gifting grandparents or indulging the in-laws, you genuinely can’t go wrong with this, as the couple can choose the treat that best suits them,” said our writer. The voucher can be exchanged for a whopping 995 experiences around the UK and, better still, is valid for two years, so they won’t need to hurry to spend it.” Experiences for two available include overnight hotel stays, theatre and theme-park tickets, champagne afternoon teas, helicopter flights and spa days, to name but a few.

The White Company fine silver photo frame 5x7in: £50, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company)

You can never really have too many photo frames, so this is a great gift to choose if you’re really stumped when shopping. “This one will bring a touch of elegance to wherever it’s displayed. It has a silver-plated, seam-free stainless-steel frame with a white mount and a grey felt backing to fit a 5x7in photo, but it’s available to buy in other sizes too,” our writer said in their review.

“As a bonus, it also comes in a smart white gift box, for easy wrapping, or you could open it up before gifting and slip in a special photo of the couple, so it’s ready to put in place as soon as they open it. Either way, this is a can’t-go-wrong present any couple would be happy to receive.”

Best Christmas gifts for grandma for 2022

Pavers Australian sheepskin lined slipper mule: £29.99, Pavers.co.uk

(Pavers Australian)

Who doesn’t love a new pair of slippers? “Wearing this blissfully comfortable pair feels like walking on air, thanks to an extra cushioned footbed that will be ideal if grandma’s always on her feet,” said our writer in their review. “They have a super-sturdy sole that won’t fall apart after a few weeks, and they are lined with thick Australian sheepskin that’s a joy to sink into on a cold day. They really kept our feet toasty.”

Addison Ross silver locket frame: £40, Addisonross.com

(Addison Ross)

This gorgeous silver-plated frame will look stylish in any home and landed the top spot in our round-up of the best gifts for grandma. Our writer said, “The real reason it’s our favourite Christmas gift for grandma is it can arrive with a photo already inside. Upload a treasured pic of your choice at the time of ordering and the frame will arrive with the photo printed inside, and all wrapped in an attractive gift box.”

Best affordable beauty Christmas gifts under £10 for 2022

Next set of two novelty beauty sponges: £6, Next.co.uk

(Next)

A gift for every beauty buff’s armoury – beauty sponges, but festive-themed. “Not only are they housed in a super-sweet reindeer-painted box, they even come with a Christmas tree tag, meaning you don’t have to lift a finger to wrap them,” we said in our round-up. “Inside are two white, egg-shaped beauty sponges for easy application of foundation and concealer.”

Ghost deep night 10ml gift set: £10, Boots.com

(The Independent)

This Ghost option seems like a particularly special bargain for just £10. “Sitting within a decorative keepsake gift tin, a mini deep night perfume and pink-toned highlighter are the stars of the show,” our writer said in their review. No corners have been cut, as the 10ml perfume is in an adorable mini glass moon-shaped bottle, and the highlighter isn’t too small either. For a tenner, this may be our favourite find and is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.”

Best Christmas gifts for wine-lovers for 2022

The Wine Society lifetime membership: £40, Thewinesociety.com

(Wine Society )

It’s tricky gifting an actual bottle of wine for a self-proclaimed sommelier, so wine-affiliated gifts are the way to go. Unchanged now for many years, the £40 Wine Society lifetime membership is a great gift for someone who is keen to expand their knowledge of wine, as well as those becoming more-regular consumers. In our review, our writer said, “Membership of this non-profit body gives access to its own reliably excellent society and exhibition ranges, the society’s various subscription buying plans, as well as access to regional wine tastings and other events.” Alternatively, you can browse thousands of high-quality wines from around the globe, ranging from bargain value bottles from around £7 to fine wines at £40 and above with free delivery.

Eisch glas crystal claret wine decanter, 1.5l: £52.95, Wineware.co.uk

(Eisch)

While any wine can be decanted – apart from sparkling – our reviewer says that “only red wines benefit from it, and those with some complexity and ageing really demand it, particularly if the wine is going to be drunk quite soon after opening”. Our pick? While there are many styles and variations out there, the elegant design of the Eisch, with its classic, timeless appeal, wins our vote for a stylish present.

Best Christmas gifts for cat-lovers for 2022

Gus & Bella one-off cat gift box: £32.90, Gusandbella.com

(Gus & Bella )

Like delving into your Christmas stocking, treat-stuffed hampers are always exciting gifts to receive. And this Gus & Bella bundle is choc-full of goodies that cats and their human companions can enjoy. Our writer explained in their review that the theme of the bundle changes every month, though you can get a one-time gift box just for Christmas. They said, “The contents for this month were varied – from healthy cat treats and catnip to funky and practical stuff for humans too, including a Christmas card, Pusheen tea towel and Gus & Bella pouch bag.”

Oliver Bonas black cat pizza cutter: £8.50, Oliverbonas.com

(Oliver Bonas)

If the recipient of your gift loves pizza as much as they love cats, you really can’t go wrong with this cute cutter. Our writer said, “The paw-fect present for introducing some humour into their cutlery drawer, this pizza cutter from Oliver Bonas is small enough that it can be stored easily and is made from sharp stainless steel, which means we had no trouble at all slicing through our slightly singed margarita pizza.”

Best Christmas gifts for babies and newborns

Baby Einstein kicking tunes play gym: £40.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Baby Einstein)

Forget about one Christmas, a play mat will last your baby an entire year, much longer than other play gyms. “This is because there are multiple elements that can be put to different uses as the baby grows. For example, the piano starts off on the floor so that the littlest ones can kick it, but as they learn how to sit up, the piano can be propped on legs so they sit underneath it,” our reviewer said in their write-up. It comes with a whole host of gizmos that will stop them from becoming bored.

Skip Hop zoo dino phone: £15, Fenwick.co.uk

(Skip Hop)

This toy generated a lot of laughter for our baby tester. “The handle is the perfect size for tiny hands and they enjoy waving it in the air like a rattle,” they said in their round-up. “Often this causes a button to be accidentally pressed, making a sound or a light or both and this makes them laugh out loud in surprise. As they get older, they’ll remember the buttons to press to make the noises and this helps them develop those valuable early cognitive skills.”

Best Christmas gifts for two-year olds

LeapFrog count along till: £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you want to help kids understand numbers in a real-world scenario, get them this till for Christmas. “Children can swipe items across a scanner that really beeps, then push the total button to hear the number of coins to insert. They can also press the number buttons 1-10 to hear the numbers and a counting song,” explained our tester in their review. “This set also includes eight yummy pretend food items corresponding with buttons on the till’s touch screen. If a child isn’t ready for numbers just yet, they can enjoy being a cashier or shopper.”

Melissa & Doug wooden doorbell house: £29.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

If you know a two-year old, you may have worked out that they’re fascinated by locks and that they like putting objects in holes. “This house gives them the best of both worlds, as they can use the keys to open each door and stash things inside,” our writer said in their review. “You’ll be surprised just how long a toddler will play with this in one sitting, opening and closing doors on repeat. It even has a doorbell that makes a realistic “ding-dong” sound.”

Best Christmas gifts for three-year-olds

Le Toy Van le grand garage: £89.95, Letoyvan.co.uk

(Le Toy Van)

Made from FSC-certified wood, this imaginative and educational toy will keep young ones occupied for hours on end this Christmas and beyond. “This garage has everything motor fans could need, built using a multi-level with two spiral ramps made from composite wood and a working lift set which transports the vehicles through the three levels,” our writer said. “We love how this set encourages little ones’ imaginations, alongside developing skills such as dexterity and fine motor skills.” But they were particularly impressed by the quality.

EDX Education whizzy dizzy: £109.99, Shopedx.co.uk

(EDX Education)

This activity toy from EDX Education promotes healthy active play both indoors and out. “It’s effectively a park roundabout to be used at home,” said our writer said in their guide. “A sturdy base with swivelling platform, our active three-year-old took no persuading to hop on the whizzy dizzy. By pushing and pulling the rotating steering wheel our little tester spun around much to her delight. Not only does it provide an upper body workout, it develops hand-eye coordination and gross motor skills, too.”

Best gifts for six year olds

Katamino classic game: £37.58, Amazon.co.uk

(Katamino)

Want a game your little ones will obsess over this Christmas? It is no exaggeration to say both our testers (and their parents) are absolutely obsessed with this award-winning game. “The premise is simple: slot specific shapes perfectly into an allotted space in a bespoke wooden tray, which is divided up using a slider,” they said in their review. “It’s engaging to the point of being completely addictive, all the while giving any brain a proper workout. It’s especially good for six-year-olds, as it hones spatial awareness and basic geometry skills.”

Waboba moonshine ball: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Waboba)

Like holding the moon in your hand, this small but mighty ball glows in the dark, thanks to an integrated light. “Made from ‘zero gravity’ foam, this ball is lightweight and designed to be as bouncy and fast as possible. It’s almost comically quick,” our writer remarked. “Our testers both love the pop sound effect when the ball hits a hard surface – this contact is what activates the light – and ran themselves ragged trying to keep up with it. What’s really cool about this is that where most outdoor games must stop when darkness falls, the moonshine ball will carry on lighting up.”

