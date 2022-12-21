Take advantage of these early Boxing Day sales and discount codes

After the expense of Christmas, there’s nothing like picking up a bargain on Boxing Day. The good news is that plenty of retailers are starting their seasonal sales a little early this year, offering fantastic discounts as soon as the 20th of December. What’s more, with some of the best deals online, you can beat the crowds and do your Boxing Day shopping from the comfort of your home this year.

Covering every niche you can think of, from technology and fashion to beauty and home, the Boxing Day sales offer up the perfect opportunity to scoop up that new smart TV you’ve had your eye on or update your make-up stash for the New Year.

Whatever you’re hoping to get for less this year, here are our top discount codes and deals from leading retailers, available right now.

Reiss

Founded in 1971, Reiss has been the go-to for premium fashion for more than 50 years now. Catering to both men and women, the retailer specialises in high-quality formal and workwear and is particularly celebrated for its range of tailored suits, dresses, coats and accessories. Its biggest sale of the year has just started, with up to 50 per cent off everything at Reiss .

Sonos

Competing with the likes of Bose, Apple and Google, Sonos has become a leader in wireless, multi-room audio systems. With up to 20 per cent off selected items in its current sale, Sonos offers huge discounts on portable speakers, smart soundbars, wireless subwoofers, home cinema sets and more.

Boots

Appearing on the British high street nearly 150 years ago, Boots has become the largest health and beauty shop in the country, stocking products from hundreds of international and local brands. Right now, Advantage Card holders can save over 10 per cent on everything , from toiletries and cosmetics to electricals and photo printing.

Lego

Lego has been a firm favourite in every household for nearly a century now. Whether you’re looking for a new toy for the kids to spark some creativity or something to entertain yourself, LEGO has a set for everyone. Currently, you can enjoy up to 40 per cent off LEGO , including Harry Potter-themed figurines, Guardian of the Galaxy sets and Mickey Mouse exclusives.

B&Q

Are you in the mood for some home DIY over the holiday period? Then look no further than the B&Q clearance sale , which is currently promoting up to 50 per cent off a range of tools, paint, building materials and home decor. Spruce up your living room, kitchen, bathroom or bedroom for the New Year for less.

AO

Home to household appliances, small and large, use our AO discount code for an extra 10 per cent off your shop this Boxing Day. From things you’d love, including the latest smart TVs and high-quality sound bars, to the things you might need, like a shiny new washing machine or other appliance, take your pick from the best on the market when you shop with AO.

The Body Shop

Treat your body to organic products for less and pick up a bargain when you use one of our exclusive The Body Shop discount codes to get up to 20 per cent off your shop. Known for its cruelty-free products, you can pamper yourself guilt-free while saving on natural body butter, hair treatments, body mists and lipsticks.