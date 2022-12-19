Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Panic stations! It’s just a few short days until Christmas and you’ve barely started your Christmas shopping. How could this happen again, after last year, when you also forgot to do your Christmas shopping, and the year before that, and... well.

To help you with some last-minute gift ideas, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite products that – at the time of writing – Amazon says will arrive at your door before Christmas.

There’s obviously a giant caveat here. With postal strikes and the wild weather, there’s no guarantee these gifts will arrive on time. Strikes are planned for 23 and 24 December, but some deliveries might still be delayed before then.

For deliveries in the UK, the last postal dates for delivery by Christmas are Monday 19 December for second-class post, second-class signed for and Royal Mail 48 services. While Wednesday 21 December is the last day for first class, first-class signed for, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail tracked 48.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best last-minute Amazon gifts for everyone, from gamers to proud homeowners to mums and dads and kids and siblings. For more great gift ideas, be sure to check out our guide to shopping this Christmas.