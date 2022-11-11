Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

We tried Chanel’s Christmas-coloured le vernis nail polish, and it’s got us feeling festive

Ready to try red nail theory? This festive find may be just the ticket

Lauren Cunningham
Friday 11 November 2022 12:00
<p>In person, the shade didn’t quite match how it appeared online, but we actually preferred it </p>

In person, the shade didn’t quite match how it appeared online, but we actually preferred it

(iStock/The Independent)

Red nail theory has taken over TikTok, with many praising a slick of red polish as the answer to attracting a potential partner. Whether that actually works, we can’t comment. But we can help when it comes to knowing which red nail polishes are the perfect ones to pick, whether you’re keeping your fingers crossed to find love or simply like the colour.

Our first port of call was Chanel. If you are looking for love, few brands spell romance like this fancy French label. But, either way, it’s a boujee brand that material girls gravitate towards at breakneck speed.

Falling within the new festive collection, the latest shade of le vernis (French for ‘the nail polish’) is certainly Christmassy, but it’s far from the only product to receive a seasonal style upgrade.

Focusing on the magic of the moon, Chanel’s Christmas collection spotlights shimmer-filled make-up, iridescent eyeshadow and ruby red lipsticks. The les 4 ombres eyeshadows come in glowy golden hues, the rouge allure laque in rose or red, and the highlight (quite literally) of the collection, the éclat lunaire illuminating powder, has a pretty pressed moon graphic showing the precise level of detail given to each product.

So, choosing just one product to spotlight from the ‘ask for the moon’ range was no easy task. But with its classic Christmas colour, famous formula and great gift-giving capability, this nail polish pinched the top spot for now. Keep reading below to find out why.

Related stories

Chanel’s allure mascara is here, and we got a first look
Chanel just dropped a brand new ‘fondcealer’ – and we got a sneak peak at the hybrid formula
46 beauty advent calendars to have on your radar for Christmas 2022, from Sephora to Harvey Nichols
Dior’s advent calendar includes Miss Dior and j’adore perfumes – we’ve sampled a few of the festive surprises
11 best silk pillowcases for smooth, frizz-free hair and hydrated skin

How we tested

Our tester ditched gel and went back to OG nail polishes a little while ago, favouring their ease of application, cheaper cost and how they’re often healthier for your nails.

Looking at bottle design, brush size, product consistency, colour and the final result, no stone was left unturned when scrutinising this nail polish. We even went without a top coat, to see just how well it held up on its own, but opted for the OPI nail lacquer natural base coat (£13.90, Fenwick.co.uk) to protect from any nail discolouration.

Chanel le vernis nail colour, super lune

  • Best: Christmassy red nail polish
  • Shade: super lune
  • Collection: ask for the moon
  • Size: 13ml

Chanel’s le vernis has been part of the brand’s cosmetic offering since 1994. Spanning a huge range of seasonal colours, there’s an ever-growing collection of shades, from classic black to punchy pinks, blues, greens and reds.

There are currently 34 colours available on the Chanel website, and the three new additions for this year’s Christmas collection include super lune, clair de lune and étoilé.

Design

The Chanel le vernis bottles have an instantly recognisable shape. Coming in a cube-like form, their design is different to the regular round bottles from other brands, and the removable lid leaves them with a solid structural shape.

The classic colours of Chanel packaging are black and white. The clear glass bottle features the Chanel lettering at the base and a white interlocking ‘C’ logo on the lid, brandishing the brand’s marks from all angles.

Read more: Best red lipsticks for a standout pout

But, coming under the Christmas collection, this bottle is black and gold, separating it from the standard shades with a festive-toned logo on the lid. Although, the shape hasn’t changed, meaning it can still sit alongside any of the other Chanel polishes you may have already, creating a uniform bathroom cabinet.

Formula

Chanel’s nail polishes are famous for their strong pigment, and this one was no exception. Just one coat was enough to have an even layer of colour, but two coats really gave it that solid shade.

Coming to the colour – online, it looks more like a vibrant, lighter-toned red than it is in real life. The true tone is actually quite a deep, almost burgundy shade that we actually preferred for the winter months. So, don’t be surprised if the shade isn’t exactly how it looks on the website.

Read more: We tried Chanel’s new No.1 de Chanel beauty line

It’s also seriously shiny. So much so, the brand doesn’t recommend using a top coat, claiming just a base coat and two layers of the chosen nail lacquer are enough to keep a long-lasting high-shine colour, which our tester found to be true.

The full list of ingredients can be found on the Chanel website or on the back of the box, but its formula is known to be ‘five-free’. This means the polish has no formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, formaldehyde resin or camphor, which have been known to trigger asthma and are counted by many as toxic ingredients. So it’s only a good thing that these are gone from this formula.

Ceramides and bioceramics are also included, to help strengthen the natural nail, lengthen the wear time of the product and prevent the polish from chipping.

The application

As with all Chanel le vernis, the square lid easily pulls off to reveal a rounded, ridged brush handle underneath. This makes it easier to hold, even with sweaty hands, as our tester knows all too well.

Read more: Best body oils that will leave you with soft, supply skin

The brush is thin and long, covering between half and a third of each nail (depending on size) in one go and can be easily moved to reach small areas and line the tips of the nails too.

As for the polish, it’s thin enough to easily apply yet leaves a streak-free finish that really wowed our tester. Of course, you need to keep the lid firmly sealed to keep the consistency, as with any nail polish, it can dry out and get tacky if left out too long.

We didn’t bother with a top coat, and Chanel claims you don’t really need one, although it will help keep the colour from chipping or wearing away.

Drying time was around 5-10 minutes for the first coat, and we left the second coat for around 20 minutes, just to be sure it was completely dry before running the risk of smudging. The longer you leave it, the better.

The result

Our tester has been using the polish for around one week now and has received a huge number of compliments on the colour. It’s incredibly easy to apply – even for those who aren’t well-versed at painting their own nails – thanks to the consistency and the punchy pigment.

At around three days, we had to add another coat, to keep it looking fresh. That took us to around one week’s worth of wear before needing to remove and start again, so we can’t really complain about the length of wear. Although, a top coat is sure to stretch this out even further.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Chanel le vernis nail colour super lune

Whether you’re looking to test out red nail theory, are after a gorgeous Christmas gift or just simply looking to purchase a new nail polish, Chanel’s le vernis is certainly worth a look. Of course, it’s not a penny-pinching product – and there are countless low-cost options out there to choose from – but it is a little luxury that some people are sure to find special.

The whole of Chanel’s Christmas collection has really impressed our tester, turning up the festive feel of the brand’s bestsellers. So, if luxury labels and boujee brands are your thing, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

Want more inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best vegan-friendly nail polishes

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
30% off your orders with the ASOS app discount
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members with this The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances for VIP Rewards Members - The Perfume Shop discount
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in