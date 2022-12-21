Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

We’re sure we don’t need to remind you that Christmas is just a few days away. In fact, if you’re still shopping for last-minute gifts, there’s probably little else on your mind at this moment in time.

But help is on the way, and we’re here to soothe that stress with the best beauty gifts still available to buy now that will be delivered in time for the big day. The even better news is they’re all on sale, so clearly sometimes it pays to be late.

We will stress, however, this is the final countdown, as most retailers’ Christmas cut-offs have just about ended. For lookfantastic fans, you have until 11.30pm on 21 December for your order to arrive in time for Christmas, while at Boots you have until 22 December, and Sephora stands out with its click-and-collect service, which will be delivered to Asda.

So, from This Works sleep sets to a Pixi skin treats starter set, there’s no short supply of presents to choose from for the beauty buff in your life. If you’re really struggling for a gift, an aftershave or perfume will never go amiss, so get scrolling through the rest of this article and get these gifts in your baskets.

Read more:

This Works space to dream set: Was £40, now £30, Lookfantastic.com

(This Works)

This Works is a go-to gift for anyone whose tricky to buy for, and the Christmas gift sets are sure to be a simple win. Housing a 200g deep sleep bath soak, deep sleep pillow spray, sleep balm and stress roll-on, it has everything they’ll need to drift off peacefully and is already gift-wrapped to make your life easier.

Buy now

Sephora favourites the (sk)indulgence collection: Was £95, now £76, Sephora.co.uk

(Sephora)

Sephora coming to the UK was the big beauty news this year, so a selection of the brand’s bestsellers is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. Thirteen products are included from luxury labels such as Elemis, Medik8 and Omorovicza, making it a rather stellar selection of skincare. Just be sure to click and collect to your local Asda, to allow it to arrive before Christmas.

Buy now

Prada luna rossa ocean eau de toilette: Was £79, now £69, Lookfantastic.com

(Prada)

Prada is one of the world’s most luxurious labels, so, if you really want to splash the cash, this perfume is the one to pick. Using code “SHOP” at checkout will save you an extra 20 per cent, taking it down to £62.41, so there is quite a serious saving to be had.

Buy now

No7 the ultimate skincare collection 10-piece gift set: Was £85, now £41, Boots.com

(No7)

Skincare fanatics are sure to love No7, and this 10-piece gift set has piqued our interest. Included is a wide range of the brand’s bestsellers, such as the day cream, night cream and eye cream, alongside a serum, cleanser and exfoliator, so you really will be giving the gift of a good skincare routine.

Buy now

ESPA signature blends collection: Was £32, now £22.40, Lookfantastic.com

(ESPA)

This is another perfect present for those who are tricky to buy for – in-laws included. Housing seven bath and body oils in a range of different scents, the gorgeous gift set is simple, elegant and a no-brainer for anyone who enjoys a bath.

Buy now

Glow Recipe hey you, you’re a bright light: Was £44.30, now £35.40, Sephora.co.uk

(Glow Recipe)

If shopping for any real beauty buff, we’d say you can’t go too far wrong with Glow Recipe. The brand has racked up a huge number of fans, and the guava serum is easily one of its bestsellers. Included in this pretty pink set are a serum, eye cream and face cream, which will work wonders to hydrate and plump the skin.

Buy now

Toni & Guy ultimate care and nourish with a large plush velvet vanity gift case: Was £35.27, now £33.41, Amazon.co.uk

(Toni & Guy)

There isn’t a huge saving on this Toni & Guy set, granted, but Amazon is one of the most trustworthy brands when it comes to delivery speed, so, if you’re in a real rush, you’ve come to the right place. Housed in a pretty purple case, the set includes a shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, mist and more for happy, healthy hair.

Buy now

Pixi skin treats glow starter kit: Was £54, now £27, Boots.com

(Pixi)

Pixi products are a must-have for many a beauty fan. Whether you’re shopping for someone who already loves the label or someone who has never tried it before, this starter kit is sure to bring a smile to their face. Inside the pretty packaging is a glow tonic, peel and polish scrub and three sheet masks for an at-home spa session.

Buy now

Benefit whatta brow steal set: Was £36, now £21.60, Sephora.co.uk

(Benefit)

For those who love their brows, look no further than Benefit. Inside this tiny gift are two brow pencils and a setting brush for powerful pruning. It may be miniature in size but it’s sure to be mighty in its brow-perfecting power and the perfect pick for those mad about make-up.

Buy now

Bondi Sands best of Bondi set: Was £100, now £49, Boots.com

(Bondi Sands)

For a fake-tan set, £100 seems rather pricey, so we’re incredibly happy to see it drop to less than half price. Included in this gift set is almost every tan included in the Bondi Sanda range, along with an eraser and an application mitt, making it the perfect pick for those who like to be bronzed.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on more beauty offers, try the below links:

Join the Indy Community

What have you bought this Christmas? Send us your reviews with any product images and videos for a chance to be featured as an IndyBest collaborator. Email us at indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts.

Looking for more gift guides? Read our review of the best gifts for sisters that she will love (and you’ll want to borrow)