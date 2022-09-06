Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The best way to have a very merry Christmas, in our opinion, is by investing in a bougie advent calendar that will keep your spirits high in the lead-up to the big day.

No longer is the industry reserved for your standard chocolate countdown, so if you’re after something a little more special, there’s plenty on offer. And, if you enjoy an alcoholic beverage of an evening, Virgin Wines has you covered.

The company was the first to launch wine advent calendar in the UK. Since 2018, it has consistently delivered, and it has even expanded its offering by adding a gin and beer calendar to its roster. Unlike some other alcohol-based advent calendars, the main priority for Virgin Wines is to include only the highest quality alcohol possible.

Better still, if you’re exclusively a white or red wine drinker, you needn’t worry about having bottles left over, because you can purchase a red-only or white-only calendar, as well as mixed – and you’ll receive a full-sized bottle to enjoy on the big day.

The company’s booze-filled wonders are here to make sure you have a merry Christmas. So, if you want to treat yourself (or a loved one), here’s everything you need to know about the 25-day delights.

Virgin Wines mixed wine advent calendar 2022: £89.99, Virginwines.co.uk

(Virgin Wines)

Number of days: 25

25 Price: £89.99

£89.99 Available: Pre-order now

As the first company to launch a wine advent calendar in the UK, Virgin Wines seriously knows what it’s doing. The packaging features a wreath-inspired front-door design and is wonderfully festive. Hidden within the 25 doors is a selection of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines from around the world. Plus there’s a full-size bottle of plonk for you to pop on Christmas Day.

If you enjoy a full range of vino, you really can’t go wrong with this advent calendar, but if you’d prefer, you can also enjoy a red-only and white-only calendar, which will also include a selection of some of the best wines from the company. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’d recommend reserving yours now for just £10. Cheers to that!

Pre-order now

Virgin Wines gin advent calendar 2022: £99.99, Virginwines.co.uk

(Virgin Wines)

Number of days: 24

24 Price: £99.99

£99.99 Available: Pre-order now

If wine isn’t your favourite evening tipple, this gin advent calendar is sure to get you in the spirit of Christmas. With a selection of 24 miniature gins to enjoy, you can expect to taste offerings from some of the most well-known brands, but also smaller independents too. Plus, you won’t be able to find some of the gins included anywhere else. Better still, unlike other gin advent calendars, which give you a 3cl sample, Virgin Wines gives you a generous 5cl pour.

Pre-order now

Virgin Wines beer advent calendar 2022: £79.99, Virginwines.co.uk

(Virgin Wines )

Number of days: 24

24 Price: £79.99

£79.99 Available: Pre-order now

And finally, for a very hoppy Christmas, you can’t go wrong with the Virgin Wines beer advent calendar. Offering you the chance to sample beers from across the world, you can expect a selection of pale ale, IPA, lager and more, with 24 cans to see you right up until the big day. Making the perfect gift for a beer lover, be that yourself or a loved one, make sure you don’t miss out on this exceptional calendar.

Pre-order now

