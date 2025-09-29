Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It might still be September, but the best beauty advent calendars are flooding the shelves, while supermarkets such as Waitrose and M&S have officially opened up orders for Christmas food – including your centerpiece turkey.

Yes, the enviably organised shoppers among us are not only already deciding what’s on their menu, but getting ahead of the December rush by placing their orders now for Christmas Eve. Whether you’re rustling up a feast for the extended family or in charge of a small dinner party with pals, a turkey – or meat-free alternative – is the focal point of any festive spread.

The tradition of a deliciously roasted turkey on Christmas Day has its roots in the 16th Century, when the New World bird was first brought over to Britain. The famously gluttonous king, Henry VIII, was among the first to eat it for Christmas. It wasn’t until the 19th Century though when the rest of the population began to feast on turkey, owing to its more widespread affordability and availability.

Nowadays, most households rustle up a turkey on 25 December, but many others opt for vegan or vegetarian alternatives that rival the real deal – thankfully, the supermarket has cheap and cheerful options for all. Saving you an eleventh hour dash to the shops on Christmas Eve, supermarkets gear up for festivities well in advance – offering a Christmas food to order service that spans turkeys, sides, desserts, champagne and more.

True to form, slots are already starting to open up for 2025 and, if previous years are anything to go by, these slots tend to fill up fast – so we’d recommend placing your order as soon as possible. Whether you’re drooling at the Sainsburys ‘no turkey’ turkey crown or eyeing up Asda’s ‘turkey with all the trimmings’ box, we’ve put together this comprehensive guide to shopping for your supermarket turkey this Christmas .

Sainsbury’s Christmas turkeys 2025

open image in gallery ( Sainsburys )

Sainsbury’s Christmas food slots open : Now

: Now Collection or delivery dates: From 22-24 December

Sainsburys’ Christmas food shop is now open for orders with collection and delivery available between 22-24 December. There is a huge range of turkeys, including an organic option, and a meat-free ‘no turkey crown’ (£6.50, Sainsburys.co.uk). Choose from a honey and treacle glaze turkey (£62.50, Sainsburys.co.uk), a turkey and duck roast (£30, Sainsburys.co.uk) or individual turkey parcels (£20, Sainsburys.co.uk). Taking the hassle out of cooking your festive feast, the Christmas dinner in a box (£50, Sainsburys.co.uk) comes with trimmings – including Maris Piper potatoes and even your gravy.

Waitrose Christmas turkeys 2025

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

Waitrose Christmas food slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 20-24 December

Waitrose was one of the first to unveil its Christmas menu – and it doesn’t disappoint. The supermarket’s food-to-order range, as well as delivery and collection slots between 20-24 December, are officially open. You can change any part of your order as we get closer to Christmas, but you’ll need to finalise your selection and order by 15 December to have your items delivered Christmas, or by 21 December, for delivery on New Year’s Eve.

When it comes to your centerpiece, choose between a plant-based roast turkey complete with all the trimmings (£16, Waitrose.com) or a “turkey bauble” (£50, Waitrose.com) – turkey breast wrapped in dry-cured Beachwood smoked bacon, with stuffing inside and a cranberry and orange glaze. Other tempting options include a butter basted turkey breast in a smoked bacon lattice (£45, Waitrose.com) and the free ranged stuffed turkey breast joint (£45, Waitrose.com).

M&S Christmas turkeys 2025

open image in gallery ( Marks & Spencer )

M&S Christmas food slots open: Now

Now Collection or delivery dates: From 22-24 December (collection only)

M&S’s Christmas food range is always a highlight of the festive period (especially the sandwich range) – and slots are now open for delivery in December. There are more than 90 dishes to choose from this year, including a British turkey and stuffing Wellington (£110, Marksandspencer.com), pork, sage and onion stuffed Oakham turkey breast, wrapped in oak smoked bacon (£45, Marksandspencer.com) and showstopper three bird turkey, chicken and duck roast (£62, Marksandspencer.com).

Asda Christmas turkeys 2025

open image in gallery ( Asda )

Asda Christmas food slots open : October (exact date to be confirmed)

: October (exact date to be confirmed) Collection or delivery dates: From 21-23 December

Asda’s Christmas range has officially landed – while you’ll have to wait until October to confirm a food slot, you can buy some of it already in Asda shops. Highlights among the 20-strong list of centerpieces include a ‘turkey with all the trimmings’ box, which includes everything you need for a Christmas dinner – think roast potatoes, honey glazed parsnips and carrots, buttered sprouts, red cabbage, pigs in blankets and turkey gravy.

From pigs in blankets to desserts, we’ve rounded up the best supermarket Christmas food 2025