Sis, sissy, skin and blister, la soeur – whatever you call your sibling, she’s your day one and is always worthy of an excellent gift - whether it’s her birthday, Christmas, her wedding day, a big milestone celebration or just, well, because.

But with such a special person in your life to buy for, where to start? Finding the best present for your sister can sometimes be pretty tricky, namely as she knows she can borrow anything from you or your other siblings anyway...

In essence, her wardrobe doubles if she has another sister, as practically anything you own is also up for grabs for her to "borrow", aka: using and claiming as her own. So she really does have everything.

Luckily for you, we’re the experts when it comes to gifting. From a little present that serves as a pick-me-up when she most needs it, to the something she’ll keep forever from her wedding day, or the beauty product that will soon become her signature and she’ll never be without, we’ve got you covered.

How we tested

We’ve included products we’ve been buying ourselves and other people for a long time, as well as products we are repeatedly emptying and rebuying, from brands we love – as well as new ones we’ve come across recently. Everything has been tested for at least four weeks, while some have been loved by us for months and months.

The best sister gifts for 2022 are: