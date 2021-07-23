Whether it’s for a special occasion, like a birthday or Christmas, or just a way of showing them how special they are – your best friend deserves the coolest gifts.

With this in mind, we set out to find the very best gifts to give to your closest pal.

Our writer wanted to find suggestions for all tastes and budgets, so variety was an important factor. While some best friends will love a beauty or fashion-based gift, not all do, or would prefer something of the edible variety or of sentimental value.

It was also important that we include best friend gifts that can be bought in pairs, so that both the giver and recipient can enjoy a present. Whether that’s bookends, bracelets, or even innovative creations like friendship lamps, there are some unique finds here that can benefit both members of a friendship.

We’ve found gift ideas for nap lovers, interior enthusiasts, writers, those with a sweet tooth and more.

The best friend gifts for 2021 are:

Best for affordable luxury – Edge Of Ember yellow friendship bracelet: £35, Edgeofember.com

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.