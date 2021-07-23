The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
15 best gifts to spoil your BFF with
From personalised jewellery to graphic pjs, show them you care with these thoughtful presents
Whether it’s for a special occasion, like a birthday or Christmas, or just a way of showing them how special they are – your best friend deserves the coolest gifts.
With this in mind, we set out to find the very best gifts to give to your closest pal.
Our writer wanted to find suggestions for all tastes and budgets, so variety was an important factor. While some best friends will love a beauty or fashion-based gift, not all do, or would prefer something of the edible variety or of sentimental value.
It was also important that we include best friend gifts that can be bought in pairs, so that both the giver and recipient can enjoy a present. Whether that’s bookends, bracelets, or even innovative creations like friendship lamps, there are some unique finds here that can benefit both members of a friendship.
We’ve found gift ideas for nap lovers, interior enthusiasts, writers, those with a sweet tooth and more.
The best friend gifts for 2021 are:
- Best for affordable luxury – Edge Of Ember yellow friendship bracelet: £35, Edgeofember.com
- Best for bespoke birthdays – Not Another Bill birthday box: £6, Notanotherbill.com
- Best for heartfelt sentiments – From You to Me dear friend journal: £16.50, Youcleverfox.co.uk
- Best for stylish jewellery fans – Missoma engravable large round disc pendant: £79, Missoma.com
- Best for book lovers – Laura Nevill best friend bookends: £65, Notonthehighstreet.com
- Best for long distance friendships – Friendship Lamps: £135, Friendlamps.co.uk
- Best for curious minds – The School of Life friendship game: £22, Theschooloflife.com
- Best for non-traditional bracelets – Rachel Jackson tattoo heart friendship bracelet: £50, Racheljacksonlondon.com
- Best for a night of pampering – Patchology night in kit: £30, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best for the friend who loves beauty – Refy summer skin collection: £45, Refybeauty.com
- Best for something affordable yet meaningful – Ginger Belle Design friendship print: £4.99, Etsy.com
- Best for friends with a sweet tooth – Lilly Vanilli heart cake with vanilla sponge, cherries and piping: £65, Lilyvanilli.com
- Best grown-up friendship bracelets – Monica Vinader linear solo friendship diamond bracelet: £100, Monicavinader.com
- Best for nap lovers – Desmond & Dempsey Cuban pyjama set sansindo tiger print pink linen: £140, Desmondanddempsey.com
- Best for interiors enthusiasts – Shida Stella dried flower bouquet: £49, Shida.florist
Edge Of Ember yellow friendship bracelet
Best: For affordable luxury
Despite the plethora of choices when it comes to best friend gifts, you still can’t go wrong with a simple friendship bracelet. This one comes in yellow and blue, and is made by ethical jewellery brand Edge Of Ember. As well as looking great, it also carries important values; 100 per cent of the profits from the bracelet sales will be donated to two charities, The Red Card and the Black Women’s Health Imperative, both in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Not Another Bill birthday box
Best: For bespoke birthdays
Each best friend is different, so why not honour this by building a personalised box with Not Another Bill? From beauty treats to foodie gifts, you can pick and choose options through each stage of the process as you build your box. This is a really great option if you can’t decide what to buy for your friend, or want to deliver something really unique.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
From You to Me dear friend journal
Best: For heartfelt sentiments
Our writer absolutely loved the unique idea of this journal, which is a gift to both the giver and the recipient (as many good gifts are). The idea is that you gift the book to a friend, who then works through the journal questions, enjoying each exercise and using writing as a self-care technique. The book then gets sent back to the giver, who can learn more about their bestie and keep it forever.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Missoma engravable large round disc pendant
Best: For stylish jewellery fans
Missoma is the go-to jewellery brand for stylish fashion-lovers, so anything from the brand makes a great present. What’s lovely about this option, however, is its bespoke nature; you can have the pendant engraved with names, initials, or dates, for a personalised feel that will be extra special for a close friend. You can even buy two pendants that feature matching engravings for both friends.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Laura Nevill best friend bookends
Best: For book lovers
Whether you give both to your best friend or keep one each to store books up against a wall, these bookends are a lovely idea. They come in six different designs, and also have a charitable element; 10 per cent of every sale will be donated to The Prince’s Trust “Women Supporting Women” initiative, which helps young women gain the skills needed to live, learn and earn. This pair is ideal for the friend who always has her nose in a good book.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Friendship Lamps
Best: For long distance friendships
The premise of these friendship lamps is so simple, and yet so special and clever; connecting through WiFi, each lamp is kept by each friend, who can then use it to communicate or send messages through light. Because they work anywhere, these are great for long distance best friendships, where you may not see your pal very often, but still want to show them you care and are always there. A brilliant idea.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
The School of Life friendship game
Best: For curious minds
No matter how old you are, a cosy night in with a best friend just can’t be beaten. And along with plenty of snacks and a couple of face masks, this game will go down a treat. It’s designed for you to get to know your person even better, and to spark conversation about things you may not have discussed previously. The School of Life has some brilliant gift ideas, and these cards are ideal for that one best friend you can talk to about anything.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Rachel Jackson tattoo heart friendship bracelet
Best: Non-traditional bracelets
Thought friendship bracelets had to be super bright or traditional? Think again; these Rachel Jackson bracelets are ideal for the person who loves to rock monochrome and keep their jewellery look low key. It features a 22 carat gold plated silver “protective eye” design, and is adjustable to all wrist sizes. Available in gold and silver, why not buy one of each for you as well as your friend?
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Patchology night in kit
Best: For a night of pampering
Friends that pamper together, stay together, we say. This kit can be enjoyed by both members of a friendship, particularly during a night in together or even a sleepover (which you’re never too old for). It contains every mask you could imagine, from lip and face products, to those for your hands and feet. In short, our writer believes this has everything in it for a best friend night at home, watching Netflix into the wee hours.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Refy summer skin collection
Best: For the friend who loves beauty
You really can’t go wrong with a great little makeup kit for the best friend who goes wild for all things beauty. There are plenty out there, but perhaps the most “trending” trio of the moment is Refy’s summer skin collection. Originally started by model and influencer Jess Hunt as a brow brand, Refy’s skin bits have reached sell out status already. Included are a beautiful golden highlighter, a creamy bronzer and a pigmented blusher (both available in different shades). Our writer has been using these all summer long.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Ginger Belle Design friendship print
Best: For something affordable yet meaningful
Although you may want to, funds don’t always allow you to go for an extravagant present, even if the person is your best friend. But no matter; you can still pick up some super sweet bits for less that carry a meaningful message. Case in point: this glorious print that can be bought for as little as £4.99. The names can be customised, giving it a truly bespoke feel, and the “If flowers were friends, I’d pick you,” message is just too cute to handle.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Lilly Vanilli heart cake with vanilla sponge, cherries and piping
Best: For a sweet tooth
Sometimes, only a giant cake will do, particularly if it’s your best friend’s birthday. This is ultimately a gift you can enjoy together, meaning it’s not totally selfless, but it’s sure to bring joy to that special sweet-toothed pal. Lily Vanilli is one of the most sought-after bakers in London, and her cakes are the stuff of legends, known for their creamy icing, delicious flavours, and Instagram-friendly designs. You can’t get much better than one of these.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Monica Vinader linear solo friendship diamond bracelet
Best: Grown-up friendship bracelets
Another great friendship bracelet, and one with a grown-up twist by beloved jeweller Monica Vinader. The brand is often known for its stylish fabric bracelets, which can be customised in a number of ways from different gold finishes to coloured ropes and even engraving on some designs. We like the red rope with the rose gold jewel, complete with a teeny tiny diamond.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Desmond & Dempsey Cuban pyjama set sansindo tiger print pink linen
Best: For nap lovers
No matter who you’re buying for, pyjamas are a very sweet gift. But if it’s your best friend, they deserve the top tier pyjamas that are not only comfortable and cool, but also incredibly stylish. You really can’t go wrong with Desmond and Dempsey pjs, and whether you pick a full length pair or some shorts for the warmer months, we guarantee your friend will love them.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Shida Stella dried flower bouquet
Best: For interiors enthusiasts
Why buy regular flowers when you can get long-lasting gorgeous dried arrangements? There are plenty of options out there now, but our writer loves Shida Preserved Flowers, which are all about grown-up, sophisticated bouquets that will stand out in any room. This bunch is a favourite, featuring a gorgeous pink hydrangea.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
The verdict: Best friend gifts
It really depends on the type of friend you are buying for, but our writer believes you can’t go wrong with a friendship bracelet, be that one from Edge Of Ember, Rachel Jackson, or Monica Vinader. For a more unique present, we also love the build-a-box by Not Another Bill.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on chocolate, flowers and beauty products, try the links below:
Looking for more present inspiration? Try our best 21st birthday gifts, from jewellery to gift boxes
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.