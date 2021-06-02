10 best gifts for five-year-olds, from Lego to board games

Five years old is definitely an age at which adults notice a kid growing up fast.

Reading and writing skills tend to accelerate, and meanwhile, your little darling is likely firming up their first independently-acquired friendship groups at school, and showing real interest in self-chosen hobbies.

All of this can make it tricky to choose a gift.

What we have tried to do here is select a range of products to suit a range of interests, at a variety of price points, which all represent good value for money and are likely to have lasting appeal.

Please note that in some cases the manufacturers’ recommend age is slightly above five; you should always check that any gift for a young child is suitable for its individual recipient.

Lego Super Mario adventures with Mario starter course Best: Overall This new Lego range is a nostalgia trip for parents who grew up playing Nintendo, with its accurate renditions of catchy sound effects from the original Mario games, and it is also brilliant fun for kids now too. “This is ace,” our tester declared, as she navigated the Bluetooth Mario figurine around the Lego course she’d just built for him (with help), before checking her score in gold coins on the linked app. It needs a smart device (not included) to play, and can be connected with a range of expansion packs to broaden your 3D Mario universe. It has gone right to the top of the toy popularity charts in our house; the only side effect being that we are constantly humming the music. Buy now £ 39.99 , Smythstoys.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Tiger, Tiger Burning Bright’ by Fiona Waters, published by Nosy Crow Ltd Best: Book A gorgeous hardback book featuring 366 poems about animals – one for each day of a leap year – from stalwarts including Ted Hughes, Christina Rossetti and William Blake. Many of them are simple enough for a five-year-old to read themselves; others can be read by an adult. All are an absolute pleasure to share at bedtime, and the one per day format means that this book can be left on a bedside table to be dipped into little and often. The illustrations are beautiful; this is a sequel to the award-winning I Am the Seed That Grew the Tree, and is similar in style. A gift that is likely to be passed down. Buy now £ 15.85 , Wordery.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Marcus Walters x Tate sweatshirt Best: Clothing This charming unisex jumper features a cheerful face designed by artist Walters, which has been handprinted at his studio in the Cotswolds. The sweatshirt itself is made from organic cotton at a Fair Wear foundation factory in Bangladesh and is warm and hardwearing enough to be handed down several times over – as long as you remember not to iron on the print. Buy now £ 25 , Tate.org.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} VTech kidizoom studio Best: Tech The kids’ VTech cameras are robust and easily operated by small hands, giving them a satisfying sense of ownership over the resulting images and videos, however random these might be. Our tester now takes a lot less persuading to go out on a walk if she’s allowed to take hers and while this version might have more bells and whistles than a five-year-old can get to grips with all at once (including green screen and time-lapse functions), these added extras will likely give it longevity as the recipient gets older. It also features the inevitable, VTech games that keep children occupied during car journeys and queues. Buy now £ 59.99 , Smythstoys.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Melissa & Doug deluxe wooden stamp set Best: Craft kit This is a lovely set that can be deployed for both crafting purposes – making greetings cards and posters – and home learning. It includes 71 separate little wooden stamps for each upper and lowercase letter, digit and main punctuation symbol, along with a four-colour pad and a useful activity pack that invites the user to stamp the answers to spelling and counting challenges. A durable and genuinely useful – as well as fun – gift. Buy now £ 19.99 , Very.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bundle Bed Best: For adventure This might sound like an off-beat choice of gift for a five-year-old, but our tester took one look at it and insisted on spending the next two nights camping on her bedroom floor next to a perfectly comfortable bed. We feared the worst for our night’s sleep, but they dozed soundly until morning and thought the whole thing was a great lark. Adventure is a little hard to come by right now perhaps, so this cosy and easily deployed portable bed, with a proper duvet and pillow, self-inflated mattress and soft cotton bedding, is one way of mixing it if you’re stuck at home. When visitors can come for overnight stays, this is a luxurious (if not super-lightweight) and fun option from a small, British, Kickstarter-funded company. A pricey option but an investment present from grandparents, perhaps, for kids who have more toys than they play with. Buy now £ 220 , Bundlebed.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Smart Games froggit Best: Game This fun release is from Smart Games, a company that has a track record of producing genuinely entertaining as well as brain-stimulating products. It is essentially a strategy and planning game, the aim of which is to get a family of frogs across a pond while attempting to block your opponents from doing the same. Likely to generate fury from defeated young people, as all good board games do, but also a genuine sense of satisfaction from children who manage to complete the task afoot. It also has a trickier expert mode for when the kids get a bit older (around eight upwards on average). Good family fun and it doesn’t take too long (approx. 20 minutes), so shouldn’t try the patience of young players too much. Buy now £ 23.38 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gibsons rebel girls jigsaw Best: Activity This newly-released jigsaw based on the juggernaut bestseller book Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls features inspirational women in four categories; champions, leaders, creators and pioneers, and is emphatically not just for girls. The illustrations, as per the book, are lively and stylish – more so than most other young children’s jigsaws we’ve found – and this 100-piece version (there is also a 500-piece option) is about the right level of challenge for a five-year-old to complete with a bit of adult help. Buy now £ 12.50 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sylvanian Families adventure tree house Best: Toy Despite looking decidedly low-tech in a world full of elaborate electronic toys, Sylvanian Families is a smash hit with our testers, keeping them occupied for hours. This new adventure treehouse comes in the same old-school muted colour scheme as most Sylvanian products. It is a good centrepiece for placing the figurines around, providing some good old-fashioned, imaginative fun. Featuring multiple levels and rooms, it’s great for reenacting elaborate woodland soap operas, and has a log slide and a secret passage in which smaller child figurines can be deployed. Please note that the family members themselves do not come as part of this set, and so at least one extra purchase will likely be needed if you’re new to the Sylvanian world. Buy now £ 49.99 , Sylvanianfamilies.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Polarn O Pyret wolf print kids pyjamas Best: For bedtime These are not cheap, but they are the best children’s pyjamas we’ve seen and are loved by our little testers and the washing machine (which cannot put a dent in their softness or brightness) alike. Made from organic and responsibly produced fabric, they come in a range of designs that are pleasingly ungendered – all of which have elasticated cuffs at the ankle and wrists that our testers approve of because they stop things riding up at night. Thanks to the quality and some generous Scandinavian sizing, you will certainly get plenty of wear for your buck. Buy now £ 18.20 , Polarnopyret.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

