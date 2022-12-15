Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Christmas is a mere ten days away which means if you haven’t finished (or started, no judgement) your present shopping, now’s the time. But buying something you know your friends and families will love can be near-on impossible which is why a gift card never disappoints.

Gift cards can cover everything from food and drink to fashion and beauty and are more thoughtful than a mere bank transfer or cash in a card as many are for specific shops or experiences. And they’ve got a high end history, with the first gift card produced by luxury department store Neiman Marcus in 1994, allowing recipients to spend the amount loaded on to the card on anything in store.

Now, gift cards have been adopted by retailers both in store and online – a good example was the iTunes gift card in the 2000s – and generally come with a minimum and maximum amount depending on the brand. For example, a luxury department store like Harrods would likely have a higher upper and lower limit than Primark.

If you’ve ever found yourself in the situation where a loved one has asked for clothes or similar and you’ve had no idea what to buy then a gift card is the ultimate solution. Plus, with Royal Mail and train strikes continuing over the Christmas period, a gift card is guaranteed to be in your posssessoin before the 25th – just choose a e-voucher to make sure there’s no chance of turning up empty handed.

Whoever you’re buying for, a gift card is a quick and thoughtful way to spoil your loved ones, and we’ve rounded up the top ones to make last minute present shopping that little bit easier.

Related stories

Fashion

Primark

(Primark)

A little goes a long way at this high street retailer but rather than have to wade your way through the bargain aisle or make a guess at their size, load up a gift card instead. You can choose an amount anywhere between £15 and £200 and let them do the shopping for themselves.

Buy now

Matches Fashion

(matches)

Renowned for its luxury fashion pieces from designers including Dior, Alexander McQueen and Missoma, a gift card from Matches Fashion is a truly generous present. Amounts start at £300 and go all the way up to £5,000 – so while it’s not the most affordable of gift cards, if you’re looking to splash the cash then this is the one to choose.

Buy now

TK Maxx

(tk maxx)

A haven of fashion finds, half the fun of TK Maxx is searching around for a unique gem which you’ll wear time and time again. To save yourself spending hours searching through the racks, pick up a gift card instead. Amunts start as low as £10 and go all the way up to £500.

Buy now

Kurt Geiger

(kurt geiger)

Kurt Geiger is the place to go for all things footwear, whether that’s fancy stillettos or on trend boots. And so you can stay on trend for the years to come, its gift cards are valid for two years – that’s assuming you don’t spend it all at once. If you’re feeling generous the minimum spend for this one is £100 and reaches up to £500.

Buy now

Reiss

(reiss)

Reiss is a chic shop and its gift cards are just as thoughtful. As an online voucher, it’s emailed directly to whoever you’re buying for either immediately or on a chosen date (handy for Christmas buying) and can include a personal message if you’d like. The £50-£100 gift card can be used in store or online and you can choose from five designs.

Buy now

ASOS

(asos)

The go-to fashion retailer for those looking for a lower price point without compromising too much on quality, an ASOS gift card is a great present for the fashion-conscious recipient on your list. Starting from £20, you can load this one up with up to £250 for your loved one to spend on clothes, beauty and more on the website.

Buy now

Lifestyle

Argos

(argos)

Not sure what toy to buy a little one? Or has your dad asked for a gardening tool but you’d rather let him choose. Then pick up an Argos gift card. Opt for a personalised eGift Card and choose a value up to £250 if you need it pronto, or give a physical one which can be topped up to £500 and will arrive at their door.

Buy now

Waterstones

(waterstones)

There’s nothing more personal than the gift of a book, but with different tastes comes the handiness of a gift card. Waterstones offers nine different designs and lets you add between £10-£100 for the recipient to grow their personal library.

Buy now

Harrods

(harrods)

The most luxe of British department stores, a Harrods gift card is a true Christmas treat. Coming in blocks of £50, you can decide how many you’d like from just one to over ten to spend on food, clothes, beauty, handbags and more in store or online.

Buy now

Oliver Bonas

(oliver bonas)

Choose from four quaint designs for your Oliver Bonas gift card and top up with any amount from £15 to give as a Christmas present. You can even add a personalised message too for something extra special.

Buy now

John Lewis

(john lewis)

A staple on the British high street, John Lewis offers everything from homeware to fashion, beauty to food and drink so whoever receives one of its gift cards has plenty to choose from. There’s an e-version or physical version available, plus there’s an incredibly handy feature which allows you to check your balance.

Buy now

Beauty

Refy

(refy)

Refy has made waves in the world of beauty for its affordable yet quality products. Don’t get stuck trying to colour match and give a £25 or £50 gift card this Christmas instead. Not only does it come in a bespoke gift box but there’s also a blank card for you to write a handwritten message.

Buy now

Space NK

(space nk)

An epicentre for beauty buys from brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Vieve and Augustinus Bader, there’s so much to choose from at Space NK that you may as well hand the onus over. And with gift cards available with a balance up to £500, the recipient of this thoughtful gift can pick up that lipstick they’ve been lusting over, or give their beauty shelf a refresh. Whatever they choose, you can be certain they’ll get exactly what they want.

Buy now

Food and drink

Pret

(pret)

Buying your loved one a coffee, tea or lunch is a truly thoughtful gift. And now, thanks to Pret’s gift card, you can foot the bill for a whole lot longer. There’s no e-card option for this one, so you’ll need to order today to get it in time for Christmas, but you can choose to put on between £10 and £150 for a truly tasty gift.

Buy now

The Ivy

(the ivy)

Give them the gift of a nice dinner out with a gift card from The Ivy. Classier than just handing over money for a meal, you can enter any amount you’d like and know they have the option to use it for a whole year.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gifts and other lifestyle offers, try the links below:

Need to finish your Christmas shopping? These are the best beauty gift sets