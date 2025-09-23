Best sex toys for men in 2025, picked by an expert

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The best sex toys for men may not enjoy the kind of press and popularity as sex toys for women and people with vulvas, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a wide variety of toys out there waiting to be enjoyed. From penetrative toys to strokers, vibrators, and even suction-based designs, the world of male pleasure tech has advanced rapidly in recent years.

As with other kinds of sex toys – from vibrators to sex toys for couples – pleasure devices offer plenty of benefits for men. Alix Fox, an award-winning sex expert and spokesperson for sexual wellness brand Tenga, says toys can be a way to help you improve your partnered sex life, and they can help you to slow down, be more present and experiment with new sensations.

Masturbating using just your hands can lead to so-called ‘death grip’, which reduces sensitivity during penetrative partnered sex. Fox adds, “Toys are also simply fun. They can introduce men to entirely new feelings and experiences.”

Even so, men remain far less likely to have a sex toy than women. Research highlighted by Fox, using data from Durex, shows that around 77 per cent of women who masturbate have tried a toy, while only about 25 per cent of men say the same. Whether you’re curious about experimenting for the first time or already have a few favourites, there’s never been a better moment to explore what’s out there.

If you’re looking to try out a sex toy for the first time, or if you’re an experienced sex toy shopper looking to bulk up your collection, read on for my pick of the best sex toys for men, to help you take your experiences to the next level.

How I tested

The testing criteria for vibrators are pretty detailed, and I paid attention to the following qualities

Settings: I assessed the range of speeds and vibration patterns to see how versatile each toy was. I put each one to the test to see how it performed.

I assessed the range of speeds and vibration patterns to see how versatile each toy was. I put each one to the test to see how it performed. Battery life: I tested how long the vibrator could run before needing a recharge.

I tested how long the vibrator could run before needing a recharge. Materials: I checked whether the toys were made from body-safe, easy-to-clean materials.

I checked whether the toys were made from body-safe, easy-to-clean materials. Weight and ease of use: I considered how comfortable the toy felt to hold and whether the button placement made it simple to control.

I considered how comfortable the toy felt to hold and whether the button placement made it simple to control. Noise levels: I measured the decibel level at the highest setting to see how discreet each toy was.

I measured the decibel level at the highest setting to see how discreet each toy was. Attachments and features: I explored extras like dual motors, interchangeable parts, and unique vibration styles.

I explored extras like dual motors, interchangeable parts, and unique vibration styles. Added touches: I also compared travel locks, storage cases, and overall run-time to see which designs offered the most value.

The best sex toys for men in 2025 are: