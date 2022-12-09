Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watching a child unwrap a Christmas gift they love is one of life’s most precious moments. But in reality, getting to that stage can be a tiring process. Enter any toy store, and you’ll usually be greeted with rows and rows of brightly coloured plastic, often containing small parts that you’re pretty much guaranteed to trip over or stand on, later down the line.

If you’d like to cut down on the plastic junk this year, and want to find a gift that’s longer lasting, that little ones can play with unassisted, and can even be passed down to siblings, then you need to be fully aware of what’s available before you shop.

There are some impressive toys that make STEM fun – such as building a volcano or making an engine – as well as activities for kids that are crazy about arts and crafts.

As Christmas is a time for family games, we suggest looking at the age of the youngest family member when selecting the entertainment, as there are options that can be enjoyed by children from the age of four that are still challenging for grown-ups.

Read more:

Best toys for newborns

Little Tikes my buddy triumphant: £26, Argos.co.uk

(Little Tikes)

Batteries: 3 x AAA

3 x AAA How it works: Press the tummy to hear him giggle. Other buttons cause music and light effects, with more than 240 tunes to discover

If you’re looking for a toy that’s cute, educational and continues to hold interest as your baby grows and develops, this is a truly multi-functional elephant. With lights, sounds and hands-on activities, Triumphant helps infants develop physically, socially, emotionally and cognitively. Our newborn tester appreciated the lights, while our two-year-old was intrigued by the cause-and-effect nature of finding out what happened when buttons were pressed.

Buy now

Baby Annabell sweetie for babies: £11.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Baby Annabell)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Babies make friends with this soft doll, cuddle it and often experience a surprise when it makes a rattling sound

This 30cm doll is as soft as a teddy bear so it’s suitable from birth. Your baby might be quizzical about its face, as it looks like them, but it feels even softer and squishier. Features that make it amazing for newborns include a hat with ears that babies can grip hold of, and an integrated rattle, so it makes a sound if baby shakes it. This unexpected noise can cause those delicious baby giggles that we all enjoy.

Buy now

Steiff teddy bear comforter: £27, Steiffuk.com

(Steiff)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Babies can stroke the comforter or appreciate the bear’s cute features

Steiff is one of the most famous teddy bear brands. With a distinctive yellow label in the year, the teddies often end up being very valuable after several years, so you’re not just buying a child a comforter, you’re buying them a keepsake they can treasure forever and pass down through the generations.

Children of all ages appreciate the super cute face and tousled scarf, while babies love to grab the soft comforter and enjoy the feeling of the material in their hands.

Buy now

Skip Hop dinosaur zoo dino phone: £15, Fenwick.co.uk

(Skip Hop)

Batteries: 3 x AAA

3 x AAA How it works: Push buttons to see the horn light up and hear phone sounds

This easy-to-grip phone is roarsome. It’s the perfect size for tiny hands and keeps baby busy and happy with fun sounds, tunes and more. It’s a toy you can put in their hand when you need five minutes to drink a hot cup of tea, and they’ll still be entertained by the time you’re ready to play again.

Buy now

Totter and Tumble astronomer play mat: £160, Totterandtumble.co.uk

(Totter and Tumble)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Babies have space to roll, crawl, play and explore the world on a soft base that’s also stylish

Totter and Tumble are pioneers in stylish floor mats. Soft for baby to play, roll and crawl on, these mats will also fit into your lifestyle and interior decor scheme. For most people, living rooms and kitchens become overwhelmed with baby gear, and previously minimalist or well-designed rooms become unrecognisable.

Thanks to Totter and Tumble, you can enjoy your wooden floor and just roll out a mat when baby wants to play, then fold it up when you’re done. The brand offers a swatch service, so you can double check your mat fits in with the rest of your decor and the website is divided into sections so you can narrow down the best rug for your needs, Sections include greys, monochromes, reds, blues and greens and the bold and beautiful new William Morris collaboration.

Buy now

Best toys for one-year-olds

Peppa Pig flip-up learning pad: £14, Argos.co.uk

(Peppa Pig)

Batteries: 2 x AAA

2 x AAA How it works: Flip up the lid, press buttons and try to answer Peppa’s questions

Even by the age of one, children know all about Peppa and her friends. This toy makes their favourite show more educational. It’s ideal for helping them learn new words and develop language skills. Flip up the lid and Peppa will ask lots of fun questions, to encourage learning about colours, numbers, shapes and objects.

Buy now

Little Tikes crazy coupe: £49.99, Very.co.uk

(Little Tikes)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Children climb in the car and use their legs to move forwards and backwards

A crazy coupe will be played with every single day, making it excellent value per play. Every single one of our testers enjoyed it for two years non-stop between the ages of one and three, and all would happily climb back in it now.

Young ones enjoy climbing in and climbing out, shutting the doors and turning the wheel, just as they’ve watched parents do in real cars. For this reason, it develops their imagination as well as help them burn off energy as they use their legs to make the car move.

Buy now

Cuddledry cuddleroar bamboo soft hooded towel: £34.99, Cuddledry.com

(Cuddledry)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Wrap kids in the insanely plush fabric after a bath. They’ll feel as powerful as a dinosaur and you can cuddle them dry

Made with incredibly soft cotton and bamboo, this towel is a great way to keep little ones warm after a bath. They’ll enjoy dressing up as a dinosaur, and anything that makes getting out of the bath more enticing is a win.

Mega-influencers Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon have them for their boys, and have praised the hooded towel on their Instagram pages. They genuinely rate the laughter and comfort they bring to children, as they’re not paid for their promotions.

Buy now

Indigo Jamm Bernie’s number bus: £45, Trotters.co.uk

(Indigo Jamm)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Kids can push the bus or challenge themselves by matching the wooden-peg passengers (by colour or number) to their seats

Wooden toys look and feel so much better than plastic ones. But this is no ordinary London bus. It doubles up as a counter and a shape sorter, as it contains wooden-peg passengers that must be slotted into their seats. Each seat has space for a different number of passengers. At the start, they’ll enjoy pushing the bus but, later, you’ll be able to see some progress with their fine motor skills.

Buy now

Funtime pop-up farmyard friends: £10.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Funtime)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Twist the wheel and the chicken pops up; push the cylinder and the lamb pops up; pull the lever and the horse pops up; push the button and the cow pops up

This game is brilliant for teaching young children about cause and effect. A different task has to be performed before each of the farmyard animals will pop up. It’s bright, cheerful and colourful, which means kids are drawn to it like a magnet. For them, pushing the animals down and making them pop up again does not seem to ever get boring, so it will occupy them for ages.

Buy now

Best toys for two-year-olds

Baby Born stroller with bag: £16.99, Very.co.uk

(Baby Born)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Put a doll inside, strap them up and have a walk. With its soft foam handles and solid frame, this is easy for little ones to steer

As most kids spend a lot of time in a stroller, they relish being the one who’s pushing. I’ve witnessed fights at playgroups if there’s only one stroller, as everyone wants it. This one enables them to pretend they’re taking their doll to the park or to the shops, encouraging their imagination as well as developing caring and nurturing skills.

Buy now

Little Tikes rocking horse: £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Little Tikes)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Climb on and rock backwards and forwards. Physical sensory toys can support the development of motor skills, balance and coordination.

For young children, moving a few centimetres off the ground is thrilling. This sturdy rocker is available in blue or pink and is excellent for helping toddlers experiment with how their body can experience a rocking motion if they lean backwards and forwards.

The high seat-back and easy-grip handles help support your little one as they rock and play. The low seat is designed for safety – and it’s super easy for kids to climb onto.

Buy now

Bing talking Biteysaurus: £14.99, Smythstoys.com

(Bing)

Batteries: 2 x AA

2 x AA How it works: Press Bing’s hand for sound and put the detachable toy near his hand for more sounds. Re-enact scenes from the CBeebies show and stimulate imagination

Bing is one of the most popular characters on CBeebies, and this toy brings him to life to wow toddlers everywhere. In this set, Bing wears snug green pyjamas, a removable mask and slippers to look like his toy dinosaur, Biteysaurus, which amazes kids at first glance. But there’s more. Press Bing’s right hand and you’ll hear sounds and phrases from the TV show. Put the detachable Biteysaurus toy near Bing’s left hand for more sounds, too.

Buy now

Henry little Henry children’s toy vacuum cleaner and accessories: £20, Argos.co.uk

(Henry)

Batteries: 4 x C

4 x C How it works: Power it on and push it around the room. It’s the same as an adult-size vacuum, only smaller

Little ones love role play and pretending they are doing jobs around the house, just like their parents. If you get a child interested in tidying up after play from a young age, it’s easier than surprising them with the concept at age five or six. The coolest thing about this mini vacuum cleaner, however, is that it actually works. Power it on and the suction power is enough to pick up crumbs. This means you’re benefiting from a tidier house as they play happily. It’s win-win!

Buy now

Trunki Harley the ladybird: £44.99, Very.co.uk

(Trunki)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Kids sit on the Trunki and use their legs to shuffle forwards. The more they practise, the faster they are

If you’ve ever had a Trunki for travelling with kids, you’ll know how excited children get about riding through an airport on one. They’re essentially a suitcase that kids can ride. But if you want to get them used to sitting on it and using their own leg power rather than being dragged around, you need to introduce it to them a few months before the holiday. It makes an ideal Christmas gift for all ages under four, as they’ll love sitting on it and riding round the house. As they do so, you know they’re practising to make that next journey through an airport smoother all round.

Buy now

Best toys for three-year-olds

CoComelon picture pairing game: £8.99, Smythstoys.com

(CoComelon)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Turn the tiles face-down and take it in turns trying to find a matching pair. The one with the most pairs wins

It’s never too early to help kids develop memory skills. A good memory will see them through the whole of their life, and it starts by helping the right brain connections fire up when they’re small. Simply turn the tiles face-down and take turns trying to find a matching pair. The one with the most pairs wins. But it may not be who you expect. Prepare to get shown up by your children.

Buy now

Hape wooden intercity battery-powered train: £14.99, Toysrus.co.uk

(Hape)

Batteries: 2 x AA

2 x AA How it works: Press a button on the top to watch it zoom off. Press the other button to make it go backwards

At three, most kids are fascinated with vehicles. This toy takes the experience of playing with a train track up a level, as it’s battery-powered, so it can steer itself round a track. Kids will love turning it on and off, and watching in amazement as it goes off on its own. Press a button on the top and watch the train zoom backwards in reverse gear. It also works on a wooden or tiled floor, if you don’t have a track.

Buy now

Baby Annabell baby Alexander: £48.74, Thetoyshop.com

(Baby Annabell )

Batteries: 3 x AAA

3 x AAA How it works: Toddlers can take care of their baby Alexander, rock it to sleep, give him milk and receive feedback from the baby in return

At a time when most dolls sport pink outfits, it makes a refreshing change that there are male dolls available. We gave the doll to an almost three-year-old when her baby brother was born and she thrived with the task of taking care of her baby, just like mummy. This is a doll that will be interesting to children for years, as it’s realistic and has lots of features to discover.

Alexander can cry tears when upset, be rocked to sleep when he wants a snooze and even sucks his dummy. Plus, he moves his mouth realistically when drinking water from his bottle and makes cute noises to indicate what mood he is in.

Buy now

Hey Duggee transforming Duggee space rocket playset: £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Hey Duggee)

Batteries: 2 x AAA

2 x AAA How it works: Slide the hatch and send Duggee into space. Press buttons for a countdown and to hear songs from the show

This is a must for any fans of Hey Duggee – arguably one of the most fun shows on kids’ TV. If you’ve ever heard the stick song, you’ll know what we mean. What’s special about this toy is that it multi-tasks, so there are more ways than one to enjoy it.

At first glance, it’s a loveable Duggee toy calling out to be hugged. But slide the hatch and a smaller Duggee appears in his spaceman outfit, ready to drive the spaceship. There are silly space sounds from the show as well as the new psychedelic space song. Press the button on the handle and the squirrels will count you down to blast off as the jets light up.

Buy now

Silver Cross Oberon doll’s pram, navy: £400, Silvercrossbaby.com

(Silver Cross)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Push it around the house and treat dolls to the most comfortable pram ride of their life

We had to include this pram, as we wanted to feature toys that last. This is such a beautiful item, it impresses kids and adults, male and female. It’s a perfect replica of an Oberon pram, with incredible attention to detail, such as hand-painted fine lines, chrome spoked wheels and a fully adjustable hood. It’s a sizeable investment, but it will be a toy that you’ll be proud to display in any room of your home and perhaps have a little push of when the kids are in bed. We predict this is a toy that will be enjoyed by several generations and the child you gift it to now will most likely be watching their grandchildren play with it in years to come.

Buy now

Best toys for four-year-olds

Orchard Toys goose on the loose: £11, Amazon.co.uk

(Orchard Toys)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Roll the dice and move around the board collecting geese, or losing them. The winner is the player with the most geese on their board when everybody has finished the game

Orchard Toys can always be trusted to make a game that’s genuinely fun for kids and adults, while having an educational angle too. This cute game features 24 colourful 3D geese to collect. Each player is given a collection board and must roll the dice to make their way around the board, rounding up the geese, shouting “Honk” while collecting their geese and ‘goose on the loose’, if they lose one. It develops colour recognition as well as numeracy skills, through the rolling of the dice.

Buy now

Rainbow High series Jewel Richie fashion doll: £32, Argos.co.uk

(Rainbow High)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Each doll has an outfit designed to wow, and kids can also buy other accessories to make dolls even more sensational-looking

There are eight of these dolls to collect – all equally fabulous. Each one empowers children to dress up, express themselves and celebrate what makes them unique. Each doll has a note to explain where they come from, so kids start to appreciate that everyone has different backgrounds. But the really fun part seems to be changing their outfits. It’s the perfect gift for budding fashionistas.

Buy now

Disney Encanto Mirabel singing doll: £20, Shopdisney.co.uk

(Disney)

Batteries: 3 x AG13

3 x AG13 How it works: Dressed in her classic outfit and complete with accordion accessory, push the button on Mirabel’s arm to hear her sing

With its positive message that everyone has unique gifts that should be used to help others, Encanto is one of the most heart-warming Disney movies of recent years. Mirabel is the main character and this doll is a must-have for anyone that watches the film on repeat. Kids can bring the doll to life by pushing Mirabel’s arm to hear accordion music and singing.

Buy now

Windy Bums donkey cheeky farting toy: £15.25, Amazon.co.uk

(Windy Bums)

Batteries: 2 x AA

2 x AA How it works: Bump to start – and hear it fart!

This is a gift that keeps on giving. Expect hours of laughter from this toy, especially as it goes off by itself when you least expect it. Essentially its a farting donkey, that lets off a sound and makes a movement when bumped. But you have not seen a movement like it, as one simple fart has the power to make it bounce up and down and therefore move around the room like it’s possessed. As toys get bumped often, be prepared for lots of random LOL moments.

Buy now

LOL Surprise fashion show doll with eight surprises: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

(LOL)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Open the globe and see which character you get. There are 12 characters to collect, each with eight accessories

The ideal size for a stocking filler, the joy of the LOL Surprise is you never quite know what you’ll find inside the ball. There are 12 gorgeous dolls in the set, each with eight accessories to play with. When you’ve finished playing, put it in water for a final surprise – will it cry, spit or tinkle? The ball is now made from paper, as opposed to plastic, to be kinder to the planet.

Buy now

Best toys for five-year-olds

Curlimals higgle the hedgehog: £19.99, Smythstoys.com

(Curlimals)

Batteries: 3 x AAA

3 x AAA How it works: Kids stroke and pat their Curlimal and receive loving sounds in return. They’re soft enough to take to bed and help with sleep

If your little one keeps asking for a pet, test whether or not they’ll care for it with this toy. Each Curlimal is a lovable animal that makes the sweetest sounds and reacts to children’s cues. Pat the toy’s head and the cute, talking buddy giggles, curls up and makes funny noises. But the best feature is it helps with sleep – stroke its back and it’ll hum contentedly, which is a great noise for helping kids drift off.

Buy now

Lucky Voice gold microphone: £24.99, Luckyvoice.com

(Lucky Voice)

Batteries: Comes with a charging cable

Comes with a charging cable How it works: Connect it to your smart device to stream songs that you can join in with

This easy-to-use home karaoke microphone is perfect for children. Simply give it a charge, connect your smart device, and you’re ready to rock. It has five funky voice effects for extra fun and a month’s free subscription to Lucky Voice online, to access millions of songs. However, it works equally well if you have Spotify or Apple Music, as it will stream anything you want via Bluetooth, so you can join in.

Buy now

Rainbow High colour-change car: £52, Argos.co.uk

(Rainbow High)

Batteries: 3 x AA

3 x AA How it works: Take dolls for a spin in the car. Match the colour of the car to their outfits or give them a disco experience by changing the colour of the car, via a button on the bonnet

Whether children have Rainbow High dolls or something similar, such as Barbies, they can take them for a spin in this cute convertible. With working seatbelts, they can even strap them in. But you’ll see that the colour change feature provides the most entertainment. The car starts white and then you can choose from a whole host of colours (white, red, orange, yellow, green, blue or purple) or cycle through all of them by pressing a button on the bonnet.

Buy now

Disney junior Minnie Mouse fabulous fashion doll with case: £20, Argos.co.uk

(Disney)

Batteries: None

None How it works: This 6in-tall Minnie Mouse doll comes with three dresses and a variety of accessories. Her outfits are easy to put on and take off

If you’ve ever had a battle trying to get a child dressed, you’ll know their sense of fashion starts from a young age. This is a way to channel that sense of flair and flamboyance on a Minnie Mouse doll, so they no longer feel the need to wear a floaty summer dress or a tutu in winter. At £20, it’s one of the more affordable items available and will provide endless opportunities for play, as the set comes with three dresses and a variety of accessories.

Buy now

Number Blocks number fun: £25, Argos.co.uk

(Number Blocks)

Batteries: 2 x AAA

2 x AAA How it works: Press the buttons on the top to select your activity. The cube will speak to the child and they can use the 10 number blocks included to follow instructions

This game makes learning math skills fun, just like the TV show of the same name. Although the real beauty of this toy is that it’s not just one game, it’s eight games in one. Activities include inserting a number block to hear number facts, finding the correct number block and inserting it into the cube and working out what number is missing from a sequence. For £25, you’re getting a game that will educate and challenge kids, without resistance on their part, for at least a year.

Buy now

Best toys for six-year-olds

Lego Disney Madrigal house: £44.99, Shopdisney.co.uk

(Lego)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Kids create the three-storey house, often with a little help. Once it’s finished they can use it to act out scenes from the movie or make up their own storylines

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Lego. This is a set the whole family can enjoy, boys and girls. If they’re yet to watch Encanto, switch it on for a few hours of non-stop entertainment.

The house is central to the movie’s plot, home to the Madrigal family, who all have superpowers. Mirabel, Abuela and Antonio are included, so children can play with the house once it’s built. The details involved in the finished product are incredible, such as waving shutters, a spinning chimney that adjusts a rainbow into a cloud and a lever that wakes Mirabel up from bed.

Buy now

LOL surprise OMG mall: £36.99, Very.co.uk

(LOL)

Batteries: None

None How it works: The shopping mall includes a boutique and cafe counter, so little ones can start shopping with their LOL dolls

If you have a lot of LOL surprise dolls, sometimes you wonder what to do with them after the initial excitement wears off. This is a way to put them to use again and again. The mall has 50+ more surprises to play with. Offering 360 degrees of interactive glam play, it’s full of details you’d find in a real-life shopping mall. This includes clothing rack displays that really spin, to show off all the included fierce fashion and accessories, while the cafe hangout comes with a two-sided counter, ready for ordering and serving up a variety of delish doughnuts and drinks.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 8 HD kids tablet: £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Batteries: Comes with a charging cable and plug. A full charge provides around eight hours of battery

Comes with a charging cable and plug. A full charge provides around eight hours of battery How it works: Power on and choose from apps, games, the internet, the camera and more

Without a doubt, the HD 8 is the best value kids’ tablet on the market. Firstly, it comes with a worry-free two-year warranty, so you know it will be repaired or replaced if it’s broken. Secondly, the casing is durable and hard-wearing, so you can take it anywhere, from holidays to car journeys, without fear it will shatter when dropped. Finally, it provides hours of entertainment and games for kids on the go. They can watch or download their favourite shows via Amazon Prime or streaming services such as iPlayer or Netflix, play games in the Amazon kids app or connect to the internet to use it for homework on websites such as Times Tables Rock Stars or Wikipedia.

It features parental controls, so you can stay in charge of what they’re up to, even if you’re not physically next to them.

Buy now

Micro Scalextric Batman vs Joker: £51.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Micro Scalextric)

Batteries: 6 x AA

6 x AA How it works: Build the track and race the cars around using the hand controllers to adjust the speed

This game may look noisy and destructive but it develops fast reaction times. Two controllers allow you and your opponent to change speeds for the corners and the straights to ensure vehicles stay on the track. You have to battle to see who has the most nerve on the bends without being so bold that your car flies off and crashes.

Building the track is part of the fun, as this one offers nine different layout options, from a loop to a half pipe.

Buy now

Best toys for seven-year-olds

National Geographic build your own volcano kit: £13, Argos.co.uk

(National Geographic)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Follow the instructions to craft an explosive volcano

The anticipation is part of the fun with this kit. Kids know they’re about to create a big explosion and that it won’t work if they don’t do it properly. This means even the most hyperactive child ends up focusing and paying attention. It’s a great way to bond with your kids, as you all unite in creating something remarkable and you get the extra feel-good factor of knowing you’re teaching them about geology at the same time.

Buy now

Happy Puzzle Mobi: £19.99, Happypuzzle.co.uk

(Happy Puzzle)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Use tiles to create ‘crosswords’ of maths equations

This game makes maths fun. Think of it as Scrabble and Bananagrams but with numbers. Blue tiles are numbers and white tiles are operations. Players use their tiles to create ‘crosswords’ of maths equations, which can be simple or complex, meaning the whole family can play. The whale carry case gives this game extra bonus points, as it’s a lot cuter to store it in your house compared with standard cardboard boxes that most games come in.

Buy now

Tamagotchi original digital pet: £17, Argos.co.uk

(Tamagotchi)

Batteries: 1 x CR2032 (included)

1 x CR2032 (included) How it works: Treat this cute pastel pink and swirly Tamagotchi as a real pet. Feed it, play with it and even give it medicine if it appears sick

Tamagotchi is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The pet that was the must-have toy of the year from 1997 to 2000 is celebrating a quarter of a century of teaching kids responsibility for looking after animals, with parents watching over their shoulders to see if they’re ready for a real-life pet.

With original generation two programming, kids can feed it, clean up after it, take care of it and even discipline it. After a while, you may all start to think of it as a new addition to the family.

Buy now

Smart Ball skillz training ball: £19.99, Smythstoys.com

(Smart Ball)

Batteries: 2 x LR44 batteries (included)

2 x LR44 batteries (included) How it works: Power on the ball, press the sensor and choose between six different football training drills and exercises

This ball is like giving your child their own personal football coach. We’ve never seen a ball like it. Simply press the sensor in the ball for three seconds until you hear “Let’s begin training” and the kids can start their first drill. The ball will instruct you on six different training drills to improve skill and ball control as well as movement with the ball.

Kids will improve dribbling, kick-ups, inside feet, toe taps, sprints and passing, and they can do it unaided, keeping themselves busy when you need a break. For less than £20, it will all pay off if they become the next Messi.

Buy now

Treasure X robots gold – mega treasure bot: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Treasure X)

Batteries: 3 x AAA

3 x AAA How it works: Use the tools to disassemble the robot and put him back together again. Optimise his performance by adding power cores and other accessories

This robot comes assembled but the aim of the game is for kids to take it apart and reassemble it. Inside, real gold is hidden so kids must smash through the robot’s rust and use the tools to explore all his features. Put the included power core on the bot to access more than 40 different lights and sounds. If kids want to learn more about how things work, this toy is a hands-on way for them to start developing real-life engineering skills from a young age.

Buy now

Best toys for eight-year-olds

Spirograph mandala maker: £20.93, Amazon.co.uk

(Spirograph)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Lock paper in the wheel and use the template to create beautiful Mandala circles

This easy-to-use tool is great for building confidence when it comes to art. No illustration skills are necessary. To make beautiful patterns, kids can simply lock paper into the frame and start spinning to create unique designs.

It’s an activity that requires zero parent supervision, which is always a win in our book.

Buy now

Star Wars micro galaxy squadron assault class Millennium Falcon: £39.99, Smythstoys.com

(Star Wars)

Batteries: 4 x AA

4 x AA How it works: Kids can open the cockpit to insert figures, send it into space and land it with realistic features and sounds.

Star Wars never loses its appeal. This a great gift for parents as well as children, as you can all relive the excitement and thrill that the movies bring, with a replica Millennium Falcon.

Made to be used, the ship is loaded with features, including an opening cockpit, rotating cannons, retractable landing gear, light-up thrusters and motion-activated sounds. It comes with Han Solo, Princess Leia, Obi Wan Kenobi and Chewbacca figurines for more role-play fun.

Buy now

(Rubik's)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Shake the scrambler and be the first to make your 3x3 centre match the pattern

This is a fast-paced game for two players, and age is no guarantee of skill. This means grandparents have an equal chance at winning as eight-year-olds. To play, shake the scrambler to get a pattern. Players must then shift and slide their tiles to be the first to make their 3x3 board match the pattern on the scrambler. It sounds easy, but the Rubik’s Race is a real game of skill, speed and dexterity as well as keeping your nerve.

Buy now

Spacetalk adventurer watch: £149, Spacetalkwatch.co.uk

(Spacetalk)

Batteries: Includes a charging cable and dock

Includes a charging cable and dock How it works: This has all the features of an adult smartwatch, so kids can monitor heart rate, receive messages, make HD video calls and more

This cool watch gives your child freedom while simultaneously allowing you to keep your eye on everything they’re doing. It’s a smartwatch, so you can give them the opportunity to make HD video calls, send SMS messages and monitor their heart rate.

But everything they can do on it is controlled by you, including the GPS function, so you can see where they are at all times. An extra sweet little feature is a feelings button so they can communicate if they’re feeling happy or sad without the pressure of verbalising anything to you.

Buy now

Amazon handmade personalised name diary: £19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Summarise the day in the allocated sections, and note down important upcoming occasions such as birthdays

Who doesn’t love a stationery gift? Boys and girls both go through phases of wanting to keep a diary and it’s a great way of helping them to process their emotions by writing things down on paper. A personalised diary with their name on it should provide extra motivation to keep going when they start to lose interest. Plus, it looks more stylish on a desk or shelf.

Buy now

Best toys for nine-year-olds

Machine Works Haynes hybrid engine kit: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Machine Works)

Batteries: 3 x AA

3 x AA How it works: Follow the instructions to build an engine (be prepared for it to take time)

If a child has already completed hundreds of Lego games or you want something more challenging for budding physicists, mechanics or engineers, this is a gift that will really test their skills.

With more than 100 parts, it is a simplified replica of a four-cylinder internal combustion/hybrid system. The transparent engine case of the finished model means the moving parts are clearly visible when it’s operating, allowing you to see the interaction of the crankshaft, pistons, and valves, as well as illuminating spark plugs.

Buy now

Ann Williams empower flower: £20, Amazon.co.uk

(Ann Williams)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Use foil strips and imagination to create a work of art that celebrates your child’s character

In our social media age, kids often compare themselves with others. But parents have the opportunity to remind children what’s special about their character and why they’re loved. This feel-good toy helps children create a work of art they can hang up in a bedroom to boost confidence daily. They can use iridescent foil, gold foil, and colourful strips, then personalise them with more than 250 words that describe their character. Finish it off with a shaker bubble filled with metallic confetti, to let their personality shine.

Buy now

Bundle Beds classic bundle bed in sunshine navy: £265, Bundlebeds.com

(Bundle Beds)

Batteries: None

None How it works: Take the bed out of its bag and use it when you need space for a guest. Simple

It’s around this age that kids start to get obsessed with sleepovers. So, while this may be a bed, it’s a way for kids to stay up late talking to each other, playing games and laughing, which are all the same benefits that a toy brings. We love that it folds up in a stylish bag for ease of storage when not in use. Colours are smart and bright and the bed is really comfortable too.

Buy now

Fender Billie Eilish signature ukulele: £207, Reverb.com

(Fender)

Batteries: Depends on the instrument

Depends on the instrument How it works: Browse Reverb to find a great deal on your child’s favourite instrument. The Billie Eilish limited edition ukulele is one of the most fun items we’ve spotted on the site

Reverb is an online marketplace for new and second-hand musical instruments. There are some real gems to be found, from drums to ukuleles, at more affordable prices than you see in physical music stores. If your child is interested in music, it’s better to give them a real instrument rather than a toy version, and there’s a real sense of pride that comes with seeing a child progress in musical expertise.

Buy now

Instax mini 9 camera with 20 shots: £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Instax)

Batteries: 2 x AA

2 x AA How it works: Press the button beside the lens to turn on, adjust the dial to the lit position and then shoot. Pictures are instantly printed as polaroids

This camera provides hours of fun (as well as lasting memories) for the whole family. Photos are printed out immediately, so the kids can stick them up in their room, save them for an art project or give them to family members. The photos are decent quality too, thanks to a high-key mode for brighter photos and an automatic exposure measurement for aperture setting. Available in flamingo pink or white.

Buy now

