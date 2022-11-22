Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s a little time left before Christmas, but it’s worth getting ahead of the game to sort out what’s going to be under the Christmas tree.

Could this be the year you actually get everything sorted by the first few days of December, rather than scrambling crazily on Christmas Eve as usual (or is that just me?). Act fast and you could even scoop up some Black Friday or Cyber Monday bargains.

Sometimes it’s just good to start thinking about it, to marshal some ideas, so the whole thing is less intimidating, and pieces of the puzzle can begin to fall into place.

Who wants the latest smartphone, the punchiest headphones, the coolest wearable? Could a gadget be the ideal stocking filler, or is there a budget item you can choose so nobody is left out?

Choose wisely and you can find a gift that will last a long time, perhaps providing much more satisfaction than chocolates, perfume or another pair of socks.

How we tested

We’ve tested a lot of gadgets this year, and here is a wide cross-section of them. The tech fan and the technophobe alike will find an item that will appeal, and there’s something for every pocket, too.

We tested according to the needs: listening, watching, wearing, reading, brushing, shaving and riding as appropriate. We’ve tested for easy set-up, efficiency of performance, excellence of battery life and value for money. Across the board, these are the best of the best. Something for everyone, then.

The best tech gifts for 2022 are: