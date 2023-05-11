Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re all on the lookout for a bargain but, when it comes to big-ticket items – such as beds, wardrobes, TVs and tables – a decent discount can make a huge difference.

Unlike saving a few pounds on a face cream or 10 per cent on a new pair of trainers, furniture sales can see a difference of hundreds of pounds. In short, it pays to be savvy.

With armchairs, beds, sofas and even a pizza ovens up for grabs, if your home’s in need of a spring refresh, now may be the best time to buy.

Rounding up the best offers of the moment from Sofa.com, H&M Home, Habitat and more, below is our edit of the brands where you can shop and save right now.

Keep scrolling to see our favourite finds for indoor and outdoor spaces.

(Aldi)

Home of the Specialbuys middle aisle, Aldi is a go-to for affordable furniture, garden sets and more. Its clearence sale continues throughout the year and it’s the perfect opportunity to save on pricey home buys. Case in point: this rattan-effect bistro set (was £149.99, now £99.99, Aldi.co.uk), complete with a coffee table and two chairs. But a 25 per cent saving on the supermarket’s Gardenline pizza oven (was £199.99, now £149.99, Aldi.co.uk) is perhaps our most exciting find.

Already affordable, Homebase has some stellar savings on its furniture lines right now, spanning indoors and garden essentials. Offering 20 per cent off selected pieces, simply enter the code “FURN20” at checkout. We’ve got our eye on this chic oak bench (was £235, now £211.50, Homebase.co.uk) as another seating solution in the dining room, as well as this pair of stylish rattan dining chairs (was £180, now £162, Homebase.co.uk).

(Sofa.com)

With both a clearance and an offers section, there’s a whole host of bargain buys to be found on Sofa.com. From 50 per cent off the three-seater Jack sofa (was £1,199, now £599, Sofa.com) to 40 per cent off the Ariel swivel armchair (was £795, now £477, Sofa.com), if you’re after a chair for your home, chances are you’ll find it here.

One of our favourite brands for bargain furniture finds, JYSK is hosting an impressive summer sale. If you’re in the market for a sofa bed (was £299.99, now £225, Jysk.co.uk), this sleek grey design is discounted by 25 per cent right now. Or, if there’s a coffee table on the shopping list, this minimalist white and wood option (was £69.99, now £35, Jysk.co.uk) is reduced by 50 per cent.

John Lewis stocks almost everything, from armchairs to cookware, so it’s unsurprising its sale section is a bit of a treasure trove. Right now, there’s up to 20 per cent off barbecues, sofas and garden furniture, and a couple of bits caught our eye. First up, there’s the bright blue Arlo medium two seater sofa (was £749, now £519, Johnlewis.com), which looks to be perfect for sprucing up any space.

(Ikea)

Swedish megastore Ikea is a no-brainer destination for affordable, fuss-free furniture, and its clearance section is full of gems. At the moment, you can save £50 on a wardrobe (was £204, now £164, Ikea.com) with two doors and useful mirror glass. Or save £10 on a conference chair (was £140, now £130, Ikea.com) to elevate your working from home setup.

With 25 per cent off garden furniture, now’s the time to kit out your outdoor space with a little help from M&S. This chic rattan-effect sofa (was £179, now £135.25, Marksandspencers.com) has gone straight to the top of our wish list, as has this green-hued garden parasole (was £89, now £66.75, Marksandspencer.com) to shield us from the unpredictable British weather, come rain or shine.

Spanning a wide range of offers, including 50 per cent off bedding, 30 per cent off bar stools and 20 per cent off outdoor furniture, the Dunelm sale has something for everyone. When it comes to bedroom furniture, the brand certainly excels. Right now, you can grab the Lynton four-poster bed from £184.50, and the Fulton four-drawer chest for £219, both saving 50 per cent.

Already a go-to for affordable homeware, H&M Home stocks some very stylish finds. While there isn’t a huge amount in the sale just yet, there are a handful of children’s chairs, including a bright blue cloud one that’s reduced by 40 per cent (was £39.99, now £24, H&M.com) – just adorable.

(Bensons for Beds )

As the name suggests, Bensons is a go-to for all things bedroom furniture. You can find price cuts on a whole host of beds, mattresses and more, and a couple of things have caught our eye. The sleek wooden Ezra ottoman bed frame has had a price cut of nearly £300 (was £649.99, now £389.99, Bensonsforbeds.co.uk), and the Bergen two-door sliding wardrobe is reduced by £100 (was £499.99, now £399.99, Bensonsforbeds.co.uk). So, if you’re looking to refesh your whole house, this could be a great place to look.

