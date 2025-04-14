If the arrival of spring has you feeling inspired to decorate, you wouldn’t be the only one. We’re feeling the itch, too, and are thinking about how we can brighten up our living room and add colour to our bathrooms. DIY renovations have soared in popularity due to the cost of living crisis, and many people are turning their hands to learning new skills to refresh their living space.

Whether you're looking to transform your bedroom or kitchen, you'll need quality supplies to help you along the way – and home improvement giant, B&Q, can help. With YouTube and Pinterest as resources for inspiration and guidance, you may surprise yourself with what you can do. Decorating yourself (or with the help of friends and family) can help you to keep to a tight budget that you control, so you can achieve your dream look for less.

Lucky for you, The Independent’s team of deal-hunters have found a way to help you save during your next project with the below B&Q offers.

Top B&Q discount codes

Perks of joining the B&Q club

Joining the B&Q Club is a no-brainer if you’re planning a DIY project. It’s free to sign up and you can enjoy instant savings, plus ongoing perks throughout the year. Here’s what you get as a member:

£5 off your first order over £30

Exclusive vouchers emailed to your inbox – often 10 per cent off or more on everything from paint to bathroom supplies

Personalised offers including popular promotions like 3-for-2 on paint, bundle deals on flooring and seasonal discounts on garden furniture and BBQs

Save up to £100 a year when you scan your Club card at checkout, both in-store or online

Partner perks including extra discounts at selected B&Q partners such as Hertz car hire

Club deals are updated regularly, so there’s always a chance to save on your next visit.

More ways to save at B&Q

You don’t need a B&Q voucher code to keep your home improvement projects within budget. There’s a range of additional benefits to help you save on your shop. Free standard delivery is available on orders over £75, although it’s worth noting that for larger items, such as furniture or appliances, delivery is free when spending over £350. Better still, you can opt for free click and collect in as little as one hour from your local store – completely free of charge.

The B&Q clearance is a great place to find all your DIY essentials at discounted prices. There are savings of 20 per cent or more on everything from plants and lawnmowers, to power tools and interior doors.

Looking to take your DIY hobby to the next level? B&Q Marketplace allows individuals and small businesses to sell their home and garden products directly to B&Q customers. Whether you craft home décor or specialise in eco-friendly accessories, it’s a smart way to grow your brand alongside a trusted DIY retailer.

Free in-store planning appointments

B&Q makes big home projects easier with free in-store and online planning appointments. Whether you're renovating your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom, these one-to-one design sessions help you visualise your space, select the right fittings and materials and – more importantly – stick to your budget. Right now, you can also take advantage of 20 per cent off kitchens when you spend £2,500 or more, and 20 per cent off bathrooms when you spend £750 or more. Simply book your appointment online to start planning your project.

Get inspired with B&Q’s ideas and advice hub

If you’re not quite sure where to begin, B&Q’s ideas and advice section is a treasure trove of how-to guides, planning tips and style inspiration. Whether you’re considering a quick refresh or a full-scale renovation, you’ll find expert guidance, popular trends and product suggestions to help you get the job done and stay in budget.

Why you can trust us to find the best B&Q deals

The Independent has been a trusted consumer champion since 1986, reporting on behalf of our readers to find the best deals and discounts. Whether it’s discounted DIY gear, regular deals coverage or helping you source the top offers during some of the biggest annual shopping events (think Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales), our team are always looking out for the best ways to save you money on the products worth buying. We only ever select offers on the brands and retailers that we trust.

