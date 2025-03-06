9 ways to weave gorgeous green homewares into seasonal makeovers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to making a fresh start, the colour green offers more than a new direction for brightening interiors, bringing the outdoors in, and boosting your outlook.

Especially with the switch in season: “Spring is the perfect time to embrace green in the home,” says Alex Bridgman, CEO of Bridgman furniture.

“Mixing shades – from deep forest to soft sage – adds depth and warmth while evoking a sense of renewal – richer tones bring sophistication, while lighter greens feel fresh and uplifting.”

Whether through dining chairs or an inviting armchair, Bridgman says these natural hues create a calming yet vibrant space.

Perfectly placed with the trend for biophilic design, as Emma Bestley, creative director and co-founder, YesColours, puts it: “Greens have long been associated with a sense of calm, grounding us in the natural world.

“But in spring, green takes on an even deeper meaning – symbolising renewal, growth, and fresh energy. It’s a colour that feels both rejuvenating and uplifting.”

Soft, delicate shades like sage and mint bring a serene, restful feel, suggests Bestley, perfect for creating a peaceful retreat. “Meanwhile, brighter spring greens and zesty tones add a refreshing vibrancy, injecting optimism and vitality into a space.”

Beyond its wellness benefits, green is a wonderfully versatile colour that pairs effortlessly with a range of hues, highlights Bestley.

Arguably a timeless choice, from soft furnishings to paint effects and seasonal scents, here’s what’s caught our eye and will add to any scheme….

1. The White Company Verde Signature Candle, £24, The White Company

With top notes of bergamot, shiso leaf (cited for its earthy depth and herbal nuances) and warm, exotic base of amber, this Verde scented candle channels all the right vibes.

2. George Green Floral Dinner Set 12-Piece, £22, Direct.asda

Now that farmers’ markets are flush with spring veggies, this sage green tableware is tailor-made for roasted broccoli and avocado salads. Includes four bowls, four side plates and four dinner plates.

3. YesColours Mellow Green Matt Emulsion, £28, 1 Litre, YesColours

Give a feature wall the green light with this fertile, rich, pea green… generating personality in any space.

4. Jellybean Lime Rug, from £873 (120 x 100cm), Sonya Winner

With a playful palette of mixed greens resembling jellybeans, this eye-catching rug will revive rustic flooring; while spicing up solid wood floors.

5. Rucomfy Velvet Pouffe – Emerald Green, £54.99, Rucomfy Beanbags

Multifunctional furniture is a thing, and this velvet pouffe is right on point with its tactile emerald green velvet finish. A flexible find, think a footstool, side table or extra seating.

6. Voyage Maison Bracken Isla Roman Blind, from £28.55, Blinds 2go

This botanical print with its bountiful leaves and pretty ferns makes a great foundation for a nature-inspired aesthetic. Style with sage green cushions and fresh ferns for a tropical indoor oasis.

7. Habitat x Scion Spring Meadow Cushion – Multicoloured, £14 (top centre); rest of items from a selection, Habitat

If you’re spurred on by thoughts of styling up an existing sofa or day bed, scatter cushions are your go-to styling tool. Moreover, a meadow-inspired print juxtaposed with a pop of sunshine yellow will keep your scheme in tune with mother nature.

8. Habitat Lorelei Bookshelf – Green, £60, Habitat – available from March 10

Stylish storage solutions are given a spring makeover with this contemporary shelving in vivid green. It is also a natural bedfellow with rattan and polished brass.

9. Victoria Armchair in Buddy Green Velvet, £1,299 (made to order), Bridgman

A super-luxe accent chair to sink into, this generous, sculpted design is a keeper with its plush, buttoned, supportive back and seat; fashioned with slender legs, it’s one for a cosy corner with the sun streaming in.