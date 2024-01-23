Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, many of us will soon be fanning the flames of love with a delicious meal for two. If you don’t fancy vying for a table at a restaurant, standing over a hot stove or ordering a takeaway for two, supermarket Valentine’s Day meal deals will be key to your heart, with the likes of Aldi and Sainsbury’s unveiling their menus.

Year after year, all the big supermarkets share their dine-in deals in the lead-up to 14 February (which falls on a Wednesday this year), more often consisting of a three-course meal with sides and a dessert. You can often wash it all down with a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic beverage that comes included, and with everything reduced for the occasion, there’s a little cash to be saved too, so what’s not to love?

If the idea of passing over dinner duty to someone else is enough to make you swoon, you’ll find intel on the Valentine’s Day meal deals to expect from supermarkets this year, from meal deal prices to availability. From vegan vegetable bao buns to pistachio hearts and celebratory fizz, keep reading for some of the meal deals we know about so far.

Read more: Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her that are bound to impress

Aldi Valentine’s Day meal deal

(Aldi)

Price: From £6.77

From £6.77 Availability: From 7 February

From 7 February What’s included: Varies

Budget supermarket Aldi has announced that its Valentine’s Day meal deals will be landing on shelves from 9 February, with prices starting at less than £3.50 per person, or £6.77 for two people.

This most inexpensive combination of dine-in dishes includes garlic bread (£1.29) (heart-shaped, of course), followed by lobster pasta (£2.99), and white chocolate and raspberry panna cotta twin pots (£2.49). If you want a bottle of something boozy to share, it’s worth keeping in mind this will bump up the price a tad – so, if you were to add a bottle of sauvignon blanc, the price would be bumped up to £10.86 for two people.

If these picks from the new menu don’t float your boat, then other mains include Nduja-style bacon-wrapped chicken breast with sundried tomato (£4.49), wagyu beef pizza and sticky Asian glaze (£4.99), sea bass fillets with Asian inspired butter (£4.49), and for the plant-based option, a vegan pie (£1.99 ). Then, to accompany your main dish, you might want to choose one of the side sides available, whether that’s a green veg medley (£1.99) or Wagyu thick cut chips (£2.29). As for the puds, should the panna cotta not take your fancy, the tear-and-share cookie (£2.99), or a vegan chocolate brownie might catch your eye.

Visit Aldi.co.uk now

Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day meal deals

(Sainsbury’s)

Price: £15

£15 Availability: From 7 February

From 7 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink

Sainsbury’s is pulling out all the stops for those of us dining in this year, with a lovely sounding, extensive Valentine’s Day menu. You’ll be able to choose from the 25 different items across starters, mains, sides, desserts and boozy or non-boozy beverages. You could be kicking off your date night dinner with an antipasto platter, a leek and cheddar tart, breaded camembert with cranberry, or vegan vegetable bao buns.

As for the main event, there’s a choice of salmon en croute, steaks, chicken parmigiana, nduja pork cutlets, plant-based wellington and more to devour. Then, to bring the meal to a decadent finish, the desserts on offer sound equally promising, from the rhubarb and custard cheesecake slices, lemon tarts and chocolate melt-in-the-middle desserts – we’ve got our heart set on the vegan raspberry and chocolate torte. Fancy some bubbles to share? Prosecco features on the menu, as do 75cl bottles of red, white and rosé. If you’re giving booze a miss, plump for one of three non-alcoholic tipples, including pink fizz Shloer and Lucky Saint lager.

Visit Sainsburys.co.uk now

Co-op Valentine’s Day offers

(Co-op)

Price: From £7

From £7 Availability: Some items from24 January

from24 January What’s included: Varied

Another supermarket hoping to woo its customers with its Valentine’s Day offering is Co–op. To get the best deal possible, you will need to be a member. If nothing screams a romantic meal at home than an Italian-style menu, then plump for the prosecco and pizza meal deal for £10 for members, saving you £4.45, while non-members pay a little more, £12. There’s chianti beef, chicken florentine, carbonara bianca and more on the menu. Cash can be saved on steak and chips too, among several main and side dish combinations – think lasagne al forno, and chicken leek and smoked ham pie. If you have got a soft spot for something sweet, the supermarket has strawberry cheesecakes, chocolate melting middle puddings, Valentine’s Day cupcakes and more.

Visit Coop.co.uk now

Voucher codes

For discount codes on food and drink, try the links below:

For making dinnertimes more exciting, these are the best recipe boxes to know