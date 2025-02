There’s a lot to love about Valentine’s Day dine-in deals. Three courses, drinks and a discount (plus, very little washing up), supermarket’s are offering a cost-effective, hassle-free way to spoil your loved ones, whether you're serving up a feast for date night or sharing dinner with friends.

In addition to M&S, Waitrose, Asda and Co-op, Tesco will be hoping to sweep you off your feet with its dine-in deal. If you have a Tesco Clubcard and are shopping at a larger Tesco store or online, you can get a starter, side, main, dessert and drinks for two people for £18. If you’re not fussed about a starter, or if you're shopping at a Tesco Express store, you can go without, and pay just £12.

Of the decadent-sounding dishes to choose from, Tesco says more than half are brand new. From Margaritas from Moth (which happens to be our favourite canned cocktail brand) to the “marry me chicken” main course, here is where you’ll find a rundown of what’s on offer. You can also head over to our Valentine’s Day dine-in deal guide, where you’ll find intel on offers from M&S, Waitrose, Asda and Co-op and more.

When is Tesco’s Valentine’s Day dine-in deal available?

Don’t want to wait until 14 February to get a good deal? You don’t have to. Many supermarkets are launching their offers in advance, including Tesco, which will offer its Valentine’s deal in stores and online from 10 February. Love waits for no one, after all.

What’s on offer?

Price: £18 with a Tesco Clubcard at large stores, £12 at Tesco Express Stores (excludes starter)

Availability: 10 February

What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert, drink

Tesco’s dine-in deal will have date night sorted, with starters, mains, sides, desserts and a drink from the Tesco Finest range, of which more than half is brand new. Among the starters to look forward to, there’s breaded Mediterranean prawns with hot honey dip, caramelised onion chutney-filled Camembert tear and share bread, a dish of Patagonian scallops in white wine sauce topped with mash, and a regatta cheese and parsley panko crumb, plus many more.

For your main dish, you could be digging into chicken ballotine with parmesan and wild garlic, mushroom stroganoff pies, slow cooked duck legs with port and berry sauce, and, said to pair well with a glass of crisp white wine, seabass with king prawn and champagne sauce. Alternatively, the “marry me chicken” (chicken breast with parmigiano reggiano and garlic cream sauce, infused with sun blush tomatoes and finished with soft cheese) is sure to be a dish to remember.

As for sides, plates include baby potatoes with Chantenay carrots and tenderstem with smoked garlic and herb dressing, creamed spinach, three cheese cauliflower gratin, a heart-shaped sea salt and black pepper rosti.

For the finale, you'll be able to choose from delicious-sounding puds – think raspberry and passionfruit tarts, lemon meringue oyster shells, vanilla panna cotta with rhubarb conserve, or chocolate cheesecake moulded hearts. But, if you’re more about savoury dishes than chocolate, there’s also a selection of cheeses to enjoy.

Right, down to tipples for the table, and everything’s been considered – choose from red, white and rose wine, or prosecco, canned Margaritas from Moth, and Nozeco, Lucky Saint alcohol free lager and soft drinks, including Bottlegreen elderflower presse. Here’s to a good deal (and love, of course).

