Dior’s new foundation has reignited our love for full-coverage make-up

Thanks to the pandemic, foundation is one of the beauty products we’ve been using less, if at all, over the last couple of years. But, thanks to brands releasing a range of hybrid formulas that fuse the line between skincare and make-up, we’re predicting a shift in 2022. No stranger to a world-famous complexion product, Dior is getting in on the hype with its reformulated forever foundations, launching today.

The original forever foundation was ahead of the beauty game when it first launched in 2007. It was the first hybrid formula of its kind – pairing a full coverage finish with skincare benefits – and went on to reach cult status, with millions of bottles selling worldwide and high praise from beauty editors and A-listers alike.

But the wants and needs of foundation-wearers have evolved in the last 15 years, especially post-lockdown. With skinimalism set to be the biggest beauty trend of the year, as we look to simplify our beauty routines, turn to multi-tasking hybrid formulations and make more mindful beauty purchases, it looks like Dior is trying to get ahead of the curve once more with a next-generation formula.

The standout changes Dior has made certainly makes this an appealing product for the 2022 customer. The brand has packed the formula with hydrating skincare ingredients, applied a new no-transfer technology so it’s even more long-lasting, and debuted a the new “clean” formulation with specially selected ingredients and greener packaging.

But where it stays true to the original is that this is still a high coverage, rather than the more skin-like finish, which we’ve been using of late. Is the reinvention of the signature formula a brazen move for Dior, and does it pay off? Read on to find out…

How we tested

We tested both formulas for five days each, applying it on top of the same skincare routine we usually do, with no setting powder so we could test the true performance. We marked them on ease of application, wearability (how comfortable they felt and looked on the skin) and staying power.

Dior forever foundation

Rating: 9/10

The formula

There are two new formulas to choose from, so pick the one to best suit your skin type or your favourite finish. Dior forever is a natural matte, whereas Dior forever skin glow is more for those who prefer a luminous finish. We were impressed with the shade range, as there’s a total of 42 neutral, cool or warm shades to match every skin colour, as shown by the Dior campaign fronted by new girl Yara Shahidi, as well as Dior favourite Natalie Portman.

While both differ in finish, they’re both cut from the same cloth in terms of performance. The formulas promise 24 hours of wear – even in heat, humidity and the stresses of everyday life. But the matte formulation even goes a step further by pledging that it’s ultra-long wearing with its new no-transfer technology.

Both formulations also offer skincare benefits with a cocktail of floral skincare ingredients that have been doubled in concentration compared to the original formula. These include iris extract, which works on inflammation, pansy extract that regulates hydration, and nasturtium extract that boosts radiance and acts against skin-damaging blue light. The forever matte formulation also contains rosehip extract for its pore-tightening abilities, and the forever skin glow is enriched with hibiscus acid extract to stimulate cell renewal for added radiance.

The application

Described as high perfection coverages, we found you can create anything from a medium to full coverage by layering both finishes. A few drops even out skin tone, but a few more will cover up discolouration and imperfections.

What’s surprising about the forever foundations is they feel so light on the skin, once you’ve applied and buffed for the most natural finish the coverage merges with the complexion like an optical illusion.

For best results, we liked to use a foundation brush to blend seamlessly. Applying a little extra where we needed it with our fingers for precision. A sponge worked well too, but it absorbed too much product for our liking.

The result

The forever skin glow has impressive staying power but still allows the skin to breathe (Sabine Wiesel )

Dior promised a reinvented better performing formulation of their iconic beauty base and we can say safely say that it delivered. Whether you’re a Dior beauty addict or you’re looking to fall for foundation again, you’ll love one of these formulas.

Dior forever matte foundation

Combination and oily skin types will love the mattifying effect of the Dior forever formula as it keeps shine at bay all day long, but it equally suits normal skin types that are looking for buildable coverage that’s going nowhere – surviving the day’s stresses, including warm tube journeys and mask-wearing.

Our tester is normally not a fan of matte foundations, and finds them mask-like and often obvious when they sit in lines and pores. This, however, might just have her converted. It’s silky-smooth, blurring imperfections rather than drawing attention to them thanks to clever super fine mineral pigments, and it felt beautifully natural on the skin too – like a second-skin that stayed comfortable all day long.

Dior forever skin glow foundation

Just like its name suggests, this gives you that lit-from-within glow with its hydrating and radiant finish, and is well-suited to all skin types, but especially those on the dry side with the added skincare leaving skin smooth and even.

You’ll find this feels just as natural as the matte version, naturally letting the skin breathe so you feel like you don’t have a higher coverage formula on. So much so, it’s made our tester ditch the lighter skin tints and BB creams she turned to in lockdown for this formula.

This has impressive staying power too, as our complexion oozed luminosity until taking off our make-up at the end of the day. It just doesn’t have quite the same no-transfer longevity of the matte formula, as we did see smears of it on our paper mask on a day of on/off mask-wearing. But this is a minor issue and to be expected with a hydrating formula.

The verdict: Dior forever matte and Dior forever skin glow foundation

One of these skin-perfecting formulas is sure to have you converted back to using foundation again. For a beautifully even, shine-free and no-transfer finish, make the Dior forever matte foundation your go-to, and if you prefer having a radiant luminosity to your complexion then the Dior forever skin glow is made for you.

Both are super buildable; a few drops provide an even complexion with a medium coverage or layer, and blend for full coverage to cover up imperfections. But no matter how much you apply you’ll be impressed with how light and comfortable they feel on the skin thanks to the added skincare – a next-level second skin formulation.

Not only does the duo tick all the boxes when it comes to perfecting our complexions, but both formulas have such impressive staying power – staying put until take off. We’re predicting two new beauty icons have just been launched.

