A new Trinny London mascara has arrived, but is it better than lash2brow?

Trinny London lash2lash
- Shade: Black
- Key ingredients: Hydrogenated olive oil esters, synthetic beeswax, rice bran wax
- Why we love it
- Lengthening
- Fanned-out effect
- Easy application
Trinny London’s latest launch is sure to be the perfect product for anyone who found that they don’t tend to use the brow half of the original lash2brow.
Trinny London lash2lash application
The first thing to note about this new lash2lash mascara is it’s noticeably smaller than the original lash2brow. Essentially, it’s the OG product minus the brow part, which explains its smaller size and cheaper price. However, I actually preferred the shrunken-down design, as it slotted into my make-up bag nicely and was a little easier to hold, too.
The wand features hundreds of super-fine bristles that catch every lash – the brush is wider at one end, to help achieve that fanned-out effect towards the end of the eye. This, I found, worked wonders when achieving a clump-free, even application that separated the lashes rather than leaving a spider leg look.
Trinny London lash2lash ingredients
Although this mascara will leave your lashes rather hard and solid (I personally prefer a softer, more flexible finish) the ingredients list is pretty impressive.
Hydrogenated olive oil esters help to hydrate and nourish the hairs, synthetic beeswax helps the lash hold its shape, and rice bran wax works to soften the strands. Plus, chestnut seed extract, sunflower seed wax and berry fruit wax also provide added benefits.
Trinny London lash2lash results
Thanks to the brush design, each and every hair is coated in the mascara, making the lashes noticeably longer, thicker and more fanned out. So, I’d give full marks all around for looks.
The deep black shade makes the product impactful, giving the effect of wider and brighter eyes, and the formula doesn’t feel overly heavy. Plus, as it’s more hydrating, I found no pesky black flakes on my cheeks throughout the day, either.