Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

A new Trinny London mascara has arrived, but is it better than lash2brow?

Although it’s a limited edition, I’m hoping it sticks around for a long time

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 09 January 2024 17:30
<p>The new make-up find is sure to be a must-have for many </p>

The new make-up find is sure to be a must-have for many

(The Independent)

Despite being less than 10 years old, Trinny London is one of the UK’s most in-demand beauty brands. Stocking a wide range of popular products, including the eye2eye eyeshadows, lip2cheek multitasking colour and the BFF de-stress tinted serum, plus a range of skincare essentials, it’s a one-stop shop for most beauty buff needs.

Here at IndyBest, the team are big fans of the brand. Helen Wilson-Beevers wrote a rave review of the BFF all-day foundation, Pippa Bailey did a deep-dive into the cream of the crop of the Trinny London stock, and I shared all my positive thoughts on the skin-brightening ‘boost up’ in a guide to the best vitamin C serums.

So, any Trinny newness is sure to turn heads, especially when it’s a limited-edition twist on one of the brand’s beloved bestsellers. Essentially doing away with the brow part of the two-in-one lash2brow product, Trinny London has just released a new mascara: lash2lash.

Of course, those who love the original may not be best pleased to lose one-half of the lash and brow duo, so it certainly isn’t for everyone. But if, like me, you prefer to leave your brows au naturale, this lash-only adaptation is £10 cheaper than the original multipurpose product and could be the mascara you’ve been waiting for.

Keep reading for my full review and verdict on the new lash2lash mascara, and to see how it compares with the original lash2brow.

Related stories

Trinny London’s new foundation delivers lightweight longevity
10 best Trinny London make-up and skincare products to add to your beauty arsenal
10 best face moisturisers for every skin type and budget
Chanel has unveiled a new chance eau de parfum, and we were the first to try it
The haircare products I’m using to achieve healthy, shiny locks in 2024
31 best mascaras that will effortlessly lengthen and define your lashes

How we tested

I compared the new and original products, to see how they fared

(Lauren Cunningham)

Taking the lash2brow to one eye and the new lash2lash to the other, I swiped both products across my top lashes to see if there was any difference between the two. I looked at the ease of application, how well it fanned, coloured and lengthened the lashes, as well as how it felt on the eyes.

Trinny London lash2lash

  • Shade: Black
  • Key ingredients: Hydrogenated olive oil esters, synthetic beeswax, rice bran wax
  • Why we love it
    • Lengthening
    • Fanned-out effect
    • Easy application

Trinny London’s latest launch is sure to be the perfect product for anyone who found that they don’t tend to use the brow half of the original lash2brow.

Trinny London lash2lash application

The first thing to note about this new lash2lash mascara is it’s noticeably smaller than the original lash2brow. Essentially, it’s the OG product minus the brow part, which explains its smaller size and cheaper price. However, I actually preferred the shrunken-down design, as it slotted into my make-up bag nicely and was a little easier to hold, too.

The wand features hundreds of super-fine bristles that catch every lash – the brush is wider at one end, to help achieve that fanned-out effect towards the end of the eye. This, I found, worked wonders when achieving a clump-free, even application that separated the lashes rather than leaving a spider leg look.

Trinny London lash2lash ingredients

Although this mascara will leave your lashes rather hard and solid (I personally prefer a softer, more flexible finish) the ingredients list is pretty impressive.

Hydrogenated olive oil esters help to hydrate and nourish the hairs, synthetic beeswax helps the lash hold its shape, and rice bran wax works to soften the strands. Plus, chestnut seed extract, sunflower seed wax and berry fruit wax also provide added benefits.

Trinny London lash2lash results

Thanks to the brush design, each and every hair is coated in the mascara, making the lashes noticeably longer, thicker and more fanned out. So, I’d give full marks all around for looks.

The deep black shade makes the product impactful, giving the effect of wider and brighter eyes, and the formula doesn’t feel overly heavy. Plus, as it’s more hydrating, I found no pesky black flakes on my cheeks throughout the day, either.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Back to top

Trinny London lash2brow

  • Shades: Black, latte, cappuccino, chestnut, chocolate, espresso
  • Key ingredients: Hydrogenated olive oil esters, synthetic beeswax, rice bran wax
  • Why we love it
    • Two-in-one product
    • Lengthening
    • Fanned-out effect
    • Easy application

The original Trinny London mascara has racked up a huge number of fans and provides a brow gel as part of the duo design.

Trinny London lash2brow application

The mascara part of the Trinny London lash2brow is identical to the lash2lash. Despite the larger size, the mascara wand is exactly the same and has the same conical fine bristles that catch every lash.

At the other end of the mascara, lending the product its lash2brow name is the brow gel. This smaller brow brush will catch even the finest of eyebrow hairs, coating them in a formula that colours, conditions and helps to hold them in place.

Trinny London lash2brow ingredients

As already mentioned, the mascara formula for lash2brow is exactly the same as lash2lash, so you can expect to see the same kind-to-hair ingredients come through.

For the brow gel, the ingredients list seems a little less focused on nourishing and hydrating the hair. Beneficial inclusions such as benzoic acid, which lowers irritation and has been shown to promote hair growth in some cases, and chestnut-seed extract, which boosts moisture, are added for an extra boost.

Trinny London lash2brow results

Of course, I probably don’t need to stress again that the mascara side of the lash2brow produces the exact same effects as the lash2lash, so thicker, longer, more fanned-out lashes will certainly be achieved.

For the brow side, the product is said to colour, hold and define the brows. There are five shades available, to suit almost every hair shade, and the applicator brush is on the larger side, so you can quickly coat both brows, too.

As someone with very thick, dark, bushy brows, I didn’t notice too much of a difference, but I’m yet to see a real difference with any brow product for this same reason. I have, however, heard great things from my friends and family, so those with finer, lighter, brows should definitely give it a go.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Back to top

The verdict: Trinny London lash2lash vs Trinny London lash2brow

For Trinny London mascara fans who aren’t too fussed about faffing around with their brows, the lash2lash is sure to be the perfect product. Offering the same great mascara as the must-have lash2brow, in a new, smaller size, it fans, lengthens and colours your lashes in seconds. Plus, it’s £10 cheaper than the original.

For anyone who likes to accentuate their brows, the OG lash2brow is sure to remain one of your favourite make-up finds. But it certainly is nice to now have a choice – let’s hope it sticks around.

Want more Trinny London products? Here’s what we thought of the brand’s latest foundation

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£100 off all bookings over £1000 - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off new in items at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 40% off mains, sides, and desserts - Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in