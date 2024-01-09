A new Trinny London mascara has arrived, but is it better than lash2brow?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Despite being less than 10 years old, Trinny London is one of the UK’s most in-demand beauty brands. Stocking a wide range of popular products, including the eye2eye eyeshadows, lip2cheek multitasking colour and the BFF de-stress tinted serum, plus a range of skincare essentials, it’s a one-stop shop for most beauty buff needs.

Here at IndyBest, the team are big fans of the brand. Helen Wilson-Beevers wrote a rave review of the BFF all-day foundation, Pippa Bailey did a deep-dive into the cream of the crop of the Trinny London stock, and I shared all my positive thoughts on the skin-brightening ‘boost up’ in a guide to the best vitamin C serums.

So, any Trinny newness is sure to turn heads, especially when it’s a limited-edition twist on one of the brand’s beloved bestsellers. Essentially doing away with the brow part of the two-in-one lash2brow product, Trinny London has just released a new mascara: lash2lash.

Of course, those who love the original may not be best pleased to lose one-half of the lash and brow duo, so it certainly isn’t for everyone. But if, like me, you prefer to leave your brows au naturale, this lash-only adaptation is £10 cheaper than the original multipurpose product and could be the mascara you’ve been waiting for.

Keep reading for my full review and verdict on the new lash2lash mascara, and to see how it compares with the original lash2brow.

How we tested

I compared the new and original products, to see how they fared (Lauren Cunningham)

Taking the lash2brow to one eye and the new lash2lash to the other, I swiped both products across my top lashes to see if there was any difference between the two. I looked at the ease of application, how well it fanned, coloured and lengthened the lashes, as well as how it felt on the eyes.