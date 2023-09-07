Trinny London’s new foundation delivers lightweight longevity

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trinny London is a brand known for serving up skincare and make-up products that have multi-tasking benefits and are straightforward to use. Founded by fashion guru Trinny Woodall, the range features futuristic silver branding and stackable packaging. With minimalist beauty a trend showcased by new names like Merit and Jones Road, Trinny London’s 2017 launch paved the way for pared-back cosmetics.

An IndyBest tried and tested collection, recent launches we’ve reviewed include a new SPF moisturiser, and additional eye2eye colours added to the blendable eyeshadow range. So, we were keen to get our hands on the latest Trinny London product, a reformulated version of the popular (and now discontinued) BFF rebalance serum-foundation.

The updated product is called BFF all day foundation, and it’s available in 18 shades. Key elements include pro-ceramide and vitamin B3 components to help plump up the appearance of fine lines. It’s billed as being lightweight, smoothing and long-wearing – but is this fresh twist worthy of the same fanfare as a completely new product, and can it live up to our high expectations?

We got our hands on a tube early and have been wearing the foundation ahead of its 7 September launch, to bring you a comprehensive review.

How we tested

Our reviewer added the BFF all day foundation into their usual skincare and make-up routine and looked at its formula, coverage and the base results seen. We tested it throughout an entire day to investigate its long-wearing potential, while also trialling the foundation both for a light look and layered up to create a bit more coverage. Plus, it was a warm day when we put the product through its paces, so there was plenty of opportunity to see whether the formula would slip off or not, too. Keep reading for our full tried and tested verdict.