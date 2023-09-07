Jump to content

Trinny London’s new foundation delivers lightweight longevity

This fresh product drop is a reformulation of Trinny London’s BFF rebalance serum-foundation

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 07 September 2023 08:35
The make-up base is billed as being smoothing and hydration-boosting

The make-up base is billed as being smoothing and hydration-boosting

(The Independent)

Trinny London is a brand known for serving up skincare and make-up products that have multi-tasking benefits and are straightforward to use. Founded by fashion guru Trinny Woodall, the range features futuristic silver branding and stackable packaging. With minimalist beauty a trend showcased by new names like Merit and Jones Road, Trinny London’s 2017 launch paved the way for pared-back cosmetics.

An IndyBest tried and tested collection, recent launches we’ve reviewed include a new SPF moisturiser, and additional eye2eye colours added to the blendable eyeshadow range. So, we were keen to get our hands on the latest Trinny London product, a reformulated version of the popular (and now discontinued) BFF rebalance serum-foundation.

The updated product is called BFF all day foundation, and it’s available in 18 shades. Key elements include pro-ceramide and vitamin B3 components to help plump up the appearance of fine lines. It’s billed as being lightweight, smoothing and long-wearing – but is this fresh twist worthy of the same fanfare as a completely new product, and can it live up to our high expectations?

We got our hands on a tube early and have been wearing the foundation ahead of its 7 September launch, to bring you a comprehensive review.

How we tested

Our reviewer added the BFF all day foundation into their usual skincare and make-up routine and looked at its formula, coverage and the base results seen. We tested it throughout an entire day to investigate its long-wearing potential, while also trialling the foundation both for a light look and layered up to create a bit more coverage. Plus, it was a warm day when we put the product through its paces, so there was plenty of opportunity to see whether the formula would slip off or not, too. Keep reading for our full tried and tested verdict.

Trinny London BFF all day foundation

  • Size: 30ml
  • Shades : 18

Presented in a signature vibrant yellow tube complete with Trinny London silver branding, the 30ml foundation is available in 18 shades. It can be applied with either a brush or fingertips, depending on your preference, and we tried (and liked) using both. Our first impression of the reformulated foundation is how glossy it feels upon application. This makes the formula glide onto skin easily, and it settles in place without clinging to pores or sliding about. The initial effect we saw was a lightweight, natural radiance that also balanced out some redness and patches of uneven skin tone.

As the foundation blends so well, that meant we also found it simple to add further foundation layers for a midweight base too (but, it’s not the product to pick if you prefer heavy coverage). This seamless layering was something we particularly liked, as it ensures the product lends itself to different make-up looks. The finish successfully combines healthy-looking radiance with staying power, and we saw a semi-matte effect. We noted that the product has a light, breezy scent, and this makes application enjoyable too.

In true Trinny London style, the make-up buy includes key skincare ingredients such as pro ceramides and vitamin B5 to help protect the skin’s natural barrier and support hydration. Our tester is in their late thirties, and they saw the kind of smoothing benefits that are not often associated with a matte product. We’re happy to report there also wasn’t a hint of cakey clumps or creases in our fine lines caused by the foundation either. All in all, it delivers a fresh, natural look, and we added some cream blush and a dash of concealer for gentle complexion luminosity.

After applying the foundation first thing in the morning, the lightweight base lasted all day and by evening we’d noticed it hadn’t melted off in the heat. Instead, the formula gradually fades, and as it’s buildable we found adding any top-ups provided a quick refresh complete with skincare benefits, which is worth knowing if you’re heading out for the night after a day’s wear or are travelling.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Trinny London BFF all day foundation

Trinny London BFF all day foundation is a smoothing, long-wearing base which offers a matte effect and healthy-looking radiance alike. It combines a natural finish with buildable coverage and with wear we’ve seen gentle luminosity. If you favour a fresh-faced, subtle make-up finish rather than heavy coverage, we think this could be the new foundation buy to try.

