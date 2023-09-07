Trinny London’s new foundation delivers lightweight longevity

Trinny London BFF all day foundation
- Size: 30ml
- Shades : 18
Presented in a signature vibrant yellow tube complete with Trinny London silver branding, the 30ml foundation is available in 18 shades. It can be applied with either a brush or fingertips, depending on your preference, and we tried (and liked) using both. Our first impression of the reformulated foundation is how glossy it feels upon application. This makes the formula glide onto skin easily, and it settles in place without clinging to pores or sliding about. The initial effect we saw was a lightweight, natural radiance that also balanced out some redness and patches of uneven skin tone.
As the foundation blends so well, that meant we also found it simple to add further foundation layers for a midweight base too (but, it’s not the product to pick if you prefer heavy coverage). This seamless layering was something we particularly liked, as it ensures the product lends itself to different make-up looks. The finish successfully combines healthy-looking radiance with staying power, and we saw a semi-matte effect. We noted that the product has a light, breezy scent, and this makes application enjoyable too.
In true Trinny London style, the make-up buy includes key skincare ingredients such as pro ceramides and vitamin B5 to help protect the skin’s natural barrier and support hydration. Our tester is in their late thirties, and they saw the kind of smoothing benefits that are not often associated with a matte product. We’re happy to report there also wasn’t a hint of cakey clumps or creases in our fine lines caused by the foundation either. All in all, it delivers a fresh, natural look, and we added some cream blush and a dash of concealer for gentle complexion luminosity.
After applying the foundation first thing in the morning, the lightweight base lasted all day and by evening we’d noticed it hadn’t melted off in the heat. Instead, the formula gradually fades, and as it’s buildable we found adding any top-ups provided a quick refresh complete with skincare benefits, which is worth knowing if you’re heading out for the night after a day’s wear or are travelling.