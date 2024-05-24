Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re heading abroad this summer, or making the most of the British sunshine, creating a summer scent wardrobe is a must.

A fragrance has the power to alter your mood, change the way you feel about an outfit or remind you of certain times in your life, and around summer, notes of lemon, bergamot, orange and grapefruit are popular for their Mediterranean scent alongside sweeter notes like vanilla and jasmine. But packing multiple full-size perfumes for your holiday takes up suitcase space, while no one wants to risk their perfume smashing in their luggage.

Famous for its widely loved Brazilian bum-bum cream and sweet, fruity body sprays that have been compared to mega-luxe alternatives including Maison Francis Kurkdijian’s baccarat rouge, Sol de Janeiro has a solution. The perfume mist discovery set holds five Brazilian-inspired 30ml body sprays, so you can wear a different mist for dinner, the beach or even just reading a book in the sun.

A real fan favourite, this is why you should be packing this set for your next holiday.

Sol de Janeiro perfume mist discovery set: £40, Lookfantastic.com

( Sol de Janeiro )

The five sprays in the discovery set include delicate, floral cheirosa 40, fruity cheirosa 59, sugary sweet cheirosa 62, tropcial cheirosa 68 and cheirosa 87, which is affectionately known as “Rio radiance” – each one really is a holiday in a bottle.

The colourful mini scents are plastic bottles rather than glass, making them more durable and less likely to smash, while the spray nozzle lightly mists the scent over your body and hair. The fragrances are bold and vibrant and slip as easily into your handbag as they do in your suitcase.

Plus, it allows you to mix and match while you’re away. These are a definite add to your holiday packing list.

Buy now

