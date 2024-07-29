Drunk Elephant’s viral bronzing drops offer the perfect faux glow

Drunk Elephant D-bronzi anti-pollution sunshine bronzing drops
- Size: 30ml
- Shades: One shade
- Key ingredients: Marula oil, blackcurrant seed oil, peptides, fatty acids
- Type: Instant
- Why we love it
- Easily blendable and buildable
- A little goes a long way
- Natural looking glow
- Take note
- Expensive
- Only one shade
Powered by peptides, fatty acids and nourishing oils such as marula, Drunk Elephant’s formula favours skin-loving ingredients that don’t dry out your skin (unlike a lot of other bronzing drops on the market). Boasting an almost silky texture, it’s super lightweight and easy to blend, whether in your moisturiser or directly onto your face.
I prefer the latter method, using just three pea-sized drops for full coverage and blending around the hairline with a brush. The result is an instantly bronzed look that can be easily built up to complement a body fake tan (real or otherwise).
The finish is natural, without a hint of orange. Providing enough coverage to forgo foundation, I only need to layer a little bit of concealer under the eyes for a radiant complexion on off-duty days. Equally, it’s lightweight enough to sit under heavier make-up with no cakey feeling for the office or in the evening.
A lot of the appeal lies in their versatility, with the formula doubling up as a liquid contour on cheekbones and forehead. Similarly, it can be applied anywhere else on the body for a touch of bronze, with just one drop going a long way. The drops also have impressive longevity, lasting all day without any smudging or patchiness.
My only gripe is the expensive price for just a 30ml bottle, but a little goes a long way and my tube is still going strong around three months later. It would also be nice to have a more inclusive shade range to cater for different skin tones and types.