The Ordinary skincare is known for its affordability and, from the brand’s retinol to retinal, it champions getting the job done without the superfluous bells and whistles. That means no fragrance, no diamond-encrusted packaging and a roster of solid do-the-job formulas that we can always count on when our disposable income’s looking, well, not so disposable.

One of The Ordinary’s product heroes? The retinal 0.2% emulsion (£15.20, Lookfantastic.com). Pocket-sized and potent, this little serum has the power to firm and fill lack-lustre skin thanks to its vitamin A-derived formula.

The difference between retinol and retinal lies in the fact the latter is further along the vitamin A cycle, so it works faster on fine lines, boosting cell turnover and all its other anti-ageing benefits. Keep reading for everything you need to know about The Ordinary’s formula, plus our tried and tested review.

The Ordinary retinal 0.2% emulsion 15ml: £15.20, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary/The Independent )

With similar products from competitors – think Medik8, Kate Somerville and K-beauty brand Naturium – costing around £50, The Ordinary offers a more affordable, and, in some cases, more effective formula.

The Ordinary’s retinal 0.2% features skin-protecting oats to combat the potential irritation that can go hand-in-hand with vitamin A formulas, especially given this retinal’s quick-working nature. Take it from beauty editor Lucy Partington who reviewed the product for our review of the best retinol creams and found it “the most affordable and effective retinal formula”.

She enjoyed both the addition of calming oats for any dryness or inflammation and said that it is “suitable for all skin types”. Plus, boosting the product’s value for money even more, she added that “only a pea-sized amount is needed a couple of times a week”, meaning this tube should “last you a few months”.

If you’ve been considering adding vitamin A to your nightly skincare, this retinal is the way to go. We’d recommend introducing it into your routine gradually, increasing and decreasing use at your skin’s pace to minimise any reactions.