“I like the idea of scents but not that of a fragrance,” Issey Miyake once quoted. “I do not possess the culture of fragrance, but rather the culture of scents.”

The late designer’s approach to fragrance definitely served him well. It’s been over 30 years since the launch of the iconic l’eau d’Issey, and it still remains a perfume classic. Created to conjure the sense of a pure waterfall, it echoed the delicate refinement of Miyake’s Japanese culture and his ethereal catwalk creations.

Miyake’s clothes were designed to drape the skin in softness and in a way, his perfumes are no different – providing a subtlety and elegance that was a world away from the shoulder pad-wearing more is more spirit of the Eighties. And l’eau d’Issey,’s new successor a drop d’Issey is just as enigmatic – with an environmental twist.

A scent that combines delicate florals and musks, its star note is solar jasmine made from a synthetic blend designed to mimic the real thing. While some purists prefer their scents with natural ingredients, this isn’t always best for the environment – as aggressive farming of these ingredients can deplete natural resources and disrupt biodiversity.

So, perfumer Ane Ayo worked with a sustainable alternative in the form of “green chemistry”, which recreated the scent of jasmine but didn’t require the natural harvesting of the flower. Instead it’s been synthesised in the lab, without any toxic chemicals that would pollute the atmosphere or waterways. A reimagining of a designer classic for the 21st century – naturally we were very intrigued.

How we tested

We sprayed on a drop d’Issey for a week, liberally applying to our pulse points and hair, as well as doing the famous Hollywood method of spritzing a cloud in front of us and walking through it. We noted how the bouquet appeared when first sprayed on, how it warmed up on the skin and how it developed throughout the day. Did we love it, want to scrub it off or did our nose just tune it out like background noise? These are our thoughts…