Issey Miyake a drop d’Issey eau de parfum
- Best: Tribute to l’eau d’Issey
- Size: 30ml, 50ml or 90ml
- Bouquet: Damask rose, orange flower, almond notes and lilac flower
The bouquet
Devotees of classic Issey Miyake fragrances – not least die-hard eau d’Issey fans – will not be disappointed with this offering. Like sipping a cup of milky earl grey tea, it opens with a soft whisper of damask rose sweetened with a little sustainably sourced orange flower set against a cosy backdrop of almond milk.
At its heart is a solar lilac note, created using sustainable synthetic ingredients to recreate a lilac flower scent without having to harvest it (and deplete natural resources in the process). But once the initial sweetness and charm evaporates, it dries down to seductive jasmine flower and spicy star anise notes, alongside a comfort blanket of vanilla and soft amber.
How it developed over time
Being a light and airy scent, this scent obviously doesn’t knock you for six when first applied – but it does stay faithfully put several hours later, drying down to a musky softness that might warrant a few top ups later on in the day.
The bottle
Designed to resemble a water drop, the bottle design almost eclipses the contents. A disc-like shape, it has a built-in atomiser and a fish eye indentation that has a magnifying effect. And unlike many clunky, awkward-shaped perfume bottles that stay firmly on the dressing table, this can fit neatly into a handbag (or medium-sized clutch) thanks to its slim design – ideal for those who like to spritz while out and about.
The bottle contains five per cent recycled glass (don’t hurt yourselves guys), and the outer box is made from 70 per cent recycled paper so it wins a few eco-brownie points here, too.