Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for smaller spaces – and it’s on sale right now

Whether your cupboards are overflowing, you’re lacking worktop space or your flat is on the small size, Aldi has the solution to all your storage woes with its new kitchen trolley.

From patio heaters to espresso machines, hot tubs and even Croc dupes, the supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle offers all this and plenty more at prices you won’t find anywhere else – and its latest offering is no exception.

Currently on sale with 30 per cent off, the kitchen trolley looks to be the ultimate storage solution for those short on space and features a contemporary wooden design that rivals more expensive designer options.

Boasting four wheels for easy transportation, two shelves and a wooden top, you can slot the butcher’s trolley into your kitchen for extra worktop space, as well as added storage for everything from utensils to canned goods, alcohol, fruit or bread.

Stylish and functional, here’s everything you need to know if you’re looking to invest in the handy trolley for your own kitchen.

Read more:

Kirkton House kitchen trolley: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The supermarket’s kitchen trolley comes in a contemporary and sleek grey colour that’s contrasted by a wooden top panel which offers extra worktop space for cutting and preparing food.

Other practical features include a wooden utensil drawer, two slatted shelves, a metal rail for keeping your tea towels tidy and four wheels that mean you can transport it around your kitchen or even serve dinner guests at the table.

Made from MDF wood with an ashwood veneer, the trolley can also be wiped clean and shoppers have praised how easy it is to assemble.

With other butcher’s trolleys on the market costing upwards of £200, like this very similar John Lewis cart (£235, Johnlewis.com), Aldi’s Specialbuy is a real bargain and offers the same functionality and look for far less.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kitchen storage and other accessories, try the links below:

Looking for more storage solutions? We’ve rounded up 15 of the best fridge organisers