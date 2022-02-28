From bean-to-cup machines and cafetieres to espresso models or grinders, there are plenty of ways to get your caffeine fix at home.

Thanks to this booming market, cafe quality brews can be easily rustled up from the comfort of your kitchen – without the need to splash out at your local shop.

If you’re looking for a product to take pride of place on your kitchen counter, an espresso machine is ideal for recreating the barista experience at home. But these sleek machines don’t come cheap, with most around the £300 mark.

Thankfully, Aldi has come to the rescue of our bank balances once again with its Ambiano espresso maker. From a cordless LED vacuum and coveted hanging egg chairs, to a bargain garden furniture range and even a sonic scrubber, the supermarket is the place to save on big-ticket items.

Costing just £29.99 – less than half the price of the cheapest model in our round-up – Aldi’s black espresso machine allows you to make all your coffee shop favourites, from cappuccinos to lattes or americanos. Here’s everything you need to know about the budget gadget.

Aldi ambiano espresso maker: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

Start the morning off right with Aldi’s bargain espresso maker. Its minimalist look will fit into any kitchen decor while its compact design works particularly well for smaller spaces. Boasting 870w power, five pump bar pressure, a 240ml tempered glass with level markings, a measuring scoop and removable drip tray, you’ve got everything you need to rustle up barista quality coffees at home.

The machine allows for one cup at a time and comes with a milk frother for lattes, hot chocolates, cappuccinos and more.

While we haven’t reviewed this model, the machine has already accumulated a bunch of raving reviews with one customer calling it “brilliant value” and another praising the “delicious coffee” it produces.

Aldi Specialbuys have a habit of selling out and if you happen to miss out on this particular launch, we’ve got plenty more options in our round-up of the best espresso machines.

Those willing to splash out can’t go wrong with the Gaggia classic espresso machine (£430, Selfridges.com) that secured the top spot in our guide. “The coffee you’ll enjoy is exquisite,” praised our reviewer.

Or, save your pennies and pick up Salter’s caffe barista pro espresso maker (£79.99, Salterhousewares.co.uk). “This espresso machine is an absolute steal without compromising on performance or the deliciousness of the coffee it makes,” said our tester.

