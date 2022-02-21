If you’re on the hunt for a tool that can almost halve your cleaning time, may we introduce you to a sonic scrubber.

The clever device first came to our attention when the queen of clean Mrs Hinch praised the original SonicSrubber (£18.99, Amazon.co.uk) as one of the best gadgets in her cleaning arsenal. And in our own review of the device, we called it a gamechanger that “managed to achieve results we could never have dreamed of by hand.”

Essentially working like an electric toothbrush, the tool’s oscillating head helps reach difficult crevices and remove stubborn stains around your home, with Mrs Hinch using it for everything from her shower plughole to getting rid of grout in her kitchen tiles.

Now, Aldi has launched its very own version of the hugely popular tool – and it’s more than half the price of the original SonicScrubber. From a coveted hanging egg chair to a £20 Nespresso-style milk frother, the supermarket is the place to stock up on budget essentials that rival the pricer real deal.

Costing just £7.99 and coming in grey and teal colourways, Aldi’s sonic scrubber boasts the same battery powered design and interchangeable heads – promising to make light work of stubborn stains and tackle dirt thoroughly and effortlessly. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Specialbuy.

Aldi easy home sonic scrubber: £7.99, Aldi.co.uk

Take the hassle and hardwork out of cleaning with Aldi’s sonic scrubber. It’s designed to thoroughly combat stains, dirt, grout and more on multiple surfaces – ultimately, it aims to help cut down the time it takes to clean your home. It’s ideal for everything from glass and tiles to oven hobs, the handy tool boasts a powerful motor to tackle tough marks.

Helping to clean hard to reach places, the pack includes the sonic device, as well as four interchangeable brush heads and is available in a white and teal or grey and black design.

With Mrs Hinch’s go-to tool costing just shy of £20, this Aldi offering is a stellar budget option and it’s already accumulated rave reviews, with one customer saying it cleaned their shower “fantastically.” Available to buy now, if previous Aldi Specialbuys are anything to go by – we predict a sell out.

