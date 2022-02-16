Here at IndyBest we love a good vacuum cleaner: we’ve tried models from Dyson, Shark, Miele and Hoover over the years.

But our quest to find the best dustbuster will never end thanks to the continued new releases and technologies from some of our favourite brands.

But a good one can be an expensive home necessity, sometimes costing upwards of £500. Enter the Aldi Beldray 2-in-1 cordless model, a new release from the cost-cutting supermarket that is sure to grab the attention of any savvy saver.

Of course, a good appliance needs strong suction, a decent running time, and a large enough capacity to hold all of the dust, hair and other gunk we want to get off the floor. Could Aldi’s example prove a winner?

We’ve rounded up everything we know about this new model below, but if you want one, don’t hang around – Aldi’s Specialbuys are known to sell out quick.

Aldi Beldray 2-in-1 cordless vacuum: £54.99, Aldi.c.uk

Costing under £55, this Aldi vacuum has certainly turned our head. While the low price may have some people thinking it’s too good to be true, when you think about the other Aldi bargains out there – the Le Creuset dupe, the egg chair and the famous candles for example – we reckon it might be worth bagging.

Being cordless, actual hoovering time is probably the most important feature, and the Beldray claims to go for 40 minutes. If true, that’s plenty long enough to run over most rooms of the house, or at least the downstairs floor if you’re in a particularly large abode. You’ll need five hours to recharge it.

The supermarket suggests taking it for a spin on hardwood floors, carpets, and even ceilings. Yes, you read the correctly, Aldi says it has “ceiling to floor cleaning” capabilities, meaning we may finally get to be rid of those pesky corner cobwebs. And with an LED for floor illumination, a crevice tool, brush attachment and two speed settings, we’re pretty excited to give it a go – move aside Mrs Hinch.

Want to test it out for yourself? The vacuum is currently available for pre-order with an estimated dispatch date of 20 February.

