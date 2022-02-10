Aldi is really spoiling us with its special buy products this month, and we definitely aren’t complaining. With heated dressing gowns, heart-shaped casserole dishes and even a log burner all on that exciting middle aisle (and online) right now, it’s taking some serious willpower for us not to fill our trolley.

And this new addition is no exception. Launched just in time for Valentine’s Day, the new red roses candle centrepiece is sure to be added to countless baskets up and down the country this weekend, and we can see why.

If you’re anything like us, candles are a guilty pleasure, and it’s one of the only products you can never have too many of.

Whether you’re looking for that special gift, want to set the mood this Valentine’s Day, or just like to fill your home with a sumptuous scent, a good candle is a go-to for any occasion. But, some of our favourites can get pretty pricey.

Luckily, in true Aldi fashion, that problem has been solved with this clever new dupe.

Read more:

Red roses candle centrepiece: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Inspired by the famous Jo Malone candle (£52, Jomalone.co.uk), aptly also called red roses, this Aldi dupe really does come close. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery right?

But, costing £40 and with a burning time of 15 hours longer, there may be a win in buying cheap this time around.

The three-wick candle, by Aldi own brand Hotel Collection, has been specially tailored for your Valentine’s Day tablescape. With a minimalist glass jar, red label and red roses fragrance, it certainly sounds like it will fit the bill. And at 700g, there’s quite a lot of candle for less than a tenner.

Each Aldi candle has a corresponding number, and while we wish this one was 14 for Valentine’s Day it actually sits at number 23. But, on the plus side, it does make things easier when looking to buy a whole range of items in the same scent, like this XL red roses reed diffuser (£9.99, Aldi.co.uk) or XL red roses diffuser and candle set (£19.98, Aldi.co.uk).

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Aldi has duped Jo Malone’s candles. We even covered one in our best candles for under £20 round-up, with our reviewer confirming “t​​hey’re not exactly the same, but when you consider the saving (Jo Malone candles start at £49 for 200g), it’s a pretty impressive dupe”.

So, while we may not have gotten our noses on to this one just yet, we’re pretty confident we’ll be impressed.

Buy now

Voucher Codes

For the latest discounts on Valentine’s gifts, check out these exclusive offers:

Looking for last-minute present inspiration? Take a look at our Amazon gift guide with next day delivery

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.