This £19 sonic cleaning tool actually makes me want to blitz my bathroom

Here’s a personal question: how often do you clean your bathroom? If you’re anything like me, the answer is: as infrequently as humanly possible.

I’m lucky in that my partner is a cleaner, tidier, and let’s be honest all-round better homemaker than I am, meaning that they take on more than their fair share of the chores. But when my turn to polish the taps and scrub the shower tray does eventually roll around, I’ll procrastinate to the point of ridiculousness, and then do a pretty half-hearted job anyway. Hinch army? I wouldn’t even make it past bootcamp.

My problems with cleaning the bathroom are three-fold: one, it’s kind of gross, it’s actually pretty hard work, and as soon as you’ve done it, it just gets dirty again – a fact that I find so infuriating I’m loathe to even bother at all.

But during lockdown, a period where I spent far more time staring at the greying grout between my tiles than usual, I discovered the sonic scrubber (via someone I follow on Instagram, why yes Iam a millennial, thanks for asking), and my life as I knew it changed.

Essentially an upsized electric toothbrush designed for cleaning any area of your home you may desire – but particularly good for the grooves and awkward corners that tend to present themselves in the bathroom – the sonic scrubber makes cleaning a genuinely satisfying task, with far less effort than it’s ever been before.

Mere minutes after mine arrived, I had ditched my workshy ways and loaded it up with the biggest (most exciting!) attachment, ready to spiral limescale and built-up grime into oblivion with the absolute bare minimum effort.

After watching days’ worth of stubborn dirt dissolve before my very eyes, I was hooked, and more to the point, not totally knackered, like I usually am after ten minutes of elbow grease with a sponge. Now I’ll wax lyrical about the sonic scrubber to anyone who’ll listen – an ability that would have made me incredibly fun at parties if the pandemic hadn’t scuppered them for a large portion of the year.

If you too have felt the sad sting of Sunday chore day and wished someone else could just do all of the hard work for you, here’s why you need a sonic scrubber in your life, stat.

SonicScrubber household cleaning brush Buy now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk Number of brushes: 4

Requires 4 x AA batteries The makers of sonic scrubber claim that using the brush makes your cleaning process 57 per cent faster. While I haven’t done the minute-by-minute breakdown, it’s certainly the quickest way to blitz my bathroom that I’ve found so far. The unit comes with a choice of five different heads in a range of shapes and sizes, designed to tackle different tasks – the small pointed brush, for instance, is great for getting into hard-to-reach corners, while the larger round heads can make light work of flat surfaces. To swap them over, you simply twist and pull – much like the aforementioned toothbrush – and then once they’re in situ, press the on button to operate the device. If you want a quick blast in a certain area, just press the button straight down, but for a more prolonged clean, you can slide it up to keep the scrubber going without having to push manually. It’s battery operated, requiring 4 AAs, which is handy as you don’t have to wait for it to charge, and doesn’t seem to affect the power of its motor, which spins at a rate of 10,000 oscillations per minute. Read more: 10 best natural cleaning products that actually work I’ve used it on a range of surfaces and finishes, from metal to tile and even glass, and managed to achieve results I could never have dreamed of by hand. While the bristles are quite firm, I’ve not noticed any scratches or abrasion – just the shifting of gunk that our usual routine never quite managed to tackle – and so far, they’ve held up without warping or weakening at all. The only slight complaint I have is that it is, by nature, quite loud, so you’ll need headphones if you want to listen to music or a podcast while you work. You do still have to apply some limited pressure to really drill deep down into the caked-on spots, but compared to a typical clean, there’s much less exertion involved. I would make a joke about it being the lazy girl’s dream, but the numerous five-star reviews on Amazon point out to me that this is flippant. Those with conditions ranging from carpal tunnel to osteoporosis say it’s made cleaning much easier and more accessible for them, which is another hugely important plus. I’m almost embarrassed to utter this next note, but reader – using a sonic scrubber is also a tiny bit fun. While I’m never voluntarily going to dedicate hours of my life to the cause, there is also something hugely gratifying about attacking a stubborn corner with a perfectly-shaped cone of bristles, and watching it come up sparkling. Buy now £ 18.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: SonicScrubber household cleaning brush Regardless of your reason for using the SonicScrubber, I can't imagine a cleaning cupboard that wouldn't benefit from the addition of one of these clever little gadgets – especially when you consider that it retails for less than £20. The saying may go that a clean home is a happy home – but mine is far happier now that I can spend less time doing the cleaning in the first place.

