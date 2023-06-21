Smol laundry tablets review: Does the eco-friendly option work?

Smol laundry capsules
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Lovely scent
- Packaging can be recycled
I always seem to forget washing tablets in my weekly shop but Smol is a subscription service, so I now don’t get stuck out with dirty washing. Plus, it’s easy to pause or cancel the subscription online.
Often sustainable products are better for the planet yet worse for your wallet, but not with Smol; a box of 24 tablets will only set you back £5.80. Better still, the brand is currently offering a free trial, which gives you nine free washes, so you can see for yourself just how good the capsules are.
Now obviously a crucial component of a good wash day is the smell of fresh laundry, and Smol has knocked it out of the park. I now get compliments about how nice I smell even without a single spritz of perfume on and my sheets smell daisy fresh for days. I never thought I’d be encouraged to do any washing, but here we are. Welcome to adulthood.
I’m so won over by Smol that I have now subscribed to its fabric softener too, another grown-up thing that I now find so much joy in. The fabric softener is much the same philosophy as the washing tablets; a cruelty-free formula with fewer harmful chemicals. Also in keeping up with my sustainable switches, the bottles are made entirely of post-consumer waste and are returnable for a refill or can be recycled. Not only is it a green choice, but the fabric softener has also breathed a new lease of life into my scratchy jumpers that I had retired to the back of my wardrobe.
It’s a slow process, but these sustainable switches are important to my transition to being a conscious consumer. Finding ingenious and thoughtful companies like this is always a plus, but one’s that make mundane chores like doing your washing exciting, or make you feel that you are helping the world in some small way, are a real treasure. After experiencing how good the laundry capsules are, I’ve decided to give the dishwasher tablets a try using the free trial – I’ll report back.