Smol laundry tablets review: Does the eco-friendly option work?

I recently vowed to be more eco conscious, cut down my waste and make as many green switches as possible, for example, swap fast fashion for sustainable brands or second-hand clothes, tote bags over plastic, and now, eco-friendly washing tablets. I have to say I never thought I would be excited by such a mundane product, but there we go.

My initial draw to Smol was the promise that the brand is totally waste-free. The laundry capsules dissolve in the wash (of course) and are housed in a cardboard box that’s recyclable, unlike your usual plastic-heavy, bulky washing tablet box. This slim vessel is designed perfectly so it can slide through a letterbox with ease.

Another thing I value about Smol is that it forces you to be conscious of your plastic consumption. All of its products are cruelty-free, and are free from any animal-derived ingredients – Smol vows to only test its products on towels – so its products are suitable for vegans too.

Smol has found a way to reduce chemical use per wash without compromising on cleaning performance. And, for someone who is fairly spillage prone, red wine and black coffee being serial offenders, this was a huge plus for me. Read on for everything you need to know about this game-changer, including the all-important question: how did our clothes look and feel when they came out of the washing machine?

How we tested

In order to work out whether these eco-friendly pods work, I replaced my usual detergent with the Smol laundry capsules for a month. I assessed how well my dirty clothes came out after a wash and how they smelt, but also considered the price of the subscription and the packaging. Read on to find out the verdict.