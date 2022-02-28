The arrival of a new month gives us hope that the sunnier weather is coming. And with it comes an important reminder to make sure our outdoor space is in tip-top shape.

And luckily, budget-friendly supermarket Aldi has once again come to the rescue by launching its extensive range of garden Specialbuys.

Whether you’re after a new hot tub, log burner, a Big Green Egg dupe, or a highly coveted hanging egg chair, the retailer really has come up trumps, offering all this and more at affordable prices.

And now, to take the chill out of your springtime evenings, it’s brought back its popular patio heater (£39.99, Aldi.co.uk). With a price tag that’s just shy of £40, it’s a far more pocket-friendly option than some of the others on the market and has received great feedback from some very happy customers.

The budget offering looks to be ideal for taking the chill out of the air while socialising alfresco, so if you want to get your hands on one, we’d recommend being quick because last year’s design was a huge success and sold out fast.

Read more:

Gardenline patio heater: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Given that outdoor heaters are hot commodities year on year as we grapple with the unpredictable British weather, we’re pleased to see that Aldi’s brought back this number for 2022. It has three separate heat settings (650W, 1300W and 2000W) so you can adjust it depending on how far you’re sitting from it, or how warm you want to be. Better still, the height and angle of it can be altered to make sure you’re getting as much of the heat as possible.

Its sleek design means it’s likely to go with any existing garden furniture and thankfully it’s water-resistant too, so you shouldn’t experience any rusting.

While we’ve not tested this heater on IndyBest, it’s a sell-out favourite at Aldi with its budget price point having huge appeal. If you’re looking for a solution to staying warm during your springtime soirées, this could be just the ticket.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on garden furniture, try the links below:

Looking for more garden furniture inspiration? Aldi has just dropped its outdoor range for 2022

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.