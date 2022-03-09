The OG ugly shoe has enjoyed a rubber revival in recent years and whether you love or loathe them, Crocs are officially back.

Alongside Uggs, the plastic clogs have dominated the Y2K resurgence on TikTok and beyond with everyone from Love Island contestants to fashion editors and A-listers opting for them as their off-duty footwear of choice.

Long reviled, many among us have now been won over by the comfort and ease that the Noughties slip-on shoes provide – with the brand achieving a record 61 per cent surge in sales in 2021.

Now, budget supermarket Aldi has dropped its own Croc-inspired plastic clogs that are £35 cheaper than their counterparts.

Whether used for garden or lounging purposes, they’re the ultimate footwear of choice for comfort. From hanging egg chairs to on-trend garden furniture and velvet pet beds, Aldi Specialbuys sell out fast – and with only two colours left in the clog range, you’ll want to be quick. Here’s everything you need to know about the budget Crocs alternative.

Gardenline green garden clogs: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

You’ll save £35 by picking up Aldi’s alternative to Crocs. Designed with practicality and comfort in mind, the slip-on shoes come in a striking green or classic black (£4.99. Aldi.co.uk) colourway.

Made from a durable foam, the pair comes complete with a removable in-sock for extra cushioning.

Ideal for pottering about the garden or taking you from the sofa to the shop, pick up your pair now as we predict a sell-out.

