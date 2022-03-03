Spring is just around the corner and Aldi has made all our garden dreams come true by bringing back its sell-out hanging egg chair once again.

Back due to huge demand, the coveted garden item is one of Aldi’s bestselling Specialbuys, with the supermarket reporting record sales every time it comes back in stock.

During the most recent restock on 13 February, shopper’s reported that it sold out within 45 minutes. But Aldi has just announced that for its next restock on 3 March, it will be available to buy in-store for the first time ever, as well as on the retailer’s website.

The popularity of the sought-after rattan chair is largely down to its pocket-friendly price. Costing just £189.99, it’s a bargain considering similar versions can set you back thousands, but eagle-eyed shoppers will notice that the budget supermarket has inflated the price slightly this time around.

Last year, the egg chair cost £40 less but, bearing in mind how tricky it’s been to get hold of garden furniture in recent years and how quickly this particular style sells out, we’re sure the hike isn’t going to impact sales. Based on previous restocks this year, as well as in 2021, and the persistent buzz surrounding the cult buy, it is likely that the egg chair is going to sell out quickly, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Can you pre-order Aldi’s hanging egg chair?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. The chair is part of the supermarket’s Specialbuys range and only a limited number of them will be available in the next restock.

But we do have some good news for those hoping to get their hands on one. While previously it was an online exclusive, Aldi’s egg chair will be available online and in-store (for the first time ever) from 8am today (Thursday 3 March). So make sure you set your alarm and get down to your local Aldi.

Luckily for you, we’ve reviewed the coveted piece of furniture to help you decide if it’s worth queuing up for. Ahead of the restock, here’s everything you need to know.

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £189.99, Aldi.com – available now

Returning for the second time in 2022 already, the egg chair is perfect for anyone wanting to give their garden a stylish upgrade for outdoor gatherings as the weather warms up.

Suspended from a powder-coated iron frame via a sturdy-looking chain, the grey rattan chair is detachable, which makes it easy to move around so you can chase the sun during the day or find a shaded corner in which to read a book.

Owing to its popularity and cheap price, it’s a constant sell-out. But, does it live up to the hype? We think so. Selected as the best hanging egg chair in our tried and tested review, our writer noted that while “attractively affordable”, it “doesn’t scrimp on quality, making it a hugely popular patio piece”. Our tester also added that it’s “made from a polythene flat wicker with a criss-cross weave, so it looks and feels like an authentic rattan number – and much more expensive than it is.”

The chair comes with a set of dark grey cushions, too, including one designed specifically for your head to provide maximum comfort, which “further adds to its cosy appeal”. This year, shoppers are also being given the option to buy the chair with a cover, which will protect it from any sudden downpours, for an extra £10.

It’s a must-have piece of garden furniture, so mark the date in your calendar now and set an alarm for 8am on Thursday 3 March.

