Whether using on an induction or gas hob, these pans are bound to level up your culinary game
If you’re craving perfectly seared meat, crunchy yet tender vegetables and that signature smoky stir-fry flavour, you’re in luck, as we’ve put together a list of the best woks for the job. Woks are deep-rooted within Asian culinary tradition and can help you whip up a range of dishes, from sizzling stir-fries to steaming dumplings.
While you could get away with using a regular frying pan, a wok is the perfect cooking vessel for any dish that needs high heat. This is because the curved shape of a wok can help to achieve perfect heat distribution, which helps to produce authentic flavours and textures when cooking.
Although woks are traditionally made from carbon steel and cast iron, there are now plenty of other options on the market, including aluminium and non-stick choices. This means, if you’re on a tight budget, you can find a wok that will suit your needs. It also opens up the joy of cooking with woks for all cooker types, including induction, electric and gas hobs.
So, grab your ingredients, crank up the heat, and get ready to wok your way to culinary greatness with our round-up of the best woks for 2024.
During testing, we used the woks to cook a variety of dishes, including rice, vegetables and meat. Although we used an electric hob to try out each of these woks, they can all be used on gas stoves, too. We made notes of each wok’s weight and how easy it was to handle. We also paid careful attention to how easy each one was to clean and what kind of maintenance they require – traditionally, woks need oiling on a regular basis to keep them in good shape.
This wok oozes quality the moment you take it out of the box. Made from stainless steel, this wok heats up really quickly and evenly, while the handles use CoolTouch, so they don’t get too hot when you’re cooking up a storm.
This wok has a non-stick ceramic coating, so food slides out effortlessly and it only takes a quick rinse to get rid of any oily residue. This is a weighty wok but it didn’t feel too heavy to handle, and we managed to toss our veg around with ease. It works on all hob types, including induction, and is even oven-safe up to 260C.
Small and compact, this wok is perfect for cooking up a storm for one or two people. It handles really well and is perfect for cooking dishes with sauce, as the shape means you won’t get it all over the kitchen.
It is non-stick, performs extremely well, and it’s suitable for all hob types. However, if you’re using it on an induction hob, you may not be able to use it on the larger ring, as it just doesn’t seem to pick up.
Although this wok is dishwasher-safe, it does discolour over time if you choose that method of cleaning. It doesn’t heat up as quickly as other woks we’ve tried for this guide, but it does cook food evenly and quickly.
Salter’s soft-touch handles mean you can get a really good grip on this wok. Plus, there are two handles – a main one and one to the front of the wok – so, if you’re carrying it to the table, it’s easier to do so. This wok also has a lid, which is perfect for keeping your food warm as well as stopping sauces from splashing around. The lid has steam vents, so your food won’t get too soggy, either.
We found this wok heated up very quickly, and food cooked well, with even heat distribution. You can’t use metal utensils because of the non-stick coating, which did a brilliant job – food was scraped easily from the wok, and it was super easy to clean. While we gave it a hand wash, this wok is dishwasher-friendly, too.
Super stylish, this wok from ProCook is lightweight, easy to handle and made from recycled aluminium. The eco credentials don’t end there, either – the handle is made using 50 per cent wood pulp. The handle is thick and feels stable while being really easy to grip when you’re moving your food around the wok.
The pan heated very quickly and food cooked well, with a good level of heat distribution around the pan. It has a non-stick coating, which means we didn’t have to use much oil, and clean-up was quick and easy. This wok is also oven-safe up to 160C, which is ideal if you need to keep your food warm for a while.
If you’re cooking for two, this wok is perfect. At 28cm, it’s just big enough to get all your meat, veg and rice in one pan. What is really great is that it has smart technology built in, to let you know when the wok has reached its optimum temperature. This is great if you’re not cooking with oil and therefore can’t rely on the usual sizzle to let you know when the pan is ready. When the wok is fully up to temperature, the non-stick coating will change from bright red to dark red, signalling it’s ready for you to throw in your food. It’s also super lightweight and really easy to use.
It has a three-layer coating, and we found it really easy to clean – just a quick swill under the tap and a wipe-over with some kitchen roll, and it was ready to be stored away.
This high-grade carbon steel wok is ideal for stir-frying, simmering and steaming. It’s pre-seasoned and has been designed to be used with the Kamado Joe grill, so, for those who love to eat outdoors and want a new way to use their BBQ, this is a great option.
With a 7l capacity, this isn’t a small wok – you will need quite a bit of space to store it. Since we didn’t have a BBQ to try it out on, we fired it up on a gas hob. It heats up ridiculously fast – just a tiny bit of oil will get everything sizzling and stir-frying in less than a minute. We found that food cooked fast and evenly, while clean-up took no time at all. Just wipe it around when it’s still warm, to avoid food getting stuck on.
We should note this wok is really large and very heavy (13lbs), so, before you indulge, just be sure you can handle the weight.
For those who like cooking up large portions, this wok’s sturdy 2mm carbon steel construction has been built to withstand high temperatures and heavy use. Plus, you can even use metal utensils without fear of scratching or damaging the surface.
The premium-grade non-stick coating does a great job of making sure food doesn’t stick to the sides, which also comes in handy when it comes to cleaning the wok. It’s also suitable for use on all hob types, including induction. It did a great job of evenly cooking food, especially meat dishes and there was limited smoking.
This is made using carbon steel so you will need to season the wok after every wash, and, while it is dishwasher-friendly, you’ll probably find it lasts longer if you hand wash it.
This large wok feels heavy but the handle doesn’t feel as solid as the rest of the wok, so just be sure you can manage the weight before you buy.
This 28cm non-stick wok has a space-saving design, as the handle can be removed, for easy storage. Although attaching the handle is a little fiddly, once you’ve done it a couple of times, it becomes second nature.
The wok has a non-stick coating, so you won’t need to use much grease when cooking, making it easier to cook up healthier dishes. A glass lid is included, so you can steam your food, too.
You don’t need to season this wok, as it’s made using aluminium, which also leaves this wok feeling lighter and easier to handle. It has a 3l capacity, and we found it got up to a high temperature super quickly and cooked food really well, without it sticking to the sides.
Clean-up was also easy – just a rinse with some hot water left the pan looking as good as new. If you cook a sauce, you may need to soak it for a couple of minutes, but it still takes hardly any time.
This aluminium wok has been hard anodised, to make it tough and durable. Unfortunately, that does mean it’s quite heavy, but it’s still nice to handle.
Inside the wok is a Teflon platinum pro triple layered non-stick coating, which did a really good job of making sure nothing stuck to the side. It also made it very easy to clean the wok and we didn’t need to use much (if any) oil when cooking.
We like that the walls of the wok heat up too, not just the base, which helped to make the best fried rice we’ve ever tasted (outside our favourite Chinese takeaway), as it all cooked evenly.
This wok is also oven-safe and there’s a handy lid to keep things warm.
Even though saucepans and woks are both designed for use on top of a stove, a traditional pan has a flat bottom with slightly sloped walls, whereas a wok usually has a rounded bottom that allows liquids to concentrate in the centre, and enables food to cook quicker, as it traps heat.
Traditionally, woks are made from carbon steel, because of its light, cheap structure that can withstand high temperatures. However, nowadays, you can choose from a wider variety of materials, such as stainless steel or cast iron.
Get a good wok and you’ll be able to stir-fry, deep-fry, braise, steam and stew food.
When shopping for a wok, you’ll need to consider size – not only because you’ll want one that’ll suit the size of how many mouths you’ll be feeding, but because you will need it to fit on your cooker top. Ideally, a good wok will be deep enough to allow you to toss vegetables and other ingredients while cooking.
What cooker top you have will also dictate what material and coating you will need. For example, if you have an induction hob, you will need a wok that can be used on that surface. Additionally, consider whether you want a non-stick or seasoned wok.
A cast-iron pan is extremely durable but very heavy, whereas a stainless steel wok is easy to clean and manoeuvre but may discolour over time.
The ProCook professional stainless steel wok was an absolute joy to use. It handled really well, heated up quickly and nothing stuck to it. It was also really easy to clean, which was important to us, because who wants to spend ages doing the dishes? The Tower smart start aluminium wok is another great choice. We loved how the colour changed to indicate that the wok had reached full temperature. Plus, it’s affordable, and we didn’t have to use any oil, thanks to the top-notch non-stick coating.
