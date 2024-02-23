Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re craving perfectly seared meat, crunchy yet tender vegetables and that signature smoky stir-fry flavour, you’re in luck, as we’ve put together a list of the best woks for the job. Woks are deep-rooted within Asian culinary tradition and can help you whip up a range of dishes, from sizzling stir-fries to steaming dumplings.

While you could get away with using a regular frying pan, a wok is the perfect cooking vessel for any dish that needs high heat. This is because the curved shape of a wok can help to achieve perfect heat distribution, which helps to produce authentic flavours and textures when cooking.

Although woks are traditionally made from carbon steel and cast iron, there are now plenty of other options on the market, including aluminium and non-stick choices. This means, if you’re on a tight budget, you can find a wok that will suit your needs. It also opens up the joy of cooking with woks for all cooker types, including induction, electric and gas hobs.

So, grab your ingredients, crank up the heat, and get ready to wok your way to culinary greatness with our round-up of the best woks for 2024.

How we tested the best woks

A selection of the woks we tested (Rachael Phillips)

During testing, we used the woks to cook a variety of dishes, including rice, vegetables and meat. Although we used an electric hob to try out each of these woks, they can all be used on gas stoves, too. We made notes of each wok’s weight and how easy it was to handle. We also paid careful attention to how easy each one was to clean and what kind of maintenance they require – traditionally, woks need oiling on a regular basis to keep them in good shape.

The best woks for 2024 are: