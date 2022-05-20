With summer coming in hot and yet another bank holiday brewing, we’re all looking forward to some fun in the sun.

Whether you’re whipping out the paddling pool or excited to debut your new pub garden fit, the warmer weather is also our cue for dining alfresco, sun-soaked barbeques and picnics in the park.

With outdoor feasting firmly on the agenda, there’s no better time to breathe some colour and novelty into our kitchenware culinary repoirtoires.

Naturally, you might think to the It-girl of kitchenware French brand, Le Creuset. The brand is famed for its bang on trend enamel kitchenware, but of course those jazzy pots and pans don’t come cheap, with many clocking in at way over £100. So, when we spotted Brand Alley’s Le Creuset flash sale, we jumped.

As a gamechanger for fashion and homeware discounts, the retailer is offering up to 50 per cent off a selection of casserole dishes, teapots, baking dishes and more. But if you want to get a slice of the bargains you’ll need to act fast, because the same ends in just four days.

Read more:

So, if you’ve been pining after your own Le Creuset collection, we’ve selected some of our favourites to help you narrow the search.

Le Creuset cast iron oval doufeu, 35cm: Was £385.00 , now £269, Brandalley.co.uk

(Brand Alley )

A hefty saving on a piece hailing back to 1936, this cast iron oval doufeu, or “gentle fire”, would be perfect for perfecting your slow cooking skills. The shape ensures heat spreads through your food evenly, while condensation inside drips straight onto your culinary creation for extra moisture.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron tagine, 35cm: Was £310, now £179: Brandalley.co.uk

(Brand Alley)

Another slow cooking addition to your collection, this tagine uses just a little water over heat to rustle up both veggies and meat. Stoneware does a job of heating food seamlessly and, once its cooked it should stay hotter for longer – a bonus if you’re on your way back for seconds.

For extra juicy results, steam from the inside of the tagine will form little droplets that trickle down and into your food. The striking deep blue colourway would, we think, look beautiful with pride of place in the kitchen too.

Buy now

Le Creuset rectangular dish, 18cm: Was £35, now £7.50, Brandalley.co.uk

(Brand Alley)

This lime hued number is on the cheaper side compared to the more eye-watering pieces the brand has to offer. Add onto that the half priced discount and you’re looking at an absolute steal. It’s designed for popping in the oven or the grill and, if you go a little over board on the chicken pie, just pop it in the freezer as this is made to handle the cold too.

Buy now

Le Creuset rosemary grand teapot: Was £50, now £26, Brandalley.co.uk

(Brand Alley)

Calling all tea afficionados, this one’s for you as, while you’d usually need to splash out £50, yes really, for a Le Creuset brew, you can now save £24 and bag this quaint green pot. Fitting four cuppas inside, there’s no risk of annoying dribbles from the spout that can stain table cloths, and no scorched fingers as the easy pour handle is said to stay nice and cool.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware petite casserole, 0.25l: Was £38, now £22.50, Brandalley.co.uk

(Brand Alley)

Cooking for one? This petite casserole dish in a soft soft sky blue is the ideal size for whipping up smaller dishes or dinners if your dining solo. It could come in handy when hosting too, as a vessel for snacks and nibbly bits before the main event. It’s also said to be useful for warming sauces through in the microwave and, given the stoneware material it ensures a consistent tempeature throughout.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discount codes on kitcenware, try the links below:

Is Aldi’s Le Creuset cast iron cookware dupe better than the OG? We found out