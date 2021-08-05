Style splash: 11 cool kitchen updates to shop now

Whether it’s stealing space in the kitchen with clever storage solutions, making modest mealtimes that much more memorable, or splashing out on an A-list appliance, now’s the perfect time to tart up a tired-looking kitchen.

Not only will it brighten up breakfast and tea-time – after all, we’re talking about the most multi-functional room in the house – but it’s funny how friends choose to stop by when you’re in the throes of thinking about a mini makeover, rather than when you’ve bagged those stylish updates.

Here’s what’s caught our eye for a fun summer kitchen fix, and items that marry flair with function…

Tile print placemats and coasters, set of 4: £14, Next.co.uk

With their azure floral print, these easy, wipe-clean placemats evoke thoughts of summer breakfasts, sea views and even a taste of Italy with co-ordinating stoneware for your favourite cappuccino.

Habitat zela glass four-seater dining table natural: £180, Habitat.co.uk

Safe to say the kitchen table has seen a lot of action over the past year or so, and there couldn’t be a better time to lighten up your dining area with natural woodgrain and glass. Modern rustic always feels fresh, especially when you mix and match with ceramics, rattan dining chairs, earthenware and striking bamboo ceiling shades.

Showvino by Umbra wallmounted wine rack: Was £20, now £10, Aplaceforeverything.co.uk

A wall of wine… we’ll drink to that! And you can always build on this mounted wine rack, especially while it’s on special offer. Think white, red, rosé and Sunday best Bordeaux.

Bugatti vita metal and glass juicer 29cm: £175, Selfridges.com

The supercar of juicers, with 90-95 rotations per minute and a capacity of 0.6L, your fresh orange juice or screwdriver is going to taste that much racier.

Yamazi 3-tiered storage rack tower: £154, Aplaceforeverything.co.uk

If too much kitchen clutter is pushing you to breaking point, a free-standing storage rack will lighten the load. Ideal for storage jars and cool kitchen gadgets you want on view, but not blocking up space.

Elements skandi tea towels, set of 3: £6, Dunelm.co.uk

A fresh new tea towel with a cheerful print takes the chore out of drying up, plus these come with a hanging loop for easy storage or decorative display.

12 piece melamine green leaves dinner set: £27.99, Studio.co.uk

This exotic palm leaf print will turn the everyday into something special. Think avocado on toast, tropical mango salads and Sicilian style Pasta alla Norma. Complete with four 25cm dinner plates, four 20cm side plates and four 15.5cm bowls.

Staub tomato cast iron casserole dish 25cm: £249, Selfridges.com

Meanwhile, for heartier family sit-downs, imagine how much tastier your sausage and tomato pie will be when you carry this cute tomato-shaped cast-iron casserole dish to the table.

Tala stoneware mixing bowls: £25 each, Talacooking.com

With a little more time on your hands, summer fêtes, children’s parties and summer berry cake season to cater for, these stoneware mixing bowls in pretty pastels channel sweet temptation before you’ve even reached for the caster sugar.

Spode creatures or curiosity glass tumblers: £25 for two, Very.co.uk

Whether it’s a lunchtime mocktail or sultry evening cocktail, somehow a decorative glass tumbler is an easy way to give your drinks list a lift. With its yellow moth motif, we’re thinking tequila based El Matador or Nectarine Sunshine Smoothie.

Smeg mini kettle in red: £109.95, AO.com

The new kettle on the block, and boasting most of the design features of its big brother (the KLF03), minor alterations in this Mini three-cup counterpart include a manual opening knob for the lid and 1400 watts power. Available in a range of colours, who wouldn’t love its retro styling?

