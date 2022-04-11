The darling of French kitchens for more than 100 years, Le Creuset is famed for its brightly enamelled cast-iron wonders that everyone from home cooks to pro chefs can’t get enough of.

But as the kitchen status symbol that’s just as good for display as for use, it’s no surprise that the French pots come with a price tag of just shy of £300.

Aldi’s sell-out range of affordable enamel cookware has recently rivalled the French market leader, but if you’re shopping on a budget and looking to invest in the real deal, John Lewis & Partners has got you covered.

Serving up some serious contenders for future family heirlooms, the high street stalwart has slashed its prices on Le Creuset’s signature casserole dish and stoneware oven dish by 20 per cent, while the brand’s cast-iron soup pot has been reduced by a massive 40 per cent.

Whether you’re looking to build your growing collection or invest for the first time, here’s everything you need to know about the John Lewis sale on Le Creuset.

Le Creuset cast-iron casserole soup pot, 26cm: Was £265, now £162, Johnlewis.com

There’s a huge 40 per cent saving to be had on Le Creuset’s casserole soup pot right now. Though shaped especially for soups, you can rustle up various meals in the pot, from slow-cooked stews to bouillabaisse. Endlessly versatile, the one-pot wonder can be used in the oven, on the hob, under the grill or even on a barbecue, with its tight-fitting domed lid locking in moisture and heat. There are also the added practicalities of easy-grip side handles and an ergonomic lid knob. Choose from volcanic, satin black or Marseille blue colourways.

Le Creuset signature cast-iron round casserole dish, 24cm: Was £270, now £216, Johnlewis.com

A bonafide status symbol for amateur and pro chefs alike, Le Creuset’s signature cast-iron dish is a kitchen staple. Right now, you can save 20 per cent on the essential pot at John Lewis & Partners, with a choice of 10 finishes available, including the classic volcanic and the brand new green “bamboo” hue for spring. The oval-shaped version of the dish took the crown in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, and our tester was not short of praise.

“These trusted cast-iron wonders are more likely to be displayed proudly than stashed away in a cupboard when not in use,” said our reviewer. They also lauded the array of colours available, the heat-resistant knob, large handles and enamel interior. “We were most impressed by its weight, though, which was noticeably lighter than all the other cast-iron dishes we tested and easily made it our best buy, despite the hefty cost,” they said. They added that with the “lifetime warranty and a wow factor that never gets old, this is the casserole dish of dreams.” Sold? Well, now’s the time to invest.

Le Creuset stoneware deep rectangular oven dish, 19cm: Was £35, now £28, Johnlewis.com

John Lewis & Partners has also reduced Le Creuset’s 19cm stoneware oven dish by 20 per cent right now, meaning you can pick it up for under £30. Designed with enough depth and room for larger dishes, it’s your new go-to for everything from baking and roasting to serving and even just for storage. Whether throwing your ingredients together for a pasta bake, roasting vegetables or making a pie, the dish is ideal for oven-to-table serving. It’s also safe for microwave, freezer and dishwasher use, with its durable finish preventing chipping, scratching and staining. You’re spoilt for choice with the 10 colours available; we’re seriously pining over the dark teal enamel finish.

