9 best water filter jugs and bottles that make tap water taste better

Tap water is convenient and easily accessible, but the taste can be quite off-putting in some places (we’re looking at you, London).

Water companies often add chlorine and other chemicals to the water in the filtering process to prevent contamination, but unfortunately this does affect taste.

If you’re after water that tastes better than what comes out of your tap, bottled water is always an option, but with a recommended water intake of at least 2l per day, there’s quite a bit of single-use plastics involved. A better option would be a water filter jug.

Most filters for these jugs last about one month or between 150l-200l, so you’ll end up with less waste. We can also confirm that water tastes a lot better coming from these jugs compared with water from our tap, and there are plenty of designs that easily fit into the fridge too, so you’ll have a cold drink waiting for you at all times.

All jugs in this round-up improved the taste of our tap water, but taste differences between jugs were slim, so whichever brand you choose will mainly depend on personal preference when it comes to size, material, design and nifty features.

How we tested

We followed the instructions provided with each of the water jugs – this usually involved giving the jug and compartment a good clean, and soaking the filter in water for about five minutes. Then we’d insert the filter, fill the jug three times and flush its contents, drinking from the next batch.

Some of the jugs in this round-up come with a filter reminder system, so you know exactly when it’s time to replace it, which, of course, added to the price of the jug, but also to our appreciation of it. We timed how long it took for the jugs to fill up with filtered water and checked whether they fit into a fridge door.

Brands claim the jugs filter water from all sorts of nasties, including chlorine, limescale, lead, pesticides and more. While our testing didn’t verify those claims, we did find the flavour noticeably improved for every single one of these jugs, and whichever one you end up choosing will mostly depend on budget, size, sustainability and durability.

The best water filter jugs for 2023 are: