9 best water filter jugs and bottles that make tap water taste better

For clean and tasty drinking water, add these jugs to your kitchen essentials

Dominique Boulan
Wednesday 19 July 2023 15:35
<p>Most filters last about a month before they need replacing</p>

Most filters last about a month before they need replacing

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Tap water is convenient and easily accessible, but the taste can be quite off-putting in some places (we’re looking at you, London).

Water companies often add chlorine and other chemicals to the water in the filtering process to prevent contamination, but unfortunately this does affect taste.

If you’re after water that tastes better than what comes out of your tap, bottled water is always an option, but with a recommended water intake of at least 2l per day, there’s quite a bit of single-use plastics involved. A better option would be a water filter jug.

Most filters for these jugs last about one month or between 150l-200l, so you’ll end up with less waste. We can also confirm that water tastes a lot better coming from these jugs compared with water from our tap, and there are plenty of designs that easily fit into the fridge too, so you’ll have a cold drink waiting for you at all times.

All jugs in this round-up improved the taste of our tap water, but taste differences between jugs were slim, so whichever brand you choose will mainly depend on personal preference when it comes to size, material, design and nifty features.

How we tested

We followed the instructions provided with each of the water jugs – this usually involved giving the jug and compartment a good clean, and soaking the filter in water for about five minutes. Then we’d insert the filter, fill the jug three times and flush its contents, drinking from the next batch.

Some of the jugs in this round-up come with a filter reminder system, so you know exactly when it’s time to replace it, which, of course, added to the price of the jug, but also to our appreciation of it. We timed how long it took for the jugs to fill up with filtered water and checked whether they fit into a fridge door.

Brands claim the jugs filter water from all sorts of nasties, including chlorine, limescale, lead, pesticides and more. While our testing didn’t verify those claims, we did find the flavour noticeably improved for every single one of these jugs, and whichever one you end up choosing will mostly depend on budget, size, sustainability and durability.

The best water filter jugs for 2023 are:

  • Best water filter jug overall – Brita style eco water filter jug: £33.08, Brita.co.uk
  • Best budget water filter jug – Wilko 2.4l filter jug: £8, Wilko.com
  • Best water filter jugs for larger households – Zerowater 20 cup / 4.7l dispenser, £49.99, Zerowater.co.uk
  • Best water filter bottle – Brita water filter bottle: £16.52, Brita.co.uk

Brita style eco water filter jug

  • Best: Overall
  • Capacity: 2.4l total, 1.4l filtered
  • Number of filters included: Three
  • Reduces: Sand and dirt from pipes, limescale, metals, chlorine and other impurities
  • Filter price: £19.19 for three, £35.60 for six, £64.53 for 12
  • Fits in fridge: Yes
  • Dishwasher-safe: Yes, except for the smart light
  • LED display: Yes

Brita filters are a standard for many water filter jugs from other brands too, and with good reason – it’s probably the best-known jug on the market. We tried the eco model, which is made of 60 per cent bio-based material, and the jug has a LED smart light feature that will let you know when it’s time to replace the filter.

The instructions for first-time use were easy to follow and the jug is straightforward in use. It can hold 1.4l of filtered water, and while it didn’t fill up as quickly as some of the other jugs we tested, the process was quite speedy at the beginning (albeit getting progressively slower), so you wouldn’t have to wait long for that first glass. It also fits perfectly into the fridge door for a cool, refreshing glass every time.

Continue reading...

Aqua Optima Oria water filter jug

  • Best: For a quick fill up
  • Capacity: 2.8l total, 1.4l filtered
  • Number of filters included: Nine
  • Reduces: Microplastics, lead and heavy metals, chlorine, herbicides, pesticides and limescale
  • Filter price: £13 for three, £23 for six, £38 for 12
  • Fits in fridge: Yes
  • Dishwasher-safe: Yes
  • LED display: No

Its slimline design makes this jug the perfect fit for most fridge doors, and, despite having a slightly larger capacity than the Brita, it filled up a lot quicker. It also comes with nine filters, each lasting for up to 100l of water (equalling to about a month), meaning you won’t have to purchase new ones in the near future. All we missed in the Oria was a timer that would keep track of when the filter needs replacing.

The process of setting up and using this jug was very straightforward – within five minutes it had filled up and we could enjoy a glass of tasty filtered water.

Continue reading...

Phox V2 2.2l glass water filter jug

  • Best: For environmental credentials
  • Capacity: 2.2l total, 1.5l filtered
  • Number of filters included: Can opt for a three- or 12-month supply
  • Reduces: Copper, chlorine, odour and bad taste
  • Filter price: £14 for three-months supply, £50 for 12-months supply
  • Fits in fridge: No
  • Dishwasher-safe: Yes
  • LED display: No

There’s a lot to love about this jug: filters last 45 days, which is 15 days more than Brita’s, and the reservoir fills up in four to six minutes (mind you, a few refills are needed if you want to fill up the whole jug). But probably most impressive are its environmental credentials.

The jug is made in the UK (reducing carbon footprints) and new filters fit through your letterbox, as the cartridge you receive can be refilled with your filter mixture of choice. The packages are filled with a mix of coconut shell-activated carbon – which gets rid of the nasties – and either electrolytes (in the alkaline filter pack) or ion exchange beads (found in the clean pack).

The electrolytes from the alkaline pack adds magnesium to the water for better hydration, while the ion exchange beads from the clean pack softens water by reducing hardness and limescale. Both packs have different benefits, and while the alkaline pack helps reduce acid reflux and aid sports recovery, the clean pack is designed especially for hard water – great if you’re using the water to fill up your kettle too.

What’s a little inconvenient is that instructions for setup are written on the inside of the box the jug arrives in (to save waste), so be careful you don’t rip up the box. There’s also a barcode on there to scan for activating your guarantee. The jug also won’t fit into most fridges, which lost it some points in our book, and it’s also relatively heavy, as it’s made from glass.

While there’s no timer on the jug, you can download the Phox app instead and manually insert the date you’ve changed the filter. The app will then do the countdown for you and send you a notification when it’s time to change the filter. You can purchase a refill via the app too.

Continue reading...

Wilko 2.4l filter jug

  • Best: Budget water filter jug
  • Capacity: 2.4l total
  • Number of filters included: One, but can also opt to include a pack of three
  • Reduces: Chlorine, organics and limescale
  • Filter price: £5.75 for three
  • Fits in fridge: Yes
  • Dishwasher-safe: Yes
  • LED display: No

While it doesn’t feel as sturdy as some of the others we’ve tested, this water filter jug will cost you less than a tenner, which makes it the perfect budget option. It’s a simple design and doesn’t have a timer, but it’s easy to fill and use – within less than five minutes, we’d filled up the whole jug.

The jug also fits in most fridge doors and comes with one universal filter, which should last for 170l or about one month, but the brand sells affordable refills too, costing only £5.75 for three cartridges. It’s by far the most affordable jug on this list, so, if you’re after a quick, cheap fix, this is the one.

Continue reading...

Zerowater 20 cup / 4.7l dispenser

  • Best: For larger households
  • Capacity: 4.7l total
  • Number of filters included: One
  • Reduces: Lead, chromium, PFOA and PFOS, mercury, suspended solids, fine particles and sediment, organic contaminants, metals, ultra-fine particles
  • Filter price: Subscription of between £44.99 and £51.98 for four, depending on delivery frequency
  • Fits in fridge: No
  • Dishwasher-safe: No
  • LED display: No, but water-quality meter included

While this is technically a dispenser, not a jug, we applaud it for its capacity and think it’s a great pick for larger households, as you won’t need to refill it as often. It does, however, mean that it’s larger in size (29.84cm x 26.98cm), so takes up quite some space on your counter top.

It also means it will take you a while to fill it up but, as a tank will last you a while, we’d say it’s worth it. At 4.7l, a two-person household would only need to refill it every morning, compared with other jugs, which would need refilling multiple times a day.

This water dispenser produced some of the cleanest-tasting water we’ve tried, thanks to its five-stage filter, and we thought it tasted similar to the Spa brand’s still water. For smaller households, the brand also has a 2.3l jug (£39.99, Zerowater.co.uk), and there’s a 7.1l dispenser for even larger families (£54.99, Zerowater.co.uk), operating with the same filter system.

The filter refills don’t come cheap, though, making this jug one of the pricier options on the list – but we’d say the quality is top-notch. The brand says how long a filter will last depends on initial quality of unfiltered water, as well as daily consumption, but a water-quality meter is included, so you can make sure you’re drinking the best water possible.

Continue reading...

Phox wave 2.8l water filter jug

  • Best: For reusable cartridge
  • Capacity: 2.8l total, 1.6l filtered
  • Number of filters included: Can opt for three or 12 months supply
  • Reduces: Copper, chlorine, odour and bad taste
  • Filter price: £14 for three-months supply, £50 for 12-months supply
  • Fits in fridge: Yes
  • Dishwasher-safe: Yes, but not the rubber gaskets from the cartridge
  • LED display: No

From the same brand as the V2 we’ve included above, Phox’s wave water filter jug also deserves a mention. This one is more convenient, in the sense that it’s lighter than the glass jug, as it’s made from BPA and phthalate-free plastic, and fits in smaller fridges and fridge doors.

It also has the same benefits as the V2, with the reusable cartridge and filters that fit through the letterbox. Filters last 45 days and the app can once again tell you when it’s time to replace them.

While the jug is said to be dishwasher-safe, Phox recommends cleaning it twice per week with just soap and warm water.

The brand also offers a refillable cartridge (£20, Phoxwater.com) that’s compatible with Brita jugs, in case you already have a jug that’s in good shape but want to reduce plastics.

Continue reading...

Argos home maxstra+ single water filter jug

  • Best: Cheap jug with indicator
  • Capacity: 2.3l total, 1.4l filtered
  • Number of filters included: One
  • Reduces: Limescale, chlorine and other taste-impairing impurities
  • Filter price: £13 for three
  • Fits in fridge: Yes
  • Dishwasher-safe: Yes, except for the lid
  • LED display: No

Another great budget option, this water filter jug from Argos has Brita-compatible filters, so you can swap between the two brands.

The material feels less sturdy than some of the others we tested and the difference in taste compared with unfiltered tap water was a little less obvious, but, for £13, we can’t really complain. It also comes with an indicator that lets you know when it’s time to replace the cartridge again, which is an impressive feature at this price point.

Continue reading...

Brita water filter bottle

  • Best: Reusable water filter bottle
  • Capacity: 0.6l
  • Number of filters included: One
  • Reduces: Chlorine and other taste-impairing substances and micro particles
  • Filter price: £31.35 for six
  • Fits in fridge: Yes
  • Dishwasher-safe: Yes, but not the rubber gaskets from the cartridge
  • LED display: No

Water filter jugs are a great solution for the home or an office space, but if you need a refill on-the-go, a water filter bottle is also a worthy investment. This Brita one has a 0.6l capacity, and, as the bottle itself is made of BPA-free see-through material, we haven’t had any issues bringing it into events with us so far either.

The bottle is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. It comes with one filter included, the Brita microdisc, which, according to the brand, preserves minerals such as calcium and magnesium, while getting rid of chlorine, micro particles, and taste-impairing substances. One filter should last about four weeks.

Continue reading...

Larq bottle purevis

  • Best: High-tech water bottle
  • Capacity: 0.5l
  • Number of filters included: N/A
  • Reduces: Bio-contaminants and bacteria
  • Filter price: N/A
  • Fits in fridge: Yes
  • Dishwasher-safe: Yes (brand recommends washing every two to three months)
  • LED display: LED temperature display

For those who are after a minimal-effort solution for clean drinking water, this self-cleaning bottle from Larq is a good investment. At £99, it is expensive for a water bottle, but its features are pretty impressive, and it comes with a one-year warranty.

Water will stay cold in the bottle for 24 hours, or hot for 12 hours, thanks to the insulating material. The brand says its signature purevis technology eliminates up to 99 per cent of bio-contaminants from both the water and bottle. It works by using UV-C LED technology, certified by the FDA, among others.

Before use, charge the bottle – a full charge should last for up to a month depending on how often the bottle is used. Then press the cap (to let it work its magic) while giving the bottle a gentle shake.

A clean only takes 60 seconds and its biggest plus, of course, is clean water wherever you go. After the initial switch on, the bottle should turn on automatically every two hours to clean both the water and inside the bottle.

This system also produces a lot less waste, considering you don’t have to refill any filters on a regular basis.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Water filter jugs

It’s hard to part ways with an old and trusted, which is why Brita style eco water filter jug took top spot for us. We’ve had the brand’s water filter jugs before and can’t seem to part ways with them. The filter jug also scores points for its bio-based material, LED light feature and great taste, while the sea-green and glacier-blue colour options look great in the home.

The Aqua Optima Oria water filter jug came in as a close second, thanks to impeccable taste, as well as quick refills, while the Phox wave water filter jug stood out for eco-credentials.

For a hassle-free clean-up post dinner, these are the best dishwashers that are worth investing in

