A good can opener is an essential kitchen accessory that you won’t appreciate until you don’t have one. Whether you’re looking to crack open a tin of tomatoes for a pasta dish or need to open some meaty chunks for your dog’s dinner, there is nothing more frustrating that a tin opener that is difficult to use or leaves behind jagged edges.

Can openers come in a range of styles with various price points. From classic metal models to handles designed for those with limited grip strength, choosing the right tin opener for you depends on your own needs and preferences.

As a keen cook, I’ve tested my fair share of kitchen appliances and gadgets, so I know exactly what separates a great tool from one that’s just taking up drawer space. When it comes to can openers, I’ve learned to look beyond the basics. I test for smooth, safe cuts, how comfortable the grip is during use, how easy it is to clean, and whether it works reliably over time without jamming or slipping. After years of hands-on experience, I know which features actually make your life easier and which ones are just marketing fluff.

So, whether you’re looking for a reliable everyday can opener or one that will support your specific needs, my tried-and-tested picks have you covered.

How I tested

We put a range of styles to the test ( Rachael Penn/The Independent )

I tested these can openers the way most people actually use them – at home, in the middle of busy weeknight dinners and lazy Sunday meal preps. I opened everything from standard soup cans to stubborn, oversized tomato tins, sometimes one after another, just to see how each opener held up when put to work. Some went straight into rotation for weeks as I wanted to know not just how well they worked fresh out of the box, but whether they stayed sharp and didn’t make a simple task more frustrating than it needed to be. I tested against a strict set of criteria including: ease of use, comfort, cutting performance, build quality, durability, and extra features.

Ease of use: This was a top priority during testing because a can opener should make life easier, not more frustrating. I paid close attention to how quickly and smoothly each opener attached to the can, whether it locked into place securely or needed fiddling. I also looked at how much effort it took to turn the handle or crank with the best gliding through lids effortlessly.

Comfort and grip: I also paid special attention to comfort and grip, as this is especially important for anyone with arthritic hands or limited wrist strength. A good can opener should feel secure and stable in your hand without causing strain. I looked at the handle size, shape, and material, giving bonus points to those with soft, non-slip grips that felt great even during longer use.

Cutting performance: Even the most comfortable can opener is useless if it struggles to open a can cleanly, so I looked at how easily and smoothly each model pierced the lid and whether it cut all the way around without stopping, slipping, or leaving jagged edges. A good can opener should glide through the metal with minimal effort and produce a clean, safe cut every time.

Durability: A can opener needs to hold up over time, not just work well out of the box. I paid attention to the materials used, how solid each opener felt in hand, and whether any parts wobbled, bent, or loosened with repeated use. A well-built can opener should feel dependable from the first use to the hundredth.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Rachael Penn is a journalist who specialises in lifestyle, tech and food and drink. She has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, covering a whole range of home and kitchen appliances, from the best toaster for your morning slice to the best microwaves. For each review, Rachael prioritises quality, high performance and, of course, affordability.

The best can openers for 2025 are: