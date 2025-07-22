Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
A good can opener is an essential kitchen accessory that you won’t appreciate until you don’t have one. Whether you’re looking to crack open a tin of tomatoes for a pasta dish or need to open some meaty chunks for your dog’s dinner, there is nothing more frustrating that a tin opener that is difficult to use or leaves behind jagged edges.
Can openers come in a range of styles with various price points. From classic metal models to handles designed for those with limited grip strength, choosing the right tin opener for you depends on your own needs and preferences.
As a keen cook, I’ve tested my fair share of kitchen appliances and gadgets, so I know exactly what separates a great tool from one that’s just taking up drawer space. When it comes to can openers, I’ve learned to look beyond the basics. I test for smooth, safe cuts, how comfortable the grip is during use, how easy it is to clean, and whether it works reliably over time without jamming or slipping. After years of hands-on experience, I know which features actually make your life easier and which ones are just marketing fluff.
So, whether you’re looking for a reliable everyday can opener or one that will support your specific needs, my tried-and-tested picks have you covered.
I tested these can openers the way most people actually use them – at home, in the middle of busy weeknight dinners and lazy Sunday meal preps. I opened everything from standard soup cans to stubborn, oversized tomato tins, sometimes one after another, just to see how each opener held up when put to work. Some went straight into rotation for weeks as I wanted to know not just how well they worked fresh out of the box, but whether they stayed sharp and didn’t make a simple task more frustrating than it needed to be. I tested against a strict set of criteria including: ease of use, comfort, cutting performance, build quality, durability, and extra features.
Rachael Penn is a journalist who specialises in lifestyle, tech and food and drink. She has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, covering a whole range of home and kitchen appliances, from the best toaster for your morning slice to the best microwaves. For each review, Rachael prioritises quality, high performance and, of course, affordability.
This tin opener is a great example of why you don’t need a super fancy model. It has soft, over-sized cushioned handles and a large, easy to turn knob that makes light work of tin lids. The handles have a very slight curve to them, making them really comfortable to grip, which is ideal if you have poor wrist strength.
The blades lock onto the tin with ease and it uses a top cut method, leaving behind no sharp or jagged edges. It’s not the fastest tin opener in this roundup, especially compared with the Zwilling, but the cut is smooth and reliable. One drawback is that it doesn’t have a built-in lid lifter, which would be handy, but it worked well on every tin we tested it on and, for less than £15, it feels like a steal.
Costing less than £10, this tin opener may be the cheapest in our lineup but it certainly doesn’t look low-end. It’s made using a combination of chrome and stainless steel, which makes it feel robust while remaining lightweight. The handles are easy to grip, but are thinner than the Oxo or Stellar options featured here. Also, because the handles lack any cushioning, they do get a little slippery if you’re using them with wet hands.
This can opener tackles tins effortlessly, as the turning mechanism is very smooth, attaching to and gliding through the can with ease. If you’re looking for a realiable, no-frills tin opener that looks as good as it performs, this is one of the best budget buys around.
A can, jar and bottle opener in one, this kitchen companion is ideal if you’re looking for a multitool that won’t take up much space. It’s versatility also makes it a good choice if you’re looking for a tin opener you can take with you when camping. It works differently from traditional can openers, cutting from the side but it does leave a smooth, safe edge. It also has a handy pick at the base so that you can effortlessly open ring pull tins, which is great if you struggle with mobility.
This tin opener does take a bit of practice to master getting it attached to the side of the can, and didn’t feel quite as instinctive to use as the Oxo or ProCook models included in this lineup. It’s also primarily made from plastic, which doesn’t feel as robust as the Zwilling pro model, which has a similar design. However, if you’re looking for a versatile tool that can open tins, bottles and jars, this is the perfect solution.
Tin openers are not the most glamorous items but this Zwilling pro model does look pretty stylish. It has a minimalist, space-saving design with a brushed steel finish, and leaves smooth edges. It feels more stable and durable than the Kuhn Rikon master opener included in this roundup, and it’s dishwasher safe.
However, it’s worth noting the large knob is quite stiff to turn, and the handle is narrow, so this isn’t the best choice if you struggle with grip strength. It also took us a bit of practice to attach this can opener to our tins.
This can opener has been designed with accessibility in mind, making it ideal if you struggle with your grip. The handles are oversized and coated in a soft rubber-like material that makes them easy to grasp. They’re quite weighty but this just adds to how durable they feel.
The turning knob is a bit stiff, but this does loosen up over time. When it comes to pushing through the can, this model takes a little more effort than the Oxo option included in this lineup. That said, it does do it in a slow and easy way via a top-cut method, which left the edges smooth and clean during testing. If you have dexterity issues, this is an excellent choice.
Can openers may not be the most exciting of objects but they are kitchen essentials. Our top choice is the Oxo good grips soft-handled can opener. It’s easy to use, has a great grip if you struggle with mobility in your hands and makes light work of opening tins, leaving the edges smooth and safe. If you want a multi-tasking tin opener that can also tackle bottle caps, ring pulls, bottle lids and jars, the Kuhn Rikon master opener is a smart choice. It’s especially good if you need something you can take camping. Another top pick is the ProCook can opener, it’s good for anyone on a budget who doesn’t want to sacrifice quality.
