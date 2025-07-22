Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The best can openers that make light work of tough tins

We spill the beans on the top tools for the job

Rachael Penn
Tuesday 22 July 2025 10:54 BST
Smooth gears and a sharp, piercing blade are essential
Smooth gears and a sharp, piercing blade are essential (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

A good can opener is an essential kitchen accessory that you won’t appreciate until you don’t have one. Whether you’re looking to crack open a tin of tomatoes for a pasta dish or need to open some meaty chunks for your dog’s dinner, there is nothing more frustrating that a tin opener that is difficult to use or leaves behind jagged edges.

Can openers come in a range of styles with various price points. From classic metal models to handles designed for those with limited grip strength, choosing the right tin opener for you depends on your own needs and preferences.

As a keen cook, I’ve tested my fair share of kitchen appliances and gadgets, so I know exactly what separates a great tool from one that’s just taking up drawer space. When it comes to can openers, I’ve learned to look beyond the basics. I test for smooth, safe cuts, how comfortable the grip is during use, how easy it is to clean, and whether it works reliably over time without jamming or slipping. After years of hands-on experience, I know which features actually make your life easier and which ones are just marketing fluff.

So, whether you’re looking for a reliable everyday can opener or one that will support your specific needs, my tried-and-tested picks have you covered.

How I tested

We put a range of styles to the test
We put a range of styles to the test (Rachael Penn/The Independent)

I tested these can openers the way most people actually use them – at home, in the middle of busy weeknight dinners and lazy Sunday meal preps. I opened everything from standard soup cans to stubborn, oversized tomato tins, sometimes one after another, just to see how each opener held up when put to work. Some went straight into rotation for weeks as I wanted to know not just how well they worked fresh out of the box, but whether they stayed sharp and didn’t make a simple task more frustrating than it needed to be. I tested against a strict set of criteria including: ease of use, comfort, cutting performance, build quality, durability, and extra features.

  • Ease of use: This was a top priority during testing because a can opener should make life easier, not more frustrating. I paid close attention to how quickly and smoothly each opener attached to the can, whether it locked into place securely or needed fiddling. I also looked at how much effort it took to turn the handle or crank with the best gliding through lids effortlessly.
  • Comfort and grip: I also paid special attention to comfort and grip, as this is especially important for anyone with arthritic hands or limited wrist strength. A good can opener should feel secure and stable in your hand without causing strain. I looked at the handle size, shape, and material, giving bonus points to those with soft, non-slip grips that felt great even during longer use.
  • Cutting performance: Even the most comfortable can opener is useless if it struggles to open a can cleanly, so I looked at how easily and smoothly each model pierced the lid and whether it cut all the way around without stopping, slipping, or leaving jagged edges. A good can opener should glide through the metal with minimal effort and produce a clean, safe cut every time.
  • Durability: A can opener needs to hold up over time, not just work well out of the box. I paid attention to the materials used, how solid each opener felt in hand, and whether any parts wobbled, bent, or loosened with repeated use. A well-built can opener should feel dependable from the first use to the hundredth.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Rachael Penn is a journalist who specialises in lifestyle, tech and food and drink. She has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, covering a whole range of home and kitchen appliances, from the best toaster for your morning slice to the best microwaves. For each review, Rachael prioritises quality, high performance and, of course, affordability.

The best can openers for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Oxo good grips soft-handled can opener: £14, Johnlewis.com
  • Best budget buy – ProCook can opener: £8, Procook.co.uk
  • Best multi-tool – Kuhn Rikon master opener: £14.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best space-saving design – Zwilling pro 18/10 stainless steel can opener: £29.95, Zwilling.com
  • Best for grip – Stellar suregrip can opener: £10, Stellar.co.uk

1
Oxo good grips soft-handled can opener

Oxo good grips can opener
  • Best: Can opener overall
  • Type: Manual
  • Size: 17.7cm x 5cm x 7.6cm
  • Weight: 249g
  • Material: Plastic, stainless steel
  • Cut style: Top cut
  • Dishwasher safe: No
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable cushioned grip
    • Excellent value for money
    • Smooth cutting action
  • Take note
    • Basic function
    • Hand wash only

This tin opener is a great example of why you don’t need a super fancy model. It has soft, over-sized cushioned handles and a large, easy to turn knob that makes light work of tin lids. The handles have a very slight curve to them, making them really comfortable to grip, which is ideal if you have poor wrist strength.

Oxo good grips soft-handled can opener
The cut is smooth and reliable (Rachael Penn/The Independent)

The blades lock onto the tin with ease and it uses a top cut method, leaving behind no sharp or jagged edges. It’s not the fastest tin opener in this roundup, especially compared with the Zwilling, but the cut is smooth and reliable. One drawback is that it doesn’t have a built-in lid lifter, which would be handy, but it worked well on every tin we tested it on and, for less than £15, it feels like a steal.

  1.  £14 from Johnlewis.com
2
ProCook can opener

ProCook can opener
  • Best: Budget can opener
  • Type: Manual
  • Size: 20.5cm x 4.8cm x 1.5cm
  • Weight: 262g
  • Material: Chrome, stainless steel
  • Cut style: Top cut
  • Dishwasher safe: No
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to use
    • Lightweight
    • Great price
  • Take note
    • Not dishwasher safe
    • Handles get a little slippery if you’re using them with wet hands

Costing less than £10, this tin opener may be the cheapest in our lineup but it certainly doesn’t look low-end. It’s made using a combination of chrome and stainless steel, which makes it feel robust while remaining lightweight. The handles are easy to grip, but are thinner than the Oxo or Stellar options featured here. Also, because the handles lack any cushioning, they do get a little slippery if you’re using them with wet hands.

ProCook can opener
This is a no-frills tin opener that looks as good as it performs (Rachael Penn/The Independent)

This can opener tackles tins effortlessly, as the turning mechanism is very smooth, attaching to and gliding through the can with ease. If you’re looking for a realiable, no-frills tin opener that looks as good as it performs, this is one of the best budget buys around.

  1.  £8 from Procook.co.uk
3
Kuhn Rikon master opener

Kuhn Rikon master opener
  • Best: Multi-tool can opener
  • Type: Manual
  • Size: 23.7cm x 7cm x 5cm
  • Weight: 220g
  • Material: Plastic, stainless steel
  • Cut style: Side cut
  • Dishwasher safe: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Multiple uses
    • Safe cutting mechanism
    • Great for camping
  • Take note
    • Can take a while to attach to the tin

A can, jar and bottle opener in one, this kitchen companion is ideal if you’re looking for a multitool that won’t take up much space. It’s versatility also makes it a good choice if you’re looking for a tin opener you can take with you when camping. It works differently from traditional can openers, cutting from the side but it does leave a smooth, safe edge. It also has a handy pick at the base so that you can effortlessly open ring pull tins, which is great if you struggle with mobility.

Kuhn Rikon master opener
Tackle tins, bottles and jars with this versatile can opener (Rachael Penn/The Independent)

This tin opener does take a bit of practice to master getting it attached to the side of the can, and didn’t feel quite as instinctive to use as the Oxo or ProCook models included in this lineup. It’s also primarily made from plastic, which doesn’t feel as robust as the Zwilling pro model, which has a similar design. However, if you’re looking for a versatile tool that can open tins, bottles and jars, this is the perfect solution.

  1.  £14 from Amazon.co.uk
4
Zwilling pro 18/10 stainless steel can opener

Zwilling pro 18/10 stainless steel can opener
  • Best: Space-saving can opener
  • Type: Manual
  • Size: 19.5cm x 7.7cm x 4.5cm
  • Weight: 160g
  • Material: 18/10 stainless steel
  • Cut style: Side cut
  • Dishwasher safe: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish, space-saving design
    • Leaves smooth edges
  • Take note
    • Narrow handle makes it more difficult for those who struggle with grip

Tin openers are not the most glamorous items but this Zwilling pro model does look pretty stylish. It has a minimalist, space-saving design with a brushed steel finish, and leaves smooth edges. It feels more stable and durable than the Kuhn Rikon master opener included in this roundup, and it’s dishwasher safe.

Zwilling pro 18/10 stainless steel can opener
This can opener isn’t the best choice if you struggle with grip strength (Rachael Penn/The Independent)

However, it’s worth noting the large knob is quite stiff to turn, and the handle is narrow, so this isn’t the best choice if you struggle with grip strength. It also took us a bit of practice to attach this can opener to our tins.

  1.  £29 from Zwilling.com
5
Stellar suregrip can opener

Stellar suregrip can opener
  • Best: Can opener for grip
  • Type: Manual
  • Size: 5.7cm x 6cm x 19.5cm
  • Weight: 230g
  • Material: Stainless steel
  • Cut style: Top cut
  • Dishwasher safe: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Large comfortable handles
    • Non-slip for better grip
    • Dishwasher safe
  • Take note
    • The turning mechanism is a bit stiff to start with

This can opener has been designed with accessibility in mind, making it ideal if you struggle with your grip. The handles are oversized and coated in a soft rubber-like material that makes them easy to grasp. They’re quite weighty but this just adds to how durable they feel.

Stellar suregrip can opener
If you have dexterity issues, this is an excellent choice (Rachael Penn/The Independent)

The turning knob is a bit stiff, but this does loosen up over time. When it comes to pushing through the can, this model takes a little more effort than the Oxo option included in this lineup. That said, it does do it in a slow and easy way via a top-cut method, which left the edges smooth and clean during testing. If you have dexterity issues, this is an excellent choice.

  1.  £10 from Stellar.co.uk
What is the best can opener?

Can openers may not be the most exciting of objects but they are kitchen essentials. Our top choice is the Oxo good grips soft-handled can opener. It’s easy to use, has a great grip if you struggle with mobility in your hands and makes light work of opening tins, leaving the edges smooth and safe. If you want a multi-tasking tin opener that can also tackle bottle caps, ring pulls, bottle lids and jars, the Kuhn Rikon master opener is a smart choice. It’s especially good if you need something you can take camping. Another top pick is the ProCook can opener, it’s good for anyone on a budget who doesn’t want to sacrifice quality.

For more kitchen must-haves, read our reviews of the best non-stick frying pans and the best kitchen knife sets

