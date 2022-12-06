All-day buffet
- Pack size: 1.5kg, 6kg and 12kg
- Ingredients: Fly larvae, blueberries, pomegranates and prebiotics
- Why we love it
- My dog seems to love the taste
- It didn’t smell and it had a good texture
- Take note
- Fairly pricey
We started with the all-day buffet, which is Grub Club’s main meal. No dessert until after dinner, of course.
I poured half a cup’s worth into his bowl, and he sniff curiously at it for a few seconds, looking at me suspiciously, before diving right in and gobbling up the small pieces of kibble. The boy loved it, and he even came trotting up to me to ask for more after he’d finished. This was abnormal. It takes him a while to warm to new food, but he gobbled it right up, and he didn’t have any stinky dog breath afterwards either.
Grub Club recommends you introduce all-day buffet into your pet’s diet slowly over the course of 7-10 days, starting with around 25 per cent Grub Club mixed in with your dog’s current food. Then gradually increase the amount over a few weeks until your dog is on it completely.
The pieces don’t look like insects, they’re round bits of kibble that Grub Club says are baked in wood-fired, carbon neutral ovens. The kibble itself has a pretty good texture that wasn’t too hard, and the insect protein is powdered, so I couldn’t tell it was insect-based.
Plus, it didn’t smell particularly buggy either, and actually smelt less pungent than normal dog kibble. The pieces aren’t too big, so it’s crunchable, and doesn’t require more than a few chews for my medium-sized dog.
As well as fly larvae, the company says the food is packed with antioxidant-rich blueberries and pomegranates, and prebiotics for digestion. The packaging looks like it’s made out of plastic, but Grub Club says it’s fully recyclable.
I’ve used the food as a replacement for Gatsby’s lunch, and frequently mix the all-day buffet with his raw food for dinner. There have been no complaints or upset tummies. While he still enjoys it, he’d definitely choose his raw food over the kibble, though prefers the taste of Grub Club over previous dry food I’ve tried in the past.