Cut meat consumption to two burgers a week to stop worst of climate crisis, report urges
‘Shifting to healthier, more sustainable diets must occur five times faster,’ experts say
Meat consumption needs to be slashed to roughly two burgers a week in order to prevent the worst of the climate crisis, according to a new report.
Experts on systems change warned there needed to be a faster shift towards a more sustainable diet to deal with the scale of the challenge.
They took a look at climate action around the world and assessed whether it was keeping pace with targets to slash emissions.
