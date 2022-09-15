Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Le Creuset produces some of the most coveted kitchenware. So much so, retailers frequently try to recreate the brand’s bestselling designs (case in point: Aldi’s collection of cast-iron dishes) to lure customers.

Now, there’s another brand that’s jumping on the bandwagon: Habitat. In time for stewing season, the homeware brand has slashed the price of its excellent Le Creuset-inspired cookware.

As you’d expect, the prices are far more pocket-friendly than the classic cookware brand’s designs. The 4l shallow dish (£29.97, Habitat.co.uk) comes in a similar orange colour to the one Le Creuset produces.

While those looking to make hearty dishes and stews will be pleased to know the retailer has also launched a large 5.3l casserole dish (£29.97, Habitat.co.uk) to match Le Creuset’s.

If you’re looking to get your stew on, here’s everything you need to know about Habitat’s dupes of the much-loved cast iron cookware range.

Habitat 4l cast iron shallow casserole dish: Was £45, now £29.97, Habitat.co.uk

A shallow casserole dish is a kitchen must-have, and this design has an uncanny resemblance to Le Cruset’s (£270, Lecreuset.co.uk), which is 89 per cent more expensive.

The multi-purpose pan can help you cook up everything from bolognese to a full English breakfast, and so much more. It’s going to be a dinner party delight too – it can be taken straight from the oven to the table. It’s suitable for gas, electric, and induction hobs, and can be used in an oven up to 240C. It also has a handy lid for cooking dishes to perfection. For a slightly smaller option, opt for this 3l shallow dish (was £35, now £23.33, Habitat.co.uk).

Habitat 4.7l oval cast iron casserole dish: Was £45, now £29.97, Habitat.co.uk

Prepare to flex those cooking muscles when you have this cast iron casserole dish in your cupboard. Whether your autumn and winter menu involves soups, chicken chasseur or rich stews, Habitat’s Le Creuset dupe will help you realise your culinary plans. According to the homeware brand, the dish heats evenly and retains heat too. It’s suitable for electric, gas, ceramic, induction, solid hotplates, and halogen cookers, and can be used in an oven up to 260C.

While we think the large 4.7l size is great, should you be looking for something a little smaller, it’s available in a 3.3l size (was £35, now £23.31, Habitat.co.uk), while if you have a large household, turn to the 5.5l (was £45, now £29.97, Habitat.co.uk) capacity dish.

Habitat another Eden 3.3l cast iron casserole dish: Was £40, now £26.64, Habitat.co.uk

For something super sleek, turn to this black casserole dish. Once again, the brand claims it spreads heat evenly, so you can say goodbye to hot spots and burnt bits, and say hello to perfectly cooked dishes. The 3.3l capacity makes it a great pick for smaller households. It’s going straight into our basket.

